Master Resilience with Unshakeable Confidence

My recent radio/podcast conversation with the bedazzling – ANDREA OWEN – on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald – was beyond inspiring and uplifting for not only myself, but as well for the global radio listeners and additionally, for the international podcast subscribers!



I absolutely love and certainly do welcome any opportunity in which to interact with fellow podcasters! It’s a different kind of conversation – – a different kind of cadence – – a different kind of magic! Andrea left nothing off the table in our fast-paced, high-vibing, deeply introspective, synchronistically sequenced, ping pong dialogue. Guests who show up, right out of the gate on the airwaves with me as immediately raw, vulnerable, forthcoming, revealing, and in all the ways that substantively matter for constructing a genuinely thought-provoking interview…are hands down, my all-time favourite type of radio/podcast guest. Thank you, Andrea, for showing up as your best version of self on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald! Much appreciated! Your energies are highly infectious and yummly contagious!

There is no arguing or disputing to what degree Andrea is a highly accomplished woman. She is beyond savvy and charismatic, a dynamo in the leadership space of personal growth and personal development. Literally, millions of those whom she resonates with at the core level of heart, spirit and soul cannot get enough of her. Her fans and supporters eagerly anticipate her next body of work whether it be via her podcast, or yet another publication of hers. She is a woman who lives her life consciously, purposefully, deliberately and intentionally. She is an epic role model to all women and girls worldwide.

Andrea does not merely profess or spew how one should live their fullest or best lives…no…Andrea would rather execute from the realm of organic example setting; genuinely depicting and authentically demonstrating how it is not only possible for anyone else to equally follow suit in the pursuit of whatever it is that individually lights others up…but also highlighting, that by choosing to do so, is truly the most instrumental gift one could ultimately bestow upon themselves.

The more aligned we each are in the honouring of our own truths, our own wants, our own needs, our own healing practices…the more self-empowered we become so as to generously share and to profoundly impact the overall collective. Once we have achieved and accomplished our own inner greatness…inner mastery then follows, thus manifesting the talents, the skills, the gifts, the vision, the wisdom, the messaging for what is uniquely signature to each of us that the rest of the world can also equally stand to benefit from. It is the gift that keeps on giving! Andrea’s gifts are readily accepted and are humbly embraced by innumerable and immeasurable individuals from all walks of life from around the globe! Such a trailblazer you are, Andrea! Thank you!

I celebrate Andrea’s quickly approaching anniversary; commemorating a full decade of total sobriety! This woman is seriously committed to the journey of doing the inner work. Andrea digs deep every single day in which to honour, nurture, heal, and cultivate her healthiest and truest relationship with self – – first and foremost. She is transparent about it all – – the ups…the downs…the ebbs…the flows…the hardships…the victories – – knowing that by choosing to be an open and honest book about it all with the overall collective, can inspire bravery, courage, inspiration and new beginnings for others. The face Andrea puts to it all is real. Andrea is the real deal! Thank you for being exactly who you are in all the facets of your being, Andrea! Thank you for upholding the integrity of your own humanness within your own humanity. So beautiful and so greatly respected!

On behalf of Andrea and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you, for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to mutually extend our appreciation to each of you for additionally tuning in to our riveting conversation with one another via the enclosed podcast link! For anyone here who might wish to take the conversation outside of this brilliant forum with either Andrea and/or myself, please know that it would be our joint honour and privilege in which to be of further service to you in whichever ways you might deem to be a suitable fit! “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie.

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

Who is Andrea Owen?!?

Andrea Owen is an author, global speaker, and professional certified life coach who helps high-achieving women maximize unshakeable confidence, and master resilience. She has taught hundreds of thousands of women tools and strategies to be able to empower themselves to live their most kick-ass life through speaking, her books, coaching, and her wildly popular podcast with close to 3 million downloads.

She is the proud author of two books, How To Stop Feeling Like Shit: 14 Habits THat Are Holding You Back From Happiness (Seal Press/Hachette Books) which have been translated into 18 languages and available in 22 countries. Andrea’s latest book, Make Some Noise: Speak Your Mind and Own Your Strength is coming in August 2021.

Andrea is a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) from The Coaches Training Institute, a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coaching Federation, a SHE RECOVERS®️ coach, as well as a Certified Daring Way™️ Facilitator; a modality based on the research of Dr. Brené Brown. She holds a Bachelor of Science from California State University in Kinesiology with a specialty in Health Science.

Andrea has been featured on The Huffington Post Live, xojane.com, NBC, and Entrepreneurs. com. Andrea has hosted many workshops for girls hosted by Dove’s Campaign for Real Beauty whose efforts inspire and empower women and girls to live confidently and change the world around them. In addition, Andrea has been sober for close to a decade and is active in the world of recovery.

When she’s not juggling her full coaching practice or writing books, Andrea is busy riding her Peloton bike, chasing her two school-aged children or making out with her husband, Jason. She is also a retired roller derby player having skated under the name “Veronica Vain”.