MaryLeigh Bliss of YPulse: “Gen Entrepreneur”

Gen Entrepreneur. Gen Z and Millennials have seen several economic downturns, and have also seen longstanding big brands take major falls during recessions and the pandemic. For these generations, corporate life doesn’t necessarily seem like as stable a path as it once may have. YPulse is seeing that these generations increasingly want to take their careers into their own hands, and they’re making entrepreneurship a goal. Over a third of young people in North America and Western Europe say that starting their own business is very important to their future career plans. Startups and starting their own companies will be more attractive to Gen Z.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview MaryLeigh Bliss.

As of YPulse’s Chief Content Officer, MaryLeigh oversees YPulse’s syndicated products, heading up the team of Gen Z and Millennials who create the newsletters, insight articles, over 100 reports annually, and ongoing surveys that help brands to reach young consumers in the U.S. and Western Europe. Her role also involves acting as a culture and youth insights expert, consulting with brands to identify actionable insights, align young consumer strategy, and layer generational and youth knowledge over data findings.

MaryLeigh has worked with a range of Fortune 500 brands, and has been quoted as a youth insights authority by publications including The New York Times, Digiday, Business Insider, and Adweek. She has appeared as a Gen Z and Millennial expert on Bloomberg News, Fortune, and NPR Marketplace, and been a speaker at many off-sites and conferences. MaryLeigh’s interest in youth culture originated from her love of YA literature and pop culture anthropology, and she is continuing her passion for decoding and demystifying the next generations of consumers at YPulse.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Thank you for having me! My career has been almost entirely focused on youth and generational insights. I grew up loving children’s and YA literature, which evolved into a love of understanding young people and the things that shape them. I’ve worked at both established companies and startups in this space, and the (seriously) hard work of building products from the ground up has been a big part of shaping who I am at work and away from it. You can’t create any new product without serious teamwork, communication, and commitment.

I’m also a Millennial (one of the older ones) and in the beginning of my career I was hearing a lot of the stereotypes about my generation presented as fact. That definitely shaped my approach to understanding young consumers, and wanting to find the real stories and truths behind the clicky headlines. As I progressed and was able to start creating content and sharing knowledge about Millennials and Gen Z myself, debunking generational myths and promoting generational understanding has been a major theme in the work we do.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

One of the biggest disruptions coming in the next decade plus is Gen Z, who will be aging into being a significant portion of the workforce and a part of more and more industries. As with every generation that comes into the workplace, they’re bringing a different set of values and preferences that employers will need to understand in order to attract new talent (and trust me, they’re going to be talented) and manage them well. Expect a huge shift in how employees prefer to communicate (hint: it’s not email) and what they value as this generation ages up into more jobs.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

YPulse’s research on education shows that while many young people believe that a college degree is needed to be successful, there are more who are questioning the value of a degree in the wake of COVID. The number of middle and high school students in the U.S. who believe that college degrees are very valuable dropped from 86% in 2019 to 52% in 2021. This is partly because the pandemic seriously upended the college experience, and over half of high school students tell YPulse they’re interested in taking a gap year as they figure out if college will be the best next step for them. But it’s also true that both Gen Z and Millennials have heard the stories of many successful entrepreneurs who did not go to, or finish, college. Millennials grew up being told that college was the only path to success, and thanks to student loan debt and several economic downturns, that hasn’t proven true for many. Now, the idea that success is possible without a college degree has become far more normalized.

