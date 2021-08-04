Mary-Leigh Moseley: “Not everything has to be perfect”

“Not everything has to be perfect!” I’ll actually never forget the first time someone said this to me in regards to my music. Being the perfectionist that I am, I was completely thrown off that someone would even suggest it, BUT, it is so true. Not everything you do has to be perfect, as long as it fulfills you and makes you happy, it is good enough. People don’t want perfection they want raw and real. They want the mess-ups, the impromptu videos, the voice cracks, everything. I oftentimes have to remind myself that perfection is unattainable, but I’m getting better at seeing the bigger picture each day.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mary Leigh Moseley.

ML Moseley is a pop/R&B artist based in Atlanta. Her interest in music started at the young age of 6. It was then that she took her first singing lesson and became a classically trained singer. Since then Mary Leigh’s love for music and vocal ability has only grown. Now 14 years later, she has transitioned to a more contemporary sound. Her debut pop single “Thin White Line” was well-received, with fans commenting on her extensive vocal range. Her upcoming projects showcase Mary Leigh’s beautiful melodies and songwriting abilities.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/a26815924f231570217026b241cbbf29

Thank you so much for doing this with us Mary Leigh! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

No problem at all! I’m truly honored that you have decided to interview me. I was born and raised in Valdosta, Georgia which is a town about 4 hours south of Atlanta. I always tell people I’m from Florida because it’s on the FL/GA line. My parents were both extremely hard workers. My dad as vice president of his company and my mom holding two jobs and earning a second degree, while raising my brother and me. From a young age, seeing their hard work instilled a drive in me to be the best at everything that I do and to be the hardest working and kindest person in the room. I left Valdosta after graduation in 2019 and moved to Atlanta, Georgia to further pursue music and attend college.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music has been my life since I could talk. The first memory of music I have is at four-year-old, being picked up from pre-school and belting “First Cut is the Deepest” by Sheryl Crow in the back of my mom’s car. Every single day. My grandmother, who was (and still is) the biggest influence in my life was very musical. She always pushed for me to have lessons and sing. It was like she knew what I was meant to do with my life before I even knew how to read. I started my first singing lessons at 6 years old after my church choir teacher suggested it and the rest is history. I have been singing ever since, having had my first college-curriculum classical vocal lesson at about age 10. For me, there has never been another option — music is my first love and always will be.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story I have is from when I took a trip to New York City at 17. I was going there to perform in front of various agencies from across the country. I have been to the city almost 10 times at that point and wasn’t going alone. I had a group of people from my hometown who were also performing and staying with me. However, I had never really been able to navigate the city very well because I’d always gone on school trips or with family when I was younger. This trip forced me to navigate taxis, subways and find the way around all by myself. At the end of the trip I was leaving the apartment we were staying in, loaded all my stuff into the taxi, and was heading to La Guardia when I realized I left my wallet, my keys, and my plane ticket. The cab driver was my saving grace that day and let me run back three blocks to grab my stuff. I was so convinced he would just leave my stuff on the street or drive off with it, but when I got back he was there. Thankfully I made my flight and was all fine, but that’s a story I love telling because it really shows the kindness of people. Now I think I could live and thrive in NYC perfectly. I know all about how to get around, the best things to go do, some hidden gems, and I truly believe I will end up living there one day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Having been doing this forever, I have definitely made so many mistakes throughout the years. I used to do musical theatre, and the funniest thing that I can remember is being onstage at a performance that I practiced about 30 times and completely forgot the second verse of the song. It was just me alone on stage and was freaking out but was able to save myself by singing the first verse again. I don’t think anyone caught on since I was able to keep my cool. I laughed about it afterward but that situation really taught me to not freak out if you mess up, the audience won’t know anything is wrong unless you show them.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently about to release my second single, “El Dorado”, which I am so excited about. It not only showcases my songwriting abilities but metaphorically covers the issue of toxic masculinity within the world today, as well as mental walls that people put up in relationships. I am also working on writing my first EP, which is a goal I’ve had for a long time!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity, especially in today’s day and age is the most important issue the world is facing. It is important that we recognize the lack thereof and work to actively fix it for so many reasons including:

1. It gives all people someone to look up to that not only looks like them but has a similar background. Racial representation, LGBTQ+ representation, and the representation of women in the workforce are obviously lacking, and it is very hard for kids to find role models that they can relate to when all of them pertain to one specific race, gender, ethnicity, religion, etc.

2. Diversity within the industry opens doors for individuals who have never really had a seat at the table. For example, the influx of trans writers, directors, actors, and performers has done wonders for de-stigmatizing this minority group, leading to the industry being more open and accepting of everyone. While there is still a lot of work to be done in this area among others, the first step to fixing the industry is by telling these people’s stories and showcasing the members of these minority groups, not as side-characters within someone else’s story but the main characters of their own.

3. It is also important regarding the education of young people by exposing them to all walks of life instead of the cookie-cutter image that currently exists. The way to create knowledgeable, accepting, and globalized people is by presenting other thoughts and opinions that challenge their own or are foreign to them.

Diversity, inclusion, and education are key to creating an accepting and loving culture that breeds positivity instead of the negativity that plagues us today. With more diversity within all industries, especially entertainment, I believe it will create a well-rounded environment of people to be proud of.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The list could go on for days!

1. “Success does not happen overnight.” I am a person who is very much a lover of instant gratification, and I think that most of us are. In the past, I have put way too much value into things that immediately make me feel good or have quick results. That is not how longevity and success are built, and relying on overnight success to happen is key to burning out quickly.

