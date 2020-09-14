Mat Chat Monday: Eat Your Colors to Boost Your Immunity

At MYXfitness, we’re in the business of holistic health, by design. As coaches and technologists, we’re constantly exploring the art and science of wellbeing so that we can provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for every body. That’s why we got together for this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation to reinforce that mom was right: You want to get and stay healthy? Then you need to eat your veggies (and fruits).

In 2020, we all learned a big lesson about how important our immune systems are. Even if we already knew that looking after our bodies and minds is essential to our overall health — sleeping well, eating right, practicing mindfulness, and exercising — the “eating right” part can sometimes be a bit mysterious. That’s why MYX Coach Garner Pilat (@garnerpilat) sat down with Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Ilyse Schapiro. Ilyse knows her stuff when it comes to the science of food and helps cut to the chase with the “why” behind which fruits, vegetables, and even spices, provide the most bang for your immune-boosting buck. Spoiler alert: It’s all about antioxidants.