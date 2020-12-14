Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mat Chat Monday: Exercise for Kids Can Be Fun (When It’s Not Exercise)

When it comes to movement, a little something is a lot better than nothing, especially for kids.

At MYXfitness, when we say we’re on a mission to provide smarter, simpler solutions that address your “holistic wellbeing,” we really mean holistic — like, everything. That means we have your kids in mind too. Because, let’s face it: We’re great when our kids are healthy, and that means they have to move their little bodies. But all the gear and the scheduling can be daunting for everyone.

So, in this Mat Chat Monday conversation, MYX Coach Shaun Patrick Tubbs (@shaunpatricktubbs) sat down with Coach Parenting author and kid wrangler extraordinaire, Erika Katz. Watch as she gives him some reassurance and a quick mindset shift around how exercise for — and with — your kids can be a little bit easier than you think.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