2. “Hard work beats talent every day.” We’ve all heard this before and it couldn’t be more true. If you are not going to put in the work then you will not see results. You can be extremely talented, but natural talent only takes you so far. It’s the people who work day in and day out, even when it gets hard, who end up being successful. When I was younger, I definitely relied on the talent that I knew I had to do the work for me, but as I got older and got more serious about the music industry, I realized that if I didn’t put in the initiative and push myself, then I would not go absolutely anywhere.

3. “Listen to your gut feeling when it comes to people wanting to work with you. You will have so many people who will see the work you are putting in and want a piece of it or want to ‘make you better’.” When I released my first song I had so many people reaching out to me to be my manager or to lead me down different paths to “superstardom.” While these offers were enticing, I couldn’t help but get the feeling that these people were not in it for me, nor for my artistry or what I did, they were only interested in what I could do for them. Most of them couldn’t even tell me the name of my song or how they even found me, just that they’d heard it and could make me better (for a fun fee). These people are not in your corner. You will know if a person is right for your team and your path, so don’t jump at the first offer that comes your way.

4. “Being a completely independent artist sucks, but it’s beneficial.” The hardest lessons I have ever learned have been through figuring out who I am, what to do, how to market myself, how to budget, and how to reach out to people and make connections. It is extremely stressful, but incredibly rewarding once you release a project you have been stressing over or make a connection that is meaningful. I will never forget the stress of releasing my debut single. I had absolutely no clue what I was doing and to be honest, I still don’t half of the time. I worked with the most amazing people recording it Jan Smith (Mama Jan) and Jesse Owen Astin of Jan Smith Studios, but I was nearly completely alone in the rest of the process. I learned how to take photos and shot the cover photo in my bedroom with a tripod and bed sheet taped to my closet, I learned editing and graphic design to create all of the promotional photos and cover art, and I learned how to market on an extremely tight budget. All that being said, I have gained so much more knowledge, self-confidence, and direction that I wouldn’t have been able to achieve had I been handed everything. The experience is very humbling but absolutely necessary.

5. “Not everything has to be perfect!” I’ll actually never forget the first time someone said this to me in regards to my music. Being the perfectionist that I am, I was completely thrown off that someone would even suggest it, BUT, it is so true. Not everything you do has to be perfect, as long as it fulfills you and makes you happy, it is good enough. People don’t want perfection they want raw and real. They want the mess-ups, the impromptu videos, the voice cracks, everything. I oftentimes have to remind myself that perfection is unattainable, but I’m getting better at seeing the bigger picture each day.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I struggle with this all the time, but the thing that keeps me going is learning to take it all day by day. I try not to look too far into the future or else my head gets clouded with “what ifs.” It is important to look at the bigger picture and realize why you fell in love with music and this industry. It’s also okay to struggle!! We all have bad days and days when we want nothing more than to give up and call it quits. It is okay to feel those emotions, but be sure to take them and put them in perspective. Yes, you might be feeling low, but look at how far you have come since the beginning. Any progress small or large is progress! Take the negative and keep moving forward. One bad day does not equal one bad career.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Something that I have struggled with immensely is my relationship with my body, and one of my biggest goals is to be an advocate for self-love and body positivity. I would inspire a movement to help people love themselves and the skin that they were gifted because I know what it feels like to not. I have struggled with body dysmorphia and various eating disorders throughout my life and so I am very much aware of how the destructive mindsets that lived in me also plague so many people in our lives. You never know who is internally struggling to find beauty within themselves, and I want to be a light for those who don’t have anyone to help them see it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are simply way too many people who have made a significant impact on my life and career to count, but three people come to mind immediately. The first being my grandmother, as I would probably never have picked up and stuck to music if it weren’t for her encouragement. As I said before, she is a driving force in my life, and knew who I would become before I did. The second is definitely Heidi Higgins, my current vocal coach. I started working with her a little over a year ago when I moved to Atlanta and she has completely changed my voice for the better, helped me develop my artistry, and be a true mentor in my life. She is my therapist and she hears it all, the breakdowns and the triumphs and all the self-doubt that comes with being in such a competitive and scary industry. Without her, there is no doubt in my mind that I would not be where I am today. The third is my mother. She has sacrificed so much of her time not only raising me but making sure that I have gotten to every lesson and had every resource I need. She has taken off of work to drag me across the state, stayed up late with me finishing projects, and kept me going when I feel like giving up.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be the reason someone smiles. Be the reason someone feels loved and believes in the goodness in people.” — Roy T. Bennett. This quote means the world to me and really represents what I stand for. When I was younger I would watch my father show unconditional kindness to everyone he met and I envied the generosity and love he had for people. I think that we are all put on this earth to love and support each other and I always make sure this is a priority in my life. I don’t care how I am doing at the time as long as the people surrounding me are taken care of and feel the love that I have for them. I would go out of my way for anyone to feel valid, heard, and understood, which drew me to the power of music in the first place. Music allows me to reach and help others going through the same pains that I do, while simultaneously healing myself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Taylor Swift, without a doubt. The first concert I ever went to was for my 11th birthday on 11/11/11 and it was Taylor’s Speak Now tour in Jacksonville, FL. I will never forget looking at my mom in the middle of the performance and telling her that this was what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. Her stage presence, her writing, her ability to hit every single emotion that you never knew you had is inspiring. I went home after and grabbed a little yellow notepad and started trying to write songs to be just like her. Each album of hers has directly coincided with my own life and would even say that she is the artist of my life. I could ask her questions for days about how she handles everything that’s been thrown at her, her path, how she manages to completely reinvent herself with every era and so much more!

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow my Instagram @mlmoseleymusic, my Twitter @mlmoseleyy, or my official Facebook page ML Moseley!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!