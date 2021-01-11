Mat Chat Monday: Healthy Kids = Happy Us

At MYXfitness, we’re on a mission to provide smarter, simpler solutions that address your holistic wellbeing, and that means your kids too. Because, here’s the truth: When our kids are happy and healthy, we are too. But juggling everyone’s well being can be a challenge, especially when you have more than one baby on board.

MYX Coach Christina LaGrega (@christina.lagrega) is the mom of not one, not two, not three, but four super active kids. So, she knows intimately how delicate that balancing act can be between the need to be efficient around food and activities, and the drive to be mindful when it comes to your kids’ best health. So, she met with pediatrician and journalist Dr. Alok Patel to get some tips on how to make those “easier said than done” things we need to do for our kids a little easier.