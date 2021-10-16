Masha Amelina Of Visage Sculpture: “Try meditation or listening to affirmations”

Try meditation or listening to affirmations. I sometimes listen to powerful meditations/affirmations before going to bed. They help you relax, let go, focus on something, open your heart and fill it with love. The results are fascinating, people (and animals) react so positively to your amplified vibration of love, it feels amazing.

Meet Masha Amelina, the inventor of MesoLyft Skincare and founder of Visage Sculpture — a cosmetic clinic in Boston that focuses on non-surgical face shaping. A Certified Physician Assistant, Masha began her career in 2006 at the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Boston Medical Center. With most of her initial work assisting in the operating room and patient care, she eventually grew an injectable practice for the Department. In 2010, she opened her own practice, Visage Sculpture. Dr. Jeannie Chung, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, and Masha’s mentor serve as the clinic’s Medical Director.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Hello everyone, my name is Masha Amelina, I’m a Physician Assistant and I founded Visage Sculpture med spa 12 years ago focusing on non-surgical face shaping, and MesoLyft micro-needling skincare technology 6 years ago. As a kid, I dreamt of being a Plastic Surgeon and was particularly fascinated with rhinoplasties, with the concept of taking cartilage from the rib and making a new nose. Even though I’m not a Plastic Surgeon, my dream of shaping new noses came true through Non-Surgical Nose jobs. I was the first one in Boston to offer and perfect this procedure, and we now see several clients a day desiring this procedure.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

All my “interesting stories” related to the business are around me believing in myself, knowing exactly what I want, and going after it, even though too many people were doubting me. With opening and building both businesses, you have no idea how many times and from how many people I have heard that I don’t know what I’m doing and that nobody will trust me. The main takeaway: it’s your life, it’s your dream, go after it, work hard, and don’t listen to negative people, better yet don’t even hang out with them!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I’ve made was not balancing work and life for a few years. Yes, giving your all definitely speeds up building a business, but you need to replenish the energy before you give it to others on a regular basis, rather than waiting for burnout. The lessons are: there is nothing more important in life than your family and health, and you have to have boundaries and knowing when to stop working and when to rest.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The most influential Teacher of all time to me is Dr. Stephen Garrett. I worked for him as a Surgical Assistant while taking MCAT and applying to Med Schools. He talked to me a lot about his painful experience of becoming a Surgeon, missing all the fun and socializing while in school for many years, being treated disrespectfully by senior Doctors while being an intern, accumulating half a million dollar debt after school. He pretty much talked me out of going to medical school and helped me choose to be a Physician Assistant. He also helped a lot with advice when I opened my practice, on how to organize it and develop a healthy balanced schedule. He was the one who also said a long time ago that developing a product is what can create cash flow without working too much, and I listened.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

At Visage Sculpture medspa I feel that I empower women to feel confident and to be their best selves. I hear very often that I made someone’s dream come true (mostly with Non-Surgical Rhinoplasties) and that they feel so confident and beautiful now. And with MesoLyft I feel that I create very useful, clean, and effective products to maintain beauty and youth on the go. We are all busy and we all want “the next best thing out there”, a magic potion that will make us feel instantly beautiful, and that’s exactly what my products are.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1) When you wake up, spend the first five minutes of your day being grateful and setting intention for the day, the effects are magical. You create your reality with your thoughts, being grateful puts you on that positive abundant wavelength that will bring more good and abundance into your life. Setting intention makes what you want to come true more likely and faster, it’s like giving an order for what you want in a restaurant.

2) Try to find and do something that inspires you, makes you happy and gives you energy. To me, it’s dancing and power yoga. I feel my truest self when I dance, I don’t notice time and I am pure happiness. It fills me with amazing energy that I can now give to my family and clients, it “resets the button” when I’m tired too. I dance when I cook too, my kids make fun of me all the time.

