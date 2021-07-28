Marye Colleen Larme: “You don’t have to have it all figured out in order to make a difference”

“You don’t have to have it all figured out in order to make a difference.” I initially worried whether it was okay that I wasn’t further along in my process of coming out, when I started the group. Now I know that it’s completely okay. I had the skillsets and passions to bring other people together to do the work. It wasn’t all counting on me. It’s okay for leaders to grow alongside the group they create.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marye Colleen Larme.

Marye Colleen Larme is a multi-passionate career coach, social worker, and writer loving all things related to wellbeing, growth, and purpose. As a career change coach and founder at Wildermind Coaching, she helps purpose-driven, passionate people to create a career, and a life, that aligns with their most authentic self. Marye Colleen is the creator of Kinda Out Queer Chicks, a community-based peer support group and online community for women who are coming out as lesbian or questioning their sexuality later in life. Hailing from the States originally, she currently resides in Brisbane, Australia.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, a city known for its ambition. I was really academic and creative as a kid, really into my hobbies of art and making up stories. I could be described as a perfectionist from a young age. My family never pushed me too hard to be successful — all that pressure I put on myself to do well came from me! In terms of my sexuality though, it was a fairly conservative and protective upbringing. I couldn’t watch certain shows or listen to certain music. I went to Catholic school until I was 13. It was heteronormative. In sex ed, teachers were too busy teaching girls how not to “tempt boys”, than teaching us how to know if we even wanted to date boys. I didn’t know any (openly) gay people, didn’t have any ties to the LGBT community. So you can see how me being gay wasn’t even presented as a possibility. I hardly knew what it was.

While I was growing up in the States there was a law that defined marriage, for the purpose of federal programs and benefits, as only between a man and a woman. I remember my dad saying he agreed that God intended marriage as that way. Otherwise, we didn’t really talk about being gay or what that meant. I can see now, looking back, that there were for sure some female childhood friends I had crushes on. The signs I was queer were there. But at the time I didn’t have the language or frame of reference to know.

It took a long time for me to know, love and accept that I was queer. I’m so thankful I finally got there.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Catholic faith. It was a big part of my upbringing. While it of course brought challenges when it came to my sexuality (as many Christian religions unfortunately can), I also acknowledge that it has beautiful teachings around treating people with care. My parents taught me a faith that inspired me to always be grateful for what I had, and to share what I had with others if I could. While today I don’t practice the Catholic faith actively, I’m still deeply spiritual. I hold onto its messages around helping people in the margins of society. This belief has inspired my career in so many ways, from my choice to study social work to my business as a career coach.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, it means making a situation better because I was there. My definition of making a difference has changed throughout my life. When I was in high school, I thought making a difference had to do only with my job title. I thought that formal work in the not-for-profit or social services space was the only way that I could make a difference in the world.

Now I have a much more expanded view. Making a difference is about who you are and how you walk in the world, not simply your job. Making a difference has to do with how you use the resources that you have in life — your personality, your ability to love your family, your full-time work, your favorite hobby, your ability to be generous with the money that you have. I understand that so many people are hungry to make a difference beyond these everyday actions I have mentioned. But never underestimate that being kind, in your everyday bubble, does improve the world.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

What I’m trying to change is that coming out as an adult woman — particularly if you have only been in straight relationships or have built your life or family life around being straight — can be so isolating, scary, and lonely, with not a lot of resources to turn to, and not a lot of support. Kinda Out Queer Chicks is here to make it easier for more women to live their truth, no matter how old they are. In our monthly in-person meetups, women come together to share stories of their journey of realizing their queerness, starting to date other women, entering and navigating the LGBT space. They also share encouragement for the process of coming out. People are able to ask candid questions and seek support, and learn from others in different stages of stepping into their true selves in this way. The hope is that Kinda Out Queer Chicks will give women the courage to finally enter the lesbian community with confidence and belief that they deserve to be there.

If more people knew how hard it was to live in the closet and how much it crushes you, they would understand why it’s so important for people to be able to come out, no matter how old they are.

Sadly, there aren’t a lot of resources out there for people who are questioning their sexuality, especially later in life. Not a lot for women specifically, either. It’s even harder if you’re from a more conservative family or religious family like I was, or living in a place without a big LGBT population. When I was questioning, I found websites and I found online forums, but I didn’t find free counseling. I didn’t find peer support groups. I didn’t find a lot out there to help me when I was questioning my sexuality. I didn’t have lesbian friends. I didn’t even know a single lesbian.

