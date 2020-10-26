Mat Chat Monday: Have a Goal? Focus on Soul.

At MYXfitness, our approach has always been about treating mind and body as one in order to help you achieve your best results. When it comes to setting fitness goals, sometimes you really need to enlist your mind to influence your body to go along on the journey. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, two of our coaches get together for some real talk about what it really takes to get over your own finish line, whatever that may be.

Friends and fellow MYX coaches Shaun Patrick Tubbs (@shaunpatricktubbs) and Dyan Tsiumis (@dfierce) are no strangers to goal setting. Each has found it profoundly helpful to set your eyes on a prize and then make a plan to grab it. That said, their methods for getting over the goal line are a little different. Whether she SMARTs her goals or he BHAGs them into being, they both agree that digging a little deeper into what’s really driving your goals makes them all the more satisfying when achieved.