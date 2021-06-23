Mary Jo Levand of Notre Dame College: “Easier access to testing for students believed to have a learning disability”

The number of options to attend college are commendable. Public, private, religious, technical, liberal arts, in all sizes, in urban, suburban or rural settings throughout the US not to mention if you would like to study abroad.

As a part of my interview series about the things that should be done to improve the US educational system I had the pleasure to interview Mary Jo Levand, director of the Thrive Learning Center at Notre Dame College.

Mary Jo Levand has worked as an instructional advisor at Notre Dame College since 2012. She began her career at the Thrive Learning Center (formerly named the Academic Support Center) part-time working as a business tutor focusing on accounting courses and subsequently expanding into all math-based business courses. Over time, she moved into a more permanent role of instructional advisor while helping to manage the day-to-day operations of the center. Now she serves as director of the Thrive Learning Center supporting students with diagnosed learning disabilities to Thrive in a traditional college setting.

Levand earned her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from John Carroll University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

The path I took to get here is a bit unorthodox. I attended John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio and received a B.S. in Accounting. I was the first college graduate in my family, and I am also the second youngest of seven children. My parents were hard workers and very traditional in our upbringing. I had to talk my father into allowing me to go to college. He had some requirements for me to attend and the two important ones were that I had to live at home, and I had to pick a major that was guaranteed to provide technical knowledge. So, accounting it was. Fast forward, I got my accounting degree, became a CPA, went to work for Ernst and Young and eventually got married.

Once my husband and I started a family, we made it our main goal to provide a strong education for our children. We both feel strongly that education is the answer to almost everything. I vividly remember sitting at my very first PTO meeting when our oldest child was in kindergarten and listening to the parents of older children asking if our school would be moving to core curriculum because the government had just put out their new guidelines. It was at this moment that I figured out; I could help my children learn. The takeaway from all of this for me was that learning is not about teaching facts, but about teaching people how to learn. Our second child was diagnosed with a learning difference in 4th grade. For several years, I could tell that she was not really learning but just memorizing (a great coping skill for bright young children), so after much research and education, she was tested, and her learning difference was identified. She is dyslexic.

This set me on a new path to find out how to specifically help her learn. Like most parents, when you encounter difficulty with your children, you not only seek professional help, but you also talk to your friends. A good friend of mine was working at Notre Dame College in their Academic Support Center. That discussion turned into a job offer, that eventually turned into my position as the director of the Thrive Learning Center, (formerly the Academic Support Center). I started out as a part-time professional tutor specializing in accounting and business coursework, but over my 11 years, I have done every job in the center and I have dedicated myself to learning how to best serve the students we support in attaining a college degree.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The most interesting story I have is the transformation I see in young adults with learning differences from the first time we meet when they are considering attending college to graduation day. The growth that our students experience in that timeframe is remarkable. When I meet our candidates for the first time on their college visit, they are anxious and shy and often scared because they typically have been told that college is not an option for them. The relief I witness when they ultimately choose the Thrive Learning Center and find that college is an option for them, is transformative. I learned that every person deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams. I learned that I could help in the process by providing access to education they need and that education should not stop with a high school degree simply because a person learns differently. I also learned that higher education needs to be much better trained in helping students who learn differently to succeed at the college level.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have just rebranded! The Thrive Learning Center was formerly the Academic Support Center. Our center has been leading the way to help students with learning differences succeed in a traditional college environment for 15 years. We are one of the longest running college centers for students with learning disabilities in the country. In our 15 years, we have grown not only in the number of students we support, but also in the ways in which we support them. The original name for the center accurately described what we provided when it began, but over the last five years it became apparent that we were growing and expanding the center and it’s supports in ways that were definitely more holistic to our students learning so that they could succeed beyond academics. We no longer only provide academic support; we provide many non-academic complements because we have found it necessary for our students to thrive. If you look at our new logo, you can see that the “i” in Thrive stands out. It is always a different font than the rest of the word. That is deliberate because we want students to know that each student we support is first and foremost an individual and our program takes a personalized approach based on the student’s learning disability diagnosis. Thrive gives the students the power to utilize only the supports they need. Thrive understands this is not a one size fits all, and each student is unique in both the supports they need and what they want out of their college experience.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are authority in the education field?

