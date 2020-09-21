Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mat Chat Monday: Exercise Your Body to Optimize Your Mind

Moving in small ways can shift your state in big ways.

At MYXfitness, our approach has always been about treating mind and body as one so that we can provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for everybody. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, the doctor is in the house (his house, actually) to explore the mind/body connection.

As a health practitioner, it’s literally MYX Coach Lauren Sambataro’s job to eat right, practice great sleep hygiene, meditate, and, of course, exercise regularly. But that doesn’t mean she’s not human. We all have our moods, both warranted (that guy who cut in line!) and mysterious. Most pass quickly, but sometimes that low feeling hangs around for longer than we’d like, for sure. That’s why Lauren (@lauren_sambataro) connected with Dr. Chris Donaghue, PhD, LCSW, CST, ACS, and host of the nightly Radio.com live stream show “I’m Listening; Stay Connected”. He has a great way of unpacking why the body impacts the mind, and vice versa, and shares an important reminder about why staying connected with others is essential too.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

