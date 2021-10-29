Mastering Fitness as you Age

As people age, the amount of exercise they should be doing changes. Generally, people can do three main types of exercises to stay active and healthy: aerobic activity, resistance training, and flexibility.

Increasing aerobic capacity is a great way to keep the heart healthy as it gets stronger with age. Resistance training helps increase muscle strength, which in turn helps decrease the risk of falls and injuries due to impaired balance. And finally, flexibility keeps joints from stiffening up with age.

However, there are different age-related types of exercise that people should do as they get older.

Exercises to Do at Different Ages

Types of exercises to do in the 20s: This is a great time to start eating healthy foods and exercising regularly. The focus should be on building muscle mass, and bone density as this will provide a solid foundation for later years.

Types of exercises to do in the 30s: Strength training and cardiovascular fitness are essential for people to maintain their fitness when they begin their careers and start raising a family.

Types of exercises to do in the 40s: Resistance training is used for muscle toning, strength building, and fat loss in this decade. The idea behind resistance exercise is to increase muscle mass through repeated pushing or pulling movements against weights. There are many benefits to this type of exercise that range from the enhanced physical performance, better sports performance, increased bone density, improved posture, and even reducing the effects of aging associated with a decrease in musculature.

Types of exercises to do in the 50s: Strength training is essential to an individual’s well-being in this decade as it helps in maintaining muscle mass. Fast walking will also help maintain muscle mass, increase bone density, and reduce aches and pains.

Types of exercises to do in the 60s: Fitness enthusiasts can keep their body in shape with some strength and flexibility exercises twice a week. They could also try aqua aerobic exercise and brisk walking to avoid injuries, maintain good posture, get more energy, and generally feel better.

Types of exercises to do in the 70s and beyond: In these decades, strength, cardiovascular, and balance exercises remain useful, but it’s also important to rest after sufficient exercise to avoid overexertion.

Many people don’t realize the importance of incorporating exercises to help them achieve their fitness goals in every decade of their lives. The benefits of exercise are too numerous to count and can help people achieve their health and fitness goals.