Thus, Kinda Out Queer Chicks aims to create a safe community space where women can support each other, share experiences of coming out later in life, feel empowered to live their truth, meet queer friends who “get it”, and feel less alone. I hope it will help people have the courage to live their truth and be free.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

The backstory is my own story. I came out in my late 20s, and it was hard to build up the courage to do so. It took me 7 years from the time I started questioning whether I was gay, to the time when I finally asked a woman out on a date. Like I mentioned, I was worried about what people would think. I was worried about losing my family. I was worried about losing the people I cared about the most. I was worried about being rejected, that I was too old to not have it all figured out (yes, I see now that I was wrong!). I didn’t know any lesbians, and I didn’t know if I was one. I just had this feeling though, that I wasn’t straight. But growing up Catholic and attending a conservative Catholic university I hadn’t had the ability to explore that in a safe space.

I started Kinda Out Queer Chicks to be the thing that I wish had been available to me when I was coming out. I want to make sure other women who are questioning, don’t have to wait so long to embrace who they are.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I had already been feeling called to volunteer in my community. I was doing another volunteer commitment at the time, but it didn’t feel like a fit. I was looking for something that felt unique to what I was positioned to give. I was also in the midst of a life coaching training and had been wanting to get into group facilitation and coaching work.

My “Aha Moment” came when I met about three or four women (in the span of just a few weeks) who all identified with being newly-out as queer, or questioning as adults. Because I had thought for years that there was no one else like me out there, this blew my mind. It felt like a bit of a sign that there were actually people who could relate to coming out later. It made me wonder who else was out there quietly in the closet living their straight lives, wondering if being true to themselves was possible.

When this idea for Kinda Out Queer Chicks came to me, I knew it was it. Still I procrastinated a while, hoping someone else would take it on. But I realized it was my moment. I just had to do it. And I was excited about doing it!

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

I started by getting really clear on the exact issue I wanted to help with — supporting women questioning their sexuality as adults. There are so many different ways that that can be done, so I knew I had to narrow down what my focus would be.

To do that, I thought about my skillsets and how they could fit with that mission of helping women feel safe to come out as adults. I realized that something I really love in both my personal life and working life is creating safe, supportive spaces where people can have deep and meaningful conversations. With my coaching work and prior roles in social work, I knew I had those skillsets of holding space for people to discuss challenging issues. I knew I loved the idea of bringing people together to connect and support each other. That helped me narrow down that I wanted to make an impact through creating a place for people to share stories and encouragement about the journey of coming out as an adult.

From there, I thought about how best to market and promote Kinda Out Queer Chicks. I decided to use the Meetup.com platform, because its existing infrastructure and wide reach would make it easy for women to find the group.

Another thing I did was think about risk. I knew that this topic had the potential to tread into more therapeutic territory that I wasn’t qualified to support. I had some chats with people such as a coaching mentor and another social worker who provided me with ideas of how to put good boundaries in place. For anyone looking to start an organization, just make sure you are aware of what the limits of your work can be. This will enable you to help where you can, and not get in over your head. It’s okay that you can’t do everything.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

A cool thing that happened is that, for a brief time, we had a sister group, inspired by this one! Some women came to one of our events from an area a few hours North, and were so inspired by this group that they decided to start their own local Kinda Out Queer Chicks group. I don’t think they are still doing it — I believe one has moved elsewhere — but it was fun to be in contact with them and help get them started. I went to one of their events, and it was so inspiring to think that my group had been the spark for that to happen, to bring that group of women together. I would love if this article inspired more people to create a group like this!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

Because my personal journey of coming out is so tied to why I started this group, I’ll go with a funny story from that instead. When I first got up the courage to start dating women in my late 20s, my first date was actually accidentally with a straight girl! It was all due to an unfortunate dating app miscommunication, and a very wrong assumption by me about her buzzcut. Ha. It’s sweet to think of myself back then — I was all excited and nervous for my first lesbian date, only to have it not be a lesbian date at all.

What I learned from that was the thought that “Man, this dating women thing is such a different game.” It all felt scary and new. I feel that this (and the ensuing experiences I had entering the queer world as an adult) has given me empathy and grace for how hard it can be to embrace our sexuality as adults. It can feel we are teenagers again, re-learning everything. I never want to make anyone in my group feel stupid or silly for not knowing something. We’re all learning, and coming into ourselves in this way, and that’s the humility I want to bring as a leader.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I absolutely do. While I technically run this group on my own, in practice I have a good friend and fellow group member whose support has been invaluable to me. She’s been attending since the first meeting, and she’s become one of my best friends in this entire city. IWhen I’ve not been sure of myself, she’s been there to remind me why this work matter, and what I have to give. During a busy work and study time when I was questioning whether I had the capacity to continue, she helped me to hang in there. She helped me to reconnect with my “why”. t’s so nice to have someone to run ideas by, whether it’s about what to do to adapt to new COVID-safe restrictions, to new ideas for a group activity. I wouldn’t be in this place if not for her subtle, but constant, support and guidance.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

