Mat Chat Monday: Exercise Your Body to Optimize Your Mind

At MYXfitness, our approach has always been about treating mind and body as one so that we can provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for everybody. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, the doctor is in the house (his house, actually) to explore the mind/body connection.

As a health practitioner, it’s literally MYX Coach Lauren Sambataro’s job to eat right, practice great sleep hygiene, meditate, and, of course, exercise regularly. But that doesn’t mean she’s not human. We all have our moods, both warranted (that guy who cut in line!) and mysterious. Most pass quickly, but sometimes that low feeling hangs around for longer than we’d like, for sure. That’s why Lauren (@lauren_sambataro) connected with Dr. Chris Donaghue, PhD, LCSW, CST, ACS, and host of the nightly Radio.com live stream show “I’m Listening; Stay Connected”. He has a great way of unpacking why the body impacts the mind, and vice versa, and shares an important reminder about why staying connected with others is essential too.