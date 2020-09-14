Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mat Chat Monday: Eat Your Colors to Boost Your Immunity

Discover which fruits and veggies are best to elevate your health.

At MYXfitness, we’re in the business of holistic health, by design. As coaches and technologists, we’re constantly exploring the art and science of wellbeing so that we can provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for every body. That’s why we got together for this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation to reinforce that mom was right: You want to get and stay healthy? Then you need to eat your veggies (and fruits).

In 2020, we all learned a big lesson about how important our immune systems are. Even if we already knew that looking after our bodies and minds is essential to our overall health — sleeping well, eating right, practicing mindfulness, and exercising — the “eating right” part can sometimes be a bit mysterious. That’s why MYX Coach Garner Pilat (@garnerpilat) sat down with Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Ilyse Schapiro. Ilyse knows her stuff when it comes to the science of food and helps cut to the chase with the “why” behind which fruits, vegetables, and even spices, provide the most bang for your immune-boosting buck. Spoiler alert: It’s all about antioxidants.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing a smarter, simpler way to a healthier, happier life for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

