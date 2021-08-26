Maryna Biletska of ‘TRUCE’: “Promotion is always the key”

Promotion is always the key. Have momentum, with your releases. Send out emails to every music person you know. Update your website, do banners, create. Instagram/Facebook promotions.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing BILETSKA.

Biletska grew up as Maryna Biletska. Originally from a city called Cherkasy in Ukraine. Her father left to join a cult before she was born, so she grew up with a single mother who worked tirelessly to provide enough for themselves to get by. Her mother met her stepdad when Maryna was 4, and neither shared her passion for music. So instead of hanging at the mall, this young athletic teen went to choirs and devoted a lot of time to her favorite animals — parrots. She also spent her time writing poetry and drawing illustrations based on her dreams of getting out of Ukraine and the three shared one-bedroom shoebox apartment. Dreaming of being free, America seemed like the best place to be. The opportunity arose when she was 18 through the “work and travel” program at her university that took her to New York City, leaving her small town behind. NYC was a huge learning curve, and after several jobs in restaurants, her mother and step-father made her come back to Ukraine to finish her degree in applied linguistics. Maryna also enrolled herself in music college, where she studied stage performance and singing. At the same time, she was also attending a technological university, where she got her bachelor’s degree in tour management.

Then, a dream came true when she got accepted to Berklee College of Music. This was the thing she had been waiting for to return to the United States. But, unfortunately, she was denied a visa. This was crushing news for her, and Maryna made it her mission to do everything to find a solution to get back to the states.

Then two opportunities came that changed everything. Firstly, Maryna got accepted on The Voice, and the other was getting an offer to tour Europe with Michael Angelo Batio, the fastest guitar shredder of all time and inventor of the double guitar. This incredible experience helped Maryna to build confidence as a singer and performer. After the month-long contract was over, he offered her a year-long commitment to touring the U.S. They hired a top immigration lawyer, and after some time, Maryna finally got the visa she had been denied earlier. A year before she left Ukraine, she had recorded her first solo album under the moniker “Marsy Flame,” releasing it when she moved to Nashville in 2019, knowing that she wanted to pursue a full-time career in music. Music City seemed a perfect choice. This is where she met her latest collaborator, the other half of pop duo Cosmo Santo and began her love affair with pop music and songwriting. Cosmo released the E.P. “Sunda” in 2019. They also released their latest single, “Chameleon.”

Biletska is currently working on a solo pop/electronic project. She released a song called “Fallen” and will be releasing new music later this summer, starting with “TRUCE,” coming out July 16th.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Like I said in my bio, I grew up in Cherkasy, Ukraine. My hometown was nothing special; still, it gave you this cozy feeling. My mom, stepdad, and I lived in a pretty small 1 bedroom, where our beds were close together. I never had any privacy and alone time. I have always dreamed about my own room, my own place. My parents would always give me everything they could to make me happy. That’s why I have a lot of personal values right now that make me who I am. I studied music since kindergarten and ALWAYS knew that it’s the only thing I will be doing with passion for the rest of my life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

The most inspiring to me was the movie and book The Runaways, then I saw Joan Jett’s concert, and my life was never the same; I wanted more and wanted to write great songs and be seen. Everything started with rock n roll and is always gonna be a part of me. That’s still the music I listen to the most when I’m driving. Pop music came to me later down the road. I realized I wanted to play pop after I joined “Cosmo Santo” and wrote many songs in that style; that opened a wide door for me and my vision, and I can never go back. I love writing pop music; feels natural.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since my career started to happen, I guess the most exciting thing was appearing on The Voice T.V. show and touring with Michael Angelo Batio for 2 years. That gave me a lot of confidence and touring experience.

Can you share with us an exciting story about living in Nashville?

I’ll tell you the reason why I moved to Nashville 😁

I never thoughtI would. I always felt that I would be living in New York because I fell in love with it when I was there through the work and travel summer program in 2012.

But when I was denied a visa countless times after 2013 and until 2018, I got very depressed, and the only thing that saved me at that moment was the Nashville CMT TV show; no matter how dumb that sounds,😁 I didn’t want to eat, or go out or to do pretty much anything, and that TV show gave me strength to keep fighting and finding another way to get to the United States. So that’s why I decided to move there and obviously Bc it’s a music city as well.

So my first story about Nashville is crazy.

