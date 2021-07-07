MaryBeth Hyland of SparkVision: “Know your personal values”

Know your personal values. Often, companies jump straight into their shared core values, but miss the opportunity to realize that we’re all a walking, talking, living, breathing set of values — and so is their company. So how can you truly embrace the company’s values if you don’t really know how they sync up with their own. Providing professional development opportunities for people to better know themselves is a key way to increase emotional intelligence and self-awareness. This is always a big “ah-ha” for the teams I guide in this work. At first, there can be some pushback like, “what does this have to do with work?” but after the session is complete they understand how their own values were created and therefore can support the companies core values by relating them back to their own lives in a much more embodied way.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing workplace culture consultant and values-based mindfulness expert MaryBeth Hyland. As the Founder and Chief Visionary of SparkVision, MaryBeth knows that extraordinary success is rooted in the vision, values, and culture crafted by purpose-driven leaders and their teams. With over a decade of experience, built on knowledge from a BA in Social Work and MS in Nonprofit Management, she’s known for her ability to guide individuals and teams to know, own and live their values.

And she does that with the understanding that we all have a deep desire to know and return to our most authentic selves — at work, home and within.

Her recent awards include, “Circle of Excellence”, “Innovator of the Year”, “Top 100 Women”, “Civic Engagement Leader” and “Leading Women”. She has also been recognized as a leading expert by The Washington Post, The Huffington Post, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and more.

Author of “Permission to Be Human: The Conscious Leader’s Guide to Creating Values-Driven Culture”, her personal life’s mission is to create spaces where voices are heard, stories are released, and alignment is ignited.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Since childhood, I was labeled as someone who was highly sensitive and cared too much about people. Growing up, I thought that something was seriously wrong with me because everyone around me behaved and acted in ways that led me to believe my personality was flawed. As I grew up, I discovered that those sensitivities were my greatest superpower and that most people need help when it comes to emotional intelligence, relationship development, trust and loyalty. Those were things that came naturally to me! Once I had a chance to take over a young professional’s program for the largest nonprofit in the world, I quickly saw the return of my people-first investments. When I took over, the program was floundering. Within a year, membership quadrupled and within a year and a half the headquarters deemed it the global best practice model for engagement. No other chapters were experiencing the results that we were. It was completely a result of the values-driven culture that I have the honor of leading and the volunteers who were so invested in the work that it brought purpose into their lives. After doing that work for five years and consulting with other chapters globally, I realized that more people needed this type of help and more companies would benefit from my support. That’s what set me on my path to entrepreneurship and being a values-driven workplace culture consultant.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Absolutely! One of the most interesting things that happened to me since starting my company has been the journey to becoming who I’m meant to be. I have experienced the power of “stars being in alignment” as soon as I got myself in alignment within. For instance, when I first birthed my business, I knew I wanted to do work in the values space, but I thought it would just be a passion project — something I’d do more as a hobby and not necessarily monetize it. I piloted the work like I would have for someone who hired me to design a program for them and took a lot of care in each step of the way. Shortly after that first launch, I got invited to speak at a global conference with mindfulness guru Deepak Chopra. I had the honor of being the 2nd speaker after his keynote on the topic of “unlocking your values.” When I shared it online, one of the board members of Insight Timer — the global mindfulness app — reached out to me to see if I wanted to teach on their platform. I now have a class on “Knowing & Living Your Values” with over 4,000 students from all over the world! I never would have been able to access that many lives without their support. And now that I’ve fully embodied my work as the way I show up in the world, I’m getting requests from leaders who now see me as their go-to to know, own and live their values — at work, at home and within. When I first started I was doing generational work because that’s what people wanted me to do. Now that I’ve shed that façade, I’m able to invest my energy into the hearts and lives of people who really want to do what’s right for themselves and their teams every day.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! My first book is coming out on July 13th 2021 called, “Permission to Be Human: The Conscious Leader’s Guide to Creating a Values-Driven Culture.” It’s been living inside me for at least 5 years now and the pandemic gave me the space to prioritize its birth. Using personal stories, data and proven practices, the book is a step-by-step guide on how to create a values-driven culture where your people and profits thrive. I know it’s going to help people who are struggling to figure out step 1 for creating a healthy workplace culture. Culture can be a very overwhelming thing to invest in and this book will enable people to have a playbook on how they can elevate their work in small and big ways. I can’t wait to find out which nuggets provide the greatest return for readers!

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

This study was from 4 years ago, so I trust the numbers are actually higher now. Particularly after the impact of the pandemic. I think this number is so high because of our conditioning in our societal norms. We’re taught to choose a career that holds a certain level of prestige and makes a certain amount of money, get a degree (and the debt) to be eligible for that career and then land a job that will give us financial stability. While this is beginning to shift, it’s still the programming that’s drilled into most of us through education and parenting norms. So much is based on fear and scarcity. People are programmed to “put in their dues” and “keep their heads down” in order to feel some level of security and stability. But that happens at the cost of their wellbeing, purpose and happiness. The real work comes in shedding that domestication from our upbringing, leaning into our authentic personal values and finding (or creating) a workplace that activates those values on a regular basis. It’s simple, but not easy.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

Research shows that unhappy workforces impact all these areas in significant ways. Take, for example:

Toxic workplace cultures have driven 20 percent of US employees out of their jobs in the past five years, at a turnover cost greater than $223 billion (SHRM)

