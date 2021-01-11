Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mat Chat Monday: Healthy Kids = Happy Us

A quick guide for parents on simple ways to see after your kids’ mental and physical health.

At MYXfitness, we’re on a mission to provide smarter, simpler solutions that address your holistic wellbeing, and that means your kids too. Because, here’s the truth: When our kids are happy and healthy, we are too. But juggling everyone’s well being can be a challenge, especially when you have more than one baby on board.

MYX Coach Christina LaGrega (@christina.lagrega) is the mom of not one, not two, not three, but four super active kids. So, she knows intimately how delicate that balancing act can be between the need to be efficient around food and activities, and the drive to be mindful when it comes to your kids’ best health. So, she met with pediatrician and journalist Dr. Alok Patel to get some tips on how to make those “easier said than done” things we need to do for our kids a little easier.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