It’s been so fulfilling to watch the increase in confidence that many of the women have been able to build throughout their time coming to this group. I’ve been told by a few participants that Kinda Out Queer Chicks has changed their life, and I don’t take that lightly. That’s exactly what I hoped would be the power of this group. One woman shared that this group was the first time she had ever said, “I’m only attracted to women,” out loud. She’s now dating a woman, and from what I hear, things are going well! Many women have navigated coming out to parents and family while being a part of this group, and used the meetups and the online group as a time to share encouragement for those conversations. Some of the women have joined Kinda Out Queer Chicks after a divorce from a marriage with a man, or the end of long-term relationship, wanting to embrace their true sexuality, but being a little bit scared. It’s been beautiful watching many of them find the confidence to be themselves, date women for the first time, and find a female partner that they love. I’m honored to be able to hold that space.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I prefer to think of coming out as an opportunity to finally be free and be oneself, and there are layers and layers of reasons why people aren’t always able to do that earlier in life, if ever.

First, we need to get away from the heteronormative mould. So many women who share their stories during our Kinda Out Queer Chicks meetings have stated that they didn’t even know that being gay was possible, until they were adults. No one taught them. Parents really need to talk about relationships and sex with kids and include gender diversity and queerness. From the time kids are in preschool, we’re asking boys if they have a girlfriend and vice versa. That’s where it starts, the idea that you can only love the opposite gender. Sex ed at school, of course, needs to include queerness. I think young people have a good shot at advocating for this.

Second, we need full protection under the law against discrimination for people who are gay. Even though society has come a long way, it can still be so scary, especially for people from a religious background, to come out as gay. In the US, which is looked to as a leader on the world stage, there’s still not total protection under the law for people who are gay. I think that until it is completely safe to be gay, and people won’t be afraid of judgement, shame, isolation, stigma, and losing their rights, we’re going to have this problem of people not wanting to come out as adults or ever. So if as a society we can offer legal protection, we can send the message that if you’re out, you’ll be safe.

Finally, we must support people with love when they come out. If your friend or family member comes out to you, don’t doubt them or ask them, “Why? How? Since when? Are you sure?”. Rather, believe them. Tell them you’re proud of them. Tell them you’re happy for them. Celebrate this. Celebrate that person for knowing themselves and finally being free. That’s something that made a huge difference for me, and is something everyone can do.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

“You don’t have to have it all figured out in order to make a difference.” I initially worried whether it was okay that I wasn’t further along in my process of coming out, when I started the group. Now I know that it’s completely okay. I had the skillsets and passions to bring other people together to do the work. It wasn’t all counting on me. It’s okay for leaders to grow alongside the group they create. “The best things to offer, will be those that you are genuinely excited about offering to people.” I’ve realized that my favorite thing to bring to Kinda Out Queer Chicks is the sharing circle element. I was offering some socials during the month as well, but they weren’t as well attended — when I’ve gone back to the core of what I most love to offer, that’s when I’ve held the best and most fulfilling events. “Let others help.” In the beginning I associated needing help with meaning I wasn’t capable enough, when the opposite is true. Getting other people involved in leading activities has built connection, member involvement, and led to amazing activities I never would have done. “Allow yourself to receive what you’re giving.” I started the group with the idea to give to others, but didn’t expect to get so much in return. I wanted it to be a space for others to make friends and be supported, but I’ve been able to allow myself to get support from the group as well, rather than holding this idea that I need to be strong and not need anything. “It’s okay to take a break.” After running the group for nearly a year without a break, I decided to take two months off and rely on other members to lead activities. It was hard for me to give myself permission to do that, but I know I will come back more refreshed and able to give. Remember you can’t give what you don’t have, so if you need to put things on pause, that’s okay.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Because you matter. What you can give, absolutely will make a difference. So get out there. It might not feel like you have things to offer — especially when you’re young — but you absolutely do. There’s a quote I have on my wall, by cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead, that inspires me to keep going when I get overwhelmed by the injustices of the world. It reads, “Never believe that a few caring people can’t change the world. For indeed, that’s all who ever have.” To me, that says it all. The power of one person doing their best, in their own part of the world, that’s how things get better. If no one ever starts because it all feels like too much, nothing will ever change. You got this.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve been waiting for this question! I’ve got to say Oprah. She’s been the biggest inspiration to me throughout my 20s, and I would honestly just want to meet her to thank her for that. Her magazine, which I would read my aunt’s old copies of while I was in college, brought me spirituality and perspective beyond what I knew in my everyday life at the time, and inspired the spiritual path I went on as an adult. Her Super Soul Sunday interviews brought me ideas, inspiration, and empowerment during years when I was finding my way. And her book “The Path Made Clear” is a gem. I love her vulnerability to own her story and her struggles. She’s an icon. Thank you, Oprah!

How can our readers follow you online?

Kinda Out Queer Chicks is proudly hosted on Meetup here. My coaching business lives at www.wildermindcoaching.com; I love working with people to help them create a career and a life that embraces their whole self. Stay tuned as I plan to incorporate some of LGBT specific coaching down the line!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!