Poor workplace cultures lead to a 157 percent increase in the incidence rate of moderate to severe burnout (O. C.Tanner)

Employee burnout is estimated to be attributed to 120,000 deaths per year and $190 billion in health-care spending (O. C. Tanner)

Companies with engaged workers grew revenue two and half times more than companies with less engaged workers (Bain & Company)

Organizations with high employee engagement outperform those with low employee engagement by 202 percent (Gallup)

Highly engaged workplaces see a 10 percent increase in customer ratings and a 20 percent increase in sales (Gallup)

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Know your personal values. Often, companies jump straight into their shared core values, but miss the opportunity to realize that we’re all a walking, talking, living, breathing set of values — and so is their company. So how can you truly embrace the company’s values if you don’t really know how they sync up with their own. Providing professional development opportunities for people to better know themselves is a key way to increase emotional intelligence and self-awareness. This is always a big “ah-ha” for the teams I guide in this work. At first, there can be some pushback like, “what does this have to do with work?” but after the session is complete they understand how their own values were created and therefore can support the companies core values by relating them back to their own lives in a much more embodied way. Live your shared values. Many companies have shiny, well-written values statements on their walls, but all too often they stay there. When you truly want to create a thriving workplace culture it starts by knowing, owning and then living those values completely. Leaders need to be thinking about how their behaviors are in or out of alignment with their stated belief system and hold themselves and others lovingly accountable to staying on track. A company’s core values serve at the compass and guardrails for their success. So when they are woven into communications, relationship development, hiring, terminations, policies and procedures (to name a few) it means the leadership is truly living those values. Develop psychological safety. All healthy workplaces start with psychological safety. Meaning that people don’t fear the consequences of being authentic in what they share. Leaders can start creating this safety by asking for feedback. Get a pulse on how people feel now so you can where you can improve. If you want to ease into it, consider an anonymous survey asking people to rank their levels of psychological safety on the team and have an open text box to explain why they made that selection and what might make it better. Ignite meaningful connections. Invest in time to truly know one another as humans outside of your job title. Whether this is an icebreaker at the top of a meeting agenda or a full-on retreat, having authentic bonds with your team members will always create higher levels of engagement and loyalty. During any on-going meetings that I facilitate, we always have an ice-breaker question that’s connected to that team’s values so we can truly get to know eachother better. Just the other day we asked, “If you were in a talent show what would your act be? And how does it relate to your values?” It’s fun (and sometimes even funny) to get people thinking and connecting with themselves in ways they never considered at work! Give permission to be human. We all have our great days and our off days. Starting with yourself, it’s key that we allow people to embrace their humanity. There isn’t a line that we cross once we step into the workplace that immediately shuts off all the other things going on in our lives outside of work. When we can acknowledge that humanity, it creates psychological safety, connection to your values and meaningful connections. One of my clients seemed off during a zoom call and I asked her to stick around a moment afterwards in a private message. She shared with me that her mother had passed away a while ago, but she was still feeling lots of grief and recently became consumed by it. While I’m not a grief coach or psychologist, simply holding space for her allowed her to feel seen, heard and cared for. We often avoid human conversations because we think we need to have the solution for how to fix them. But most of the time, we really just need to have people know we care and it’s okay if they’re not okay.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

Change your mindset, change your life. I believe it’s our mindsets that need to change in order for us to have a true societal impact on the US workforce. For so long, we’ve embraced a very masculine approach to work — harder, faster, stronger, more! And now that women are taking over leadership in so many institutions, it’s time that we also embrace feminine leadership — simple, slower, human-centered collaboration. Keep in mind that all of us (all genders) have the masculine and feminine qualities. It’s the balancing of the two that keeps us in equilibrium. When we can care about our people and our profits then we can have a mindset that truly changes the country.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is easily my #1 fan and supporter in this journey. When I was unsure about my next steps in my career, he sat me down for a big conversation. He said, “You know you have something to offer the world and it’s time to do that now. I will ensure we’re okay in every area that you may be afraid of if you’re willing to do the work to put yourself out there as an entrepreneur and see what’s possible. What’s the worst that can happen? You can go back to a job search if you need to.” In that one conversation he essentially took away all my surface level fears and gave me permission to be human in my journey to entrepreneurship. Three years later, he was complaining about his quality of life at his job in finance. I pulled him aside and told me this was not okay! One of us doesn’t need to suffer in order for the other to thrive. And shortly after he said, “I know that my highest and greatest good right now is to take everything out of your path that’s holding you back in the business. I was to take care of all those things so we can both thrive.” Now, two years into working together full time, we’ve never been more aligned, ignited and energized for all the possibilities that exist right now.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I truly believe that my only measure of success in life is being a vessel of love and light. So when I look back on a day, week, month, year, I just ask myself, “was I a vessel of love and light?”. If the answer is yes, then I know I’m doing what I’m here to do. That’s the attitude and experience that I aim to embody and therefore inspire others through each day. Whether it is a coaching session with an executive who is overwhelmed with their team’s needs, a group who is mourning the death of a colleague or a volunteers who just want to be heard — every interaction is a chance to model a way of being that can ignite more grounding, peace and opportunity inside of them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” E.E. Cummings. This one always gets me in the feels! It’s so precise and clear as it relates to what actually matters in life. Learning how to shed who everyone else wanted us to be in order to stand tall in who we truly are.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!