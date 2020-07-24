Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Maryam Ghafarinia: “Be authentic and use your own voice”

Be authentic and use your own voice. Because the market is very congested, sometimes it’s easier to fall in the path of copying others. I personally disagree with this. Being authentic has allowed me to build a strong bond with my audience and their loyalty to me and my brand is undeniable. Don’t ever stop learning. The beauty industry is very fast speed and in order to be successful, you need to learn how to keep up with it and how to adapt to changes.

Asa part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maryam Ghafarinia. Maryam is a celebrated blogger/influencer, public speaker and educator known for her fashion and beauty blog, Glam and Posh, through which she explores the breadth of feminine minimalism and inspires women around the world to express their unique styles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

About 6 years ago after graduating with my MBA degree, I found myself in a job that was not the right fit and made me very unhappy. At the time, I was looking for an outlet to express my love for beauty and explore my creative side. So, I started my blog as a hobby. Soon I realized there was great traffic coming to my blog and my social media following was growing. I made a decision then to turn my passion into a full-time business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most significant and exciting day was the day I quit my office job. Prior to that day, I had my full-time office job and was running my influencer business at the same time for about 3 years. The day I was able to quit that job and put all my attention and focus on my business, is the most significant day.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Sure! The tipping point is when I started working with my dream brands- brands I’ve known and loved for years. When I got my first partnership with a beauty/skincare brand, I knew I had made it! What I did differently was to bring value to my readers and followers and show them different ways to incorporate beauty into their everyday lives.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, absolutely! My family, including my mom, dad, brother and sister-in-law, and my close friends have been the greatest help and support along the way.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

The value I bring is to show people how to incorporate beauty routines into their everyday life by simplifying it. I teach them different techniques and ways that are easy to follow and can make their lives easier.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1- A variety of products out there- there’s something different for every one

2- Accessibility of these products(i.e. online shopping)

3- Tips and techniques available and provided to people by influencers like myself to make their lives easier

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I would implement a way to move at a slower speed. There are many amazing beauty brands that are continuously coming up with new and different products every day. As a consumer, this can get very confusing and overwhelming. But this is where I come in as an influencer to help educate my audience on how to choose the best beauty products for their individual needs.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Appreciate your flaws, focus on the good and smile!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1- Success doesn’t happen overnight- it requires commitment, hard work and consistency. Put in the work and it will pay off.

2- Provide value- whether you are an influencer or a beauty brand, in order to be successful, you have to provide value to your audience/customers. Your end goal should be making their lives easier by providing value.

3- Be authentic and use your own voice- because the market is very congested, sometimes it’s easier to fall in the path of copying others. I personally disagree with this. Being authentic has allowed me to build a strong bond with my audience and their loyalty to me and my brand is undeniable.

4- Outsource- it’s important to alginate tasks to others and have a team to help you grow. Focus on what you do best, and let others help you grow your business. If you end up doing everything yourself, it will be very hard to be successful because your attention gets spread out too thin and it’s easy to get wrapped up with everyday tasks and lose sight of your main goal.

5- Don’t ever stop learning. The beauty industry is very fast speed and in order to be successful, you need to learn how to keep up with it and how to adapt to changes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would focus on reducing the amount of waste. I would like to see more beauty brands using recycled material and reduce waste.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently”

Over the years I’ve learned that having consistency is about building small daily habits that will help keep me focused on my goals.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG: @maryam.ghafarinia

YouTube:http://www.youtube.com/c/GlamandPosh

Blog: www.glamandposh.com

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.