3) Don’t diet, just eat healthy overall. I feel that when I try to cut out certain foods that’s all I can think about. I love food and eat everything, but I believe in balance, eating enough fruits and vegetables, and protein, and choosing healthy carbs.

4) Try meditation or listening to affirmations. I sometimes listen to powerful meditations/affirmations before going to bed. They help you relax, let go, focus on something, open your heart and fill it with love. The results are fascinating, people (and animals) react so positively to your amplified vibration of love, it feels amazing.

5) Surround yourself with good positive people and cut out the toxic ones. People affect you, especially if you are an empath as I am. Why waste your time and life on negativity? Life is beautiful and I prefer to hang out with people who share my view.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would LOVE to start a movement of teaching kids basic human skills or experiencing emotions “the right way” and teaching them to meditate and listen to their intuition. I never knew how to express and cope with my negative emotions like anger or sadness until recently. I can see how it is a problem with society: people always look for a shortcut, taking a pill to feel numb, to avoid emotions; or shut down and not talk, which is also not healthy and even toxic. Even worse, emotions can get trapped in your body and cause disease. All just because you don’t know what to do with them.

Not so long ago, when I was picking up my 9 yo daughter from school, she said she was so upset after her friend betrayed her she didn’t know what to do. I told her “cry, you just need to cry, it is sad and unfair, you just need to feel that and express it”. I wish someone told me what to do with negative emotions when I was young. I often was ashamed of anger and at some point was even trying to block it or get rid of it completely, just to learn that it is a healthy normal emotion in response to injustice, and you need to learn how to express it in a healthy way. I think there would be fewer psychological and psychiatric disorders if kids had a class on being in touch with themselves and experiencing emotions.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1) When I started my business I was very young and I thought my clients would trust me more if I was older, so I remember I tried dressing “older” and wearing glasses and red lipstick, just to find out that it doesn’t matter at all. Reputation is the only thing that makes people trust you. So I would say dress and look as young as you want, be yourself, and just be patient before you build that reputation and trust.

2) Value yourself more. I have arrived at valuing myself over time, but in retrospect, I could have done it a lot sooner. By valuing yourself I mean setting boundaries with schedule, communication (no, you can’t text me on a Sunday at 8 pm), setting higher prices, and rules for the practice that everyone follows.

3) Learn to say no. I’ve always been honest, both in my medical practice and relationships outside work, but I guess at some point I was a bit of a people pleaser. It took me some time to learn to say no to people when they push my boundaries. Go ahead, be true to yourself, learn to say no faster, don’t be afraid to lose people, “your people” will always stay.

4) Be patient, businesses take time to establish. I am a dreamer, so in my head, I had an idea of being very successful in just one year. It took 3 years to establish Visage Sculpture, and 5 years to get very busy and be booked weeks ahead. MesoLyft took years to develop, and 5 years to be established since it came out. It is a massive investment of money, time, and energy.

5) Don’t stress. I have learned over time how to manage stress, how to treat life and business as a game, and how to go with the flow. Again, I wish I knew all of that “know-how” before I started. The truth is, the outcome is the same, but being stressed you just rob yourself of joy. Somehow it always works out anyways, and the stress is really just in your head.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of these topics are dear to me, especially having developed an environmentally-friendly and healthy product like MesoLyft, but let me focus on mental health today. As a person who had an abusive father and later an abusive partner, I have studied how I attracted that to my life and what I needed to learn from this painful experience. I have also studied how they became such terrible people so they were able to hurt someone they claimed they loved. The answer lies in childhood most of the time. Someone was abused by their parents and then they either become an empath or an abuser themselves, which attracts similar people and situations to their lives. I am happy to say I am completely healed, but I am very puzzled about how to stop that vicious circle with our next generation. How do you prevent kids from being affected in a negative way by their parents and growing up mentally and emotionally healthy people and having healthy relationships? I would love to figure that out…

Thank you for these fantastic insights!