My advice for the next generation would be to take their time if they are choosing college as their path, because understanding what you’re most interested in studying and being passionate about the education you are paying for makes it so much more valuable. I also think we’ve all learned from Millennials’ mistakes, and having the most expensive college education is not necessarily the path to success.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Gen Z and Millennials are already changing their approach to finding employment. YPulse’s new What’s Next For Work report shows that they’re leaving the jobs with poor conditions that are impacting their mental health (yes, the Great Resignation is real), with almost three in ten currently employed young people reporting that they have changed jobs/industries in the past year to combat stress and anxiety. Their priorities when looking for new employment have also shifted in the wake of COVID — though a high salary is of course still important to them, having a job they enjoy and with good work / life balance is even more desired.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

The job market is always changing, and Gen Z and Millennials have heard the headlines about tech replacing jobs their entire lives. In 2019, YPulse research found that over half of young people agreed a computer or robot would be able to do their job one day, and the majority agreed they worried about their job security as automation becomes more common. Certainly, jobs in the service industries are seeing this happen more quickly, and these are jobs that have often been occupied by younger workers. We’ll likely see more young people lean into creative jobs, startups where they will be valued contributors, and roles where they can use unique skills and talents as they’re entering their careers.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

The work from home trend will absolutely continue. Right now, 26% of employed Millennials tell YPulse they are working from home full time. While it was a struggle at first, due to the unexpected and sudden shift into a completely new work lifestyle for many, the reality is that after a year and a half Millennial and Gen Z employees have adjusted and found the silver linings. YPulse’s What’s Next for Work research found that the majority of 13–39-year-olds who are working from home say they feel they get more work done when working from home, and many are happy with the opportunities they have to spend more time at home with their partners. In fact, over a third of 13–39-year-olds working from home say they would take a pay cut to continue to do so. While there are downsides to working from home as well, ultimately there is no turning back now that these generations have had such a long stretch of a new work culture.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

The COVID crisis has unequally impacted Millennial women. YPulse research shows that Millennial women are more likely than males to have had a decrease in salary in the last year, and they’re making far less than their male peers. On top of that, Millennial moms were far, far more likely than dads to leave the workforce to take care of the kids amidst the chaos of the pandemic, and YPulse data shows 5% of all Millennial women in North America recently quit or resigned from a job to be stay at home parent. YPulse’s employment data shows that employment has not bounced back for Millennial women either. As they make their way back to the workplace they’ll have different priorities and many will be looking for flexibility. There’s a gender gap in the workplace that was made worse by COVID and will need to be addressed.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

We’ve already seen that some major brands are pushing against a future where work from home or flexible schedules are a norm, but YPulse research clearly shows that this is what the next generation of employees will be looking for.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

We absolutely saw that COVID impacted young workers in an unequal way, with Gen Z and Millennials more likely to take a financial hit because they’re more likely to be working in service industries with unreliable support. But we also saw that for those Millennials who remained employed there were struggles as well, especially for the parents of this generation, who were forced to juggle work and childcare in unprecedented ways. As mentioned, many Millennial moms left the workforce as a result of the pandemic, revealing how little support existed for them. Though how these issues are addressed are not YPulse’s expertise, in researching the real experiences of young consumers we can clearly see that they need more systems to fall back on in times of crisis, and frankly in normal times, than have existed in the past.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

The next generation of workers are a huge reason to be optimistic. Gen Z is creative, resilient, prize inclusivity, want to change the world, and aspire to create their own career paths. They’re also more honest about issues like mental health and want open discussions about important problems to be a norm. These are all qualities and values that could improve work culture in the future.

At the same time, changes in work culture happening now — from remote work becoming a norm to the prioritization of diversity and representation — could be lasting, and create new opportunities for many who have been shut out of advancement in the past.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