I went the first time to see it with a guy who was in love with me, and because I turned him down, I found out later that day that he threw my passport out of the car on the way to Nashville. What an asshole still can’t believe it. So I couldn’t find any job or even go anywhere without id. But since I’m a pretty girl, I still managed to get to a bunch of honky-tonks, lol, and my last stop that night was “Miss Kelly” karaoke bar. Unfortunately, I had only one drink, and the next thing I remember, I woke up in the hospital, completely alone, feeling horrible. 😢

Someone roofied me in that bar. I still don’t understand how I had my wallet and my phone on me after that. Never since then have I been to that bar. But, that still didn’t stop me from moving to Nashville. And now I can say I’m finally happy here.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

The best part is that all people are very friendly and nice and always trying to help you out. Nothing compared to Ukraine. People never even say Hello” there lol.

Of course, the BEST part is that there are so many musicians, producers, & labels, so many opportunities to collaborate with people. Nashville would be number one in this way.

I really like the fact that most bars stay open until 3 am. Which is pretty cool. Because I’m a night owl since I work very late. Nashville has many communities, such as the nightgoodmarket that always organizes cool gigs and sells art and clothes with like-minded people.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Then, can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I guess that would be me talking too much on stage, lol, and always mentioning where my accent is from. Now I’m trying to be more Mysterious. Fewer words, more actions. Why talk about the song if people should feel it in the way you sing it. Also, when I started touring with a rock and roll band, my manager told me that I looked like a pop star, lol that I jump too much on stage, and that I need to be more mean looking like a warrior; it’s a good thing I don’t have to worry about it now. I can jump as much as I want.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, definitely, none of this would be real without Michael Batio. He helped me big time, and I will never forget it and always be grateful to him. First of all, he took me on my first European tour, 30 days, 30 shows. Hard to describe. And then he offered me to tour in the United States, and we hired an immigration lawyer Matthew Kriezelman, that changed my life! Before him, I had applied for visas to the United States for 5 years in a row and always heard the same answer that I will never be able to go there until I get married, have kids, a stable job, and have stamps in my passport. So I do what I love right now thanks to Michael and Matthew, live in music city, playing the music I’ve always dreamed of.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a bunch, I’m working on the ‘Cosmo Santo’ project, and we just released our single “Chameleon.” I think it’s a great song. We are also finishing up another single, “Jealous,” together with Nick Endress. Another collaboration I’m working on is with Nashville’s artist DEQR. a Pop/house song.

Besides singing, I’m also working on my modeling career and taking every opportunity life gives me. I just got invited to submit my information to Playboy, hustler, and penthouse while doing car magazines contests as well.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Since I started working with my manager I have learned so many new things that I wouldn’t have thought of before or after releasing a song/album.

Promotion is always the key. Have momentum, with your releases. Send out emails to every music person you know. Update your website, do banners, create Instagram/Facebook promotions. Lots and lots of things. It’s expensive to be a musician, lol

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

First of all, don’t overthink; write from your heart using the stories that are personal and important to you, not anyone else. Second, devote time to songwriting when you have the whole free day and not in a rush. When you have limited hours and think about it too much, the inspiration will never come. Third, be open for collaborations with new people even if you like to write all yourself and r very specific; new people will show you new exciting ways to write music.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If we could create homeless shelters across the county in every city, make it that people with already tough lives would see hope and a reason to be better. I think the government should absolutely not let homeless people stay outside. They should have buildings in every city, government-sponsored with 3 free meals a day for every homeless person. Only like that could we fight the crime that people do when they have nothing to eat and nowhere to go.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Then, can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Lol, the first thing that came to my mind is Keto ice cream — Better than anything.

I do say it a lot, because I’ve been on the keto diet for 4 months now, and the results are tremendous. I like food a lot, and I also work at a pizza place where everything’s smelling amazing, but I can’t eat any of that because a healthy body is more important to me than junk/high carb food that makes you super happy & satisfied.

Another thing I like to say:

Imagine it’s happening, you got what you want, keep imagining this as much as you can, and, eventually, the universe will bring it to you, along with your hard work, of course.

Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S. whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I wish I could have one more breakfast with my father and tell him how my life turned out and tell him my achievements so he could be proud.

I don’t idolize people, but I would like to have lunch with Stephen King, Joan Jett, and Lorde if I had an opportunity. They were the most influential people for who I am right now. Stephen King and Joan Jett helped me in my past, like imagining something that’s not there or is there with you subconsciously and putting it on paper. Lorde is my present; she’s my favorite pop songwriter., and I do listen a lot to her.

And In the future, when I’ve got all the experiences, I’ll make them my own; it’s gonna be my little planet.

It would’ve been nice to have dinner with the first person on planet earth.

How can our readers follow you online?

I have an Instagram @biletskaofficial.

My Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/marsy.flame

Also, you can find all the updates and info on my website https://www.thebiletska.com

