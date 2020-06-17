Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Master Failure, and Grow

We all have gifts. Never diminish your own value.

By
Photo by Dakota Corbin on Unsplash

We learn most through our failures, not our successes. Competence grows with experience. Mastery comes with extreme competence. To increase your competence, you must fail. Celebrate failure. That’s how human beings learn. Master failure, and grow.

You Are Enough Right Now

We each have innate gifts and talents. There are no exceptions. Everyone possesses value. The issue that I faced in my own life, and the issue I see in my clients, is that others see that our strengths come so easily and naturally to us, that these strengths are easy and natural for everyone. We diminish our own value.

An engineer who found math easy since they were taught that 1+1=2 struggles to understand how anyone finds math difficult.

A naturally gifted public speaker finds it difficult to understand why others hate being on a stage in front of hundreds and thousands of people.

A professional writer or editor who feels at one with their pen and paper, and was writing short stories in first grade cannot conceive of someone not loving to write as an expression of themselves.

There is Only One YOU

We all have gifts. The challenge is in identifying these talents and gifts, recognizing that others possess uniqueness as well which you see clearly, truly developing a deep appreciation for your own gifts and talents, and accepting that others are seeking what you have to offer because not everyone brings what you bring.

In essence, there’s only one of you in the whole world. There was a one in 400 trillion (That’s one in 400,000,000,000,000 chance!) for you to be born.

And, you made it! You are a miracle! If you still don’t feel like a miracle, continue with the process of developing personal power through physical well-being, mental discipline, and emotional clarity. You’ll feel like a miracle through that process, I promise you!

Understand that you don’t need to be anyone else, or possess any additional skills than you have right now to positively impact people’s lives. Just dig deep and understand yourself, appreciate yourself, and serve others from that point.

You can continue to evolve and grow, but you are capable of service to others right now.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Mike leads the Awakened Alpha Mastermind group of spiritual business owners who want to multiply their business while helping each other grow and achieve higher levels of success in all areas of life. He also leads the Awakened Alpha Membership community, a gathering of leaders who wish to live an impactful life and achieve exceptional personal and financial results.

      

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

