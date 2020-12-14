Mat Chat Monday: Exercise for Kids Can Be Fun (When It’s Not Exercise)

At MYXfitness, when we say we’re on a mission to provide smarter, simpler solutions that address your “holistic wellbeing,” we really mean holistic — like, everything. That means we have your kids in mind too. Because, let’s face it: We’re great when our kids are healthy, and that means they have to move their little bodies. But all the gear and the scheduling can be daunting for everyone.

So, in this Mat Chat Monday conversation, MYX Coach Shaun Patrick Tubbs (@shaunpatricktubbs) sat down with Coach Parenting author and kid wrangler extraordinaire, Erika Katz. Watch as she gives him some reassurance and a quick mindset shift around how exercise for — and with — your kids can be a little bit easier than you think.