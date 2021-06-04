Maryam Iman: “Self-love and practicing meditation”

Taking care of my body is so important to me for so many reasons so I make sure I find time to do so. I am someone who workouts daily! Now that doesn’t mean every day is an hour-long intense weight training session but at the very least go for a walk. The endorphins I get from workouts help minimize stress incredibly. At a time where taking care of our bodies is so important, I make sure I move my body daily no matter what. Whether it is rollerblading, lifting weights, or doing yoga! The other thing I can’t stress enough is eating a healthy balanced diet! I don’t eat meat and stay away from dairy as much as possible. I try my best to stay away from gluten and eat as many fresh foods as possible. Not only does it make me feel incredible but I trust I’m giving my body the proper nutrients it needs to thrive. It’s so important for me to take care of my body so I can live a healthy and happy life!

I had the pleasure of interviewing Maryam Iman, model, hairstylist and influencer from Los Angeles. Starting her career as a celebrity hairstylist for over a decade, she slowly transitioned into modeling and influencing where she has now accumulated over 500k followers on Instagram and walked in fashion shows including LA fashion week.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you so much for allowing me to do so! Absolutely, I started doing hair and modeling at the age of sixteen and with that, I started to develop a following on social media at a pretty young age. I was able to work as a full-time stylist while doing influencing/modeling on the side. In the beginning, I would share helpful curly hair tips and show off my natural curves! I was able to speak to my audience about body positivity, hair, and wellness. Through the years I gained more followers and opportunities which allowed me to build the platform I have now.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It would be wrong to say there is just one person who helped me on my journey. There are so many amazing women who have supported me through my all endeavors. Honestly, my family, friends and supporters have all helped me get to where I am today. My mother being my main supporter and always encouraging me to live in my truth is what really stands out for me the most though. She is the one who always supported me through rough times and given me the tools I need to achieve success in all that I do. I would’ve never come out of my scared bubble without her support and encouragement to live life fearlessly.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Yes! So, when I started monetizing my social media, I began getting so many brands contacting me. I was so excited I mistakenly jumped at every opportunity. I ended up doing a collaboration with a lollipop that was supposed to help with sugar cravings to I guess aid hunger cravings. At the time I thought that’s what influencing was, but something felt off about it. I ended up posting my pic with a lollipop and just felt so embarrassed. I felt it wasn’t aligning with what I promoted and decided to try those pops myself. I ate three of them and ended up having a REALLY upset stomach for the rest of the day. It was not fun. I mean awful! I immediately pulled down my post and contacted the company and told them I was no longer interested in the collaboration and I didn’t feel it aligned with my beliefs and brand. After that l had to put a post-up apologizing to my followers! I was mortified. This was a HUGE learning lesson for me. It wasn’t promoting self-love, It wasn’t actually helping people, and it upset my stomach! Why am I promoting this? From that point on I vowed to only work with brands that aligned with my beliefs and products I actually used and loved! This is so important as an influencer because your audience does trust you! Don’t just promote anything for a check. I’ve said no to a lot of money for products/ads I didn’t believe in. It was a hard lesson but a good one I got early on.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I first want to say DO NOT compare yourself to other influencers. A lot of people think becoming an influencer means molding yourself to be like other people. When in fact the most successful influencers are transparent and live in their truth! Be yourself! I can’t stress this enough! Also remember this is a job, so that means posting consistently, engaging with your audience, and reaching out to brands. In the beginning, it’s hard, you may have to collaborate with smaller brands or do few trades but that’s okay! Also, don’t get caught up in how many followers you have. There’s a misconception that you have to have so many followers to make money and create an impact. No true. Many micro-influencers are making a great living with 30k followers. Grow to know your audience and what they respond to. Don’t give up, like any job it’s hard. You won’t grow overnight so enjoy the process and stay true to who you are. Use your hashtags, keep your photos great quality, invest in tripods and get going! You can do this! We all start with 0 followers. Focus on being impactful and staying true to yourself. I can’t stress that enough.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Absolutely, so just as mentioned before consistency is key. Creating a schedule for myself so I’m always posting and stay engaged is so vital. People don’t want to follow accounts who post once a week or five times a month. You have to engage with the audience and that goes beyond posting. I love responding to comments and interacting with my audience. When your community can actually talk to you and not just look at you it’s completely different. The way my audience stays so engaged is because I don’t talk to them like a robot and as mentioned before I don’t promote things that don’t align with me. I’m very open about struggles I face. I talk about body positivity, mental health, and living a healthier life. I’m very open minded and I think that makes me more relatable people. I don’t just post all my good moments; I share trials and tribulations I’ve been through as well. It’s humbling to see the responses I get from doing so too. My key factors are simply consistent posting, utilizing all IG has to offer, interacting with my audience, building trust, and staying true to myself.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Taking care of my body is so important to me for so many reasons so I make sure I find time to do so. I am someone who workouts daily! Now that doesn’t mean every day is an hour-long intense weight training session but at the very least go for a walk. The endorphins I get from workouts help minimize stress incredibly. At a time where taking care of our bodies is so important, I make sure I move my body daily no matter what. Whether it is rollerblading, lifting weights, or doing yoga! The other thing I can’t stress enough is eating a healthy balanced diet! I don’t eat meat and stay away from dairy as much as possible. I try my best to stay away from gluten and eat as many fresh foods as possible. Not only does it make me feel incredible but I trust I’m giving my body the proper nutrients it needs to thrive. It’s so important for me to take care of my body so I can live a healthy and happy life!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