While this isn’t YPulse’s area of expertise, we know that post-COVID many young people are refusing to take the jobs and roles that forced them to work under poor conditions for low pay, and those roles that did not allow for the work/life balance that they’re prioritizing. Going through a pandemic at a young age (or at any age for that matter) changes your perspective, and these generations aren’t as willing to take jobs that don’t treat them well. We’re seeing some in the service industry respond to this with increased salaries, which is a necessary step, but employers also need to understand that work/life balance is a bigger priority for these young workers, and must be considered.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Mental Health as a Career Priority. The next generations are increasingly prioritizing their mental wellness when it comes to their career choices. YPulse’s What’s Next for Work research found that the top reason that young people have recently left their jobs is that their previous job was not good for their mental health. The vast majority of young people believe that taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health, and in the wake of the pandemic they’re rethinking their career choices to make mental health a consideration. The majority say having a job that supports my mental health is a major priority in their future career, and 73% of currently employed young people in North America and 63% in Western Europe agree they would appreciate mental health support from their current job. Employers should be thinking about how they can support employees’ mental wellness if they want to keep next generation workers. Hybrid Work Future. Of course, another disruption for employers is in progress as we speak but will continue to impact the next decade plus. COVID has made working from home the norm for a huge swath of both Millennial and Gen Z employees, and they don’t want to go back to the office full time. YPulse’s What’s Next for Work research shows that the majority of Gen Z and Millennial office employees want to work from the office part time or work from home full time both after the threat of COVID is gone and five years from now. This is true of young people in North America and Western Europe, and these views show that hybrid work will be a norm long term if the next generations have any say. In fact, half of Gen Z and Millennials with office jobs in North America and Western Europe say that working part-time at home and part-time in the office will be the norm in 5 years. But hybrid and remote work create opportunities for talent that might not have been considered otherwise because of location, or extra needs or accommodations. The Rise of Alt Workplaces. Hybrid workplaces, and permanent work from home roles, are already creating a new breed of office. Because working from home doesn’t necessarily mean you want to work from the couch. Outdoor workspaces like Yardwork in Manhattan are being created to combine open air and open desk solutions. ”Third workplaces” are also on the rise, with hotels and restaurants renting spaces to provide comfortable work from home, but not quite at home, solutions. YPulse’s research found that alternative workplaces are incredibly attractive to Gen Z and Millennial employees, who want the flexibility to work out of the office but don’t always want to be in their homes and apartments. (Especially when those homes and apartments often contain others who are working from home.) Gen Entrepreneur. Gen Z and Millennials have seen several economic downturns, and have also seen longstanding big brands take major falls during recessions and the pandemic. For these generations, corporate life doesn’t necessarily seem like as stable a path as it once may have. YPulse is seeing that these generations increasingly want to take their careers into their own hands, and they’re making entrepreneurship a goal. Over a third of young people in North America and Western Europe say that starting their own business is very important to their future career plans. Startups and starting their own companies will be more attractive to Gen Z. Resume Reimagining. TikTok is potentially ushering in a new era of social media-based job hunting, recently adding a #TikTokResumes feature that allows companies to share roles on the app and invite applications via videos on the app. Currently, job platforms like Indeed are some of the most popular ways young people are looking for work. But Gen Z is aging into the professional world, and they discover almost everything on social media — which is also where many are turning for career advice. A YPulse survey indicates that most (75%) of 16–34-year-olds are interested in using social media to apply for jobs. On top of that, 20% of 13–20-year-olds tell YPulse they currently look for jobs on TikTok. As this social media and video-driven generation continues to enter the workplace, the traditional resume is likely due for a reimagining.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

It’s not really a quote, but a life lesson we try to live by at YPulse is to always keep learning, no matter what role you’re in and what level you’re at. We strive to support education for employees on whatever skills they are passionate about and will help their future careers. I do believe that you can learn new skills and open new pathways no matter where you are in your life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to have a meal with Mindy Kaling for a few reasons. First, she’s had massive success as a woman of color in a White male dominated industry. But second, she is a young Gen Xer who is able to write about the next generation’s experience so well. Her series Never Have I Ever focuses on a Gen Z teen girl, and was incredible hit — not to mention one of the shows that has helped to make Netflix the top media platform that young people tell YPulse is diverse and inclusive.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

You can follow YPulse (@ypulse) on LinkedIn, and register for a free account on ypulse.com for access to free articles and insights on Gen Z and Millennials! All of my work in generational and youth insights live there, and we’ll continue to share everything we learn about the next generations!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.