Mat Chat Monday: Have a Goal? Focus on Soul.

Finding deeper motivation can make all the difference when goal setting.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
At MYXfitness, our approach has always been about treating mind and body as one in order to help you achieve your best results. When it comes to setting fitness goals, sometimes you really need to enlist your mind to influence your body to go along on the journey. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, two of our coaches get together for some real talk about what it really takes to get over your own finish line, whatever that may be.

Friends and fellow MYX coaches Shaun Patrick Tubbs (@shaunpatricktubbs) and Dyan Tsiumis (@dfierce) are no strangers to goal setting. Each has found it profoundly helpful to set your eyes on a prize and then make a plan to grab it. That said, their methods for getting over the goal line are a little different. Whether she SMARTs her goals or he BHAGs them into being, they both agree that digging a little deeper into what’s really driving your goals makes them all the more satisfying when achieved.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