When it comes to taking care of mind the first thing I think of is my daily meditation practices. I start my morning with meditation and my gratitude journal.

Meditating first thing in the morning allows me to proactive mindfulness before I give anyone else access to me. It has decreased my anxiety by so much over the years. Even doing ten mins of meditation on a busy day before work balances my mood and prepares me for my day. I think meditation is a beautiful practice to honor myself and quieting my mind. As far as my heart goes, my gratitude journal gifted to me by my mom is the best practice. Along with my meditation, I journal what I’m grateful for each morning before starting my day. Instead of waking up cranky and complaining about a million things I start with my day with gratitude. When you physically write out what you are thankful for everyday you find so much joy and beauty in small things. It’s taught me to appreciate so much but has also humbled me in a way I did not expect. Sometimes after journaling, I send texts to those I love and remind them that they are important and so dearly loved. I believe when you live in abundance and gratitude then happiness flows to you effortlessly. Practicing living in the moment and being grateful for all you have is life-changing for your heart and mind.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Oh absolutely!! First, each morning go to the mirror and tell yourself that you are beautiful, loved, and worthy. I know it sounds corny but during the days I don’t feel my most beautiful saying it out loud reminds me I deserve to feel beautiful on my worst days too! Secondly don’t compare yourself to others! You are unique and beautiful in your own ways! Celebrate yourself and all that makes you beautiful! Instead of scrolling and comparing yourself to others online, appreciates your amazing body and all that it does for you! Do fun at a photoshoot in your favorite outfit!! Remind yourself how awesome and beautiful you are! Last but not least pamper yourself! Self-care is what makes me feel the most beautiful! Whether it getting your nails done, wearing your favorite lipstick, taking a bath, or treating yourself to a new outfit! Do it! Once a month do something for yourself that makes you feel amazing and beautiful! You deserve to feel beautiful all the time, don’t allow any single person to make you think otherwise!

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

My favorite book is “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz! I have reread this book countless times because it’s truly life changing and incredible. It has and continues to help me practice four simple agreements; always do your best, take nothing personal, be impeccable with your word, and don’t make any assumptions. It really did help stop taking things other do so personally. I realized that what others do is reflection of them, not myself and there’s no need to take that on. Learning to always do my best so I have regrets was mind changing for me. How can I live with regrets if I gave every thing all I had? It really shifted my perspective in how I deal with people, situations, and myself. I highly recommend it as if changed my life.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Okay, so this may be strange to others but not so much to myself. Last year, I went to an amazing woman who aligns your chakras and clears any blockages you may have. It was a pretty amazing and interesting experience. I sat under these lights that aligned with my chakras and had crystals places on me. It was odd at first because I didn’t know exactly what this was going to do for me. However afterward I felt so much lighter and we spoke about blockages I had including my throat chakra and to speak my truth more. Days followed after I just felt happier and lighter and many out the blue opportunities came my way. It was definitely interesting and fun. I feel like whatever you consider wellness is up to you. At the time I needed to experience that and I’m glad I did.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Definitely, self-love and practicing meditation. I feel like it’s so easy to compare yourselves to others now. It makes me so sad for the younger generation growing up. There are so many struggling with depression. Instead of promoting a false concept of “perfection” I wish there was more emphasis on self-love/ meditation. Like I said before meditation has incredible benefits for the mind, body, and soul. If everyone practiced self-love and daily meditation I truly believe this world would be a happier place for EVERYONE. I don’t want to see hateful comments online anymore or people silently struggling with depression. I genuinely want to encourage people to know they are loved, beautiful, and worthy. We all need to practice mindfulness and love. When we love ourselves we are able to pour that love right back into others. Right now I’m actually in the works of creating a program that does help people both. I hope to impact as many lives as I can.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Beyoncé easily! She’s truly inspiring to me. Her art, dedication to work, and a mom? Like how? It’s just incredible. I love watching her grow and represent how women are multifaceted. She uses her platform to also bring awareness to serious topics and discussions that need to be had. She also just makes incredible music, I mean it’s Beyoncé! I could go on for days honestly about how awesome she is! Hopefully one day I’ll be able to work with her in some capacity.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram page is manifesting_mary. You’ll find links on there to my Twitter, hair page, website and etc!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!