Mat Chat Monday: Fitness Stuff No One Talks About

At MYXfitness, we provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for every body. As coaches and technologists, we’re ready to tackle subjects big and small, fun and not so much. That’s why we got together for this quick Mat Chat Monday interview to talk about a few things you don’t hear much about but many of us experience daily.

Fellow MYX coaches Justin Flexen (@justinflexen) and Lauren Sambataro (@lauren_sambataro) have been friends for years. They danced together professionally — with each other, on each other, over, and under each other. They know each other well. TMI-type well. That’s why they can talk openly about the unavoidable “human moments” associated with working out, like stinky clothes. But not everyone has That Friend. While they have a few knowing laughs, they also share solutions so you can put down any shame in your game and feel confident that, while you’re not exempt from your very human experience, you’re also not alone. And now you’ll have some simple solutions.