I am an authority in this field because I have 11 years of hands-on experience partnered with professional education and research that has helped create a learning center that serves more than 100 students a year. As director of a learning center for students who learn differently, along with 20 professionals, collaborations with the Cleveland Clinic and other community experts in the field of educating students with learning disabilities, we have developed a program that addresses all of the barriers to otherwise able students attaining a college degree. Raising a child with a diagnosed learning difference has given me a personal perspective as well. I have the privilege of knowing firsthand what the education process looks like for a family with a child that learns differently.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

Speaking strictly from my point of view and how the US education system is supporting students with documented learning disabilities in the college setting, I would say there is room for improvement. Governmental support of learning differences focuses on academic needs and does not consider the holistic approach that is necessary for many students with learning disabilities to achieve a college degree. Governmental legislation that supports students with learning disabilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), previously known as the Education for All Handicapped Children Act from 1975 to 1990, ends at high school graduation or age 21, whichever comes first. It is the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 that govern the responsibilities of higher education to provide accommodations for students. The legislation is not specific, can be interpreted in many ways and does not address needs outside of the classroom that may be necessary for students to succeed. The US education system is structured in such a way that the most likely outcome for most students is college. If that is the goal and students are afforded accommodations for learning in K-12, then why does that not continue in the post-secondary setting?

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great? Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

What they’re doing well:

-Identifying that students learn differently.

-Allowing institutions of higher education to personalize supports to student needs.

-Access to education is improving because of the supports provided in K-12 but conversely, even though students with learning disabilities may meet the requirements for acceptance, once enrolled in college, the lack of supports available may not be enough to allow them to persist to graduation.

Not so well:

-Students with disabilities are identified as part of diversity and inclusion discussions indicating that they are an underserved demographic in higher education, but implementation of necessary programs is slow and costly mainly because these programs need to go well beyond academic help. Many times, it is the course work where no help is needed, but instead social or emotional needs that are the barrier to succeeding in a higher education environment.

-The number of options to attend college are commendable. Public, private, religious, technical, liberal arts, in all sizes, in urban, suburban or rural settings throughout the US not to mention if you would like to study abroad. For most students, if they know what they want, they can find the best fit. This is not so for students with learning disabilities who require support. Because there is such a low baseline of what is required by law to provide these students, their options are much smaller when looking for their best fit college, which means they usually have to make a sacrifice in what they want.

If you had the power to influence or change the entire US educational infrastructure what five things would you implement to improve and reform our education system? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Expand IDEA into the college environment. So much time and effort is put into creating learning plans for students in K-12 and then it is ignored in higher education.

2. Since college encompasses more than classroom learning, consider the non-academic needs of all students attending. Many college students drop out, not because of failing grades but because of the pressures of independent living, social anxiety and issues arising outside of the classroom.

3. Realizing that the needs of first generation, underprivileged and learning-disabled students are not the same and have different needs. Many government-funded college programs such as TRIO group these underserved populations together and attempt using the same programming for all which does not address the needs of individual students.

4. Easier access to testing for students believed to have a learning disability. Besides being hard to prove necessity, testing is costly, and many students do not get properly identified because they cannot afford to be tested.

5. Require college professors to have training in the needs of the students they serve.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Education is not preparation for life, education is life itself” -John Dewey. This quote helps me continually remember that you never stop learning. I believe we are all lifelong learners which is why I feel students with learning disabilities should not be stagnated in their learning but taught how to learn based on their needs.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

This is an intriguing question. Currently, I would say the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden. I would love to discuss the needs of atypical students with her.

