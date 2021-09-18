Mary Jennings of ‘Matriarch’: “You never know when inspiration might strike and you want to write it down immediately”

Have a journal, phone or handheld recorder, or something like that handy at all times. You never know when inspiration might strike and you want to write it down immediately. I keep a journal and my phone next to my bed because so often I will wake up from dreams with lyric or melody ideas that turn into full-blown songs.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mary Jennings.

It takes a lot of life experience to craft engaging, universal song lyrics — and singer, songwriter and musician Mary Jennings has had more than a lion’s share. How’s this for a start: stops as a teacher, aerobics instructor, clothing retailer, bartender, luggage saleswoman, paranormal researcher and now a mother. Add to that the early loss of her mom, and there are plenty of stories to share. Jennings states that music has kept her sane. Not surprisingly, her songs often possess a modicum of sadness and darkness. With an enormous singing voice that transcends her small frame, an extraordinary rock sound full of robust piano hooks, and a one-of-a-kind storytelling ability drawn from a remarkable and emotional history, Mary has carved out her own unique niche in the industry by doing things her way. Born into a family with strong musical roots, she began playing piano at five and has fond memories of her paternal grandparents teaching her vocal harmonies at a young age — a skill that is very evident in her work today.

Mary’s adolescent and teenage years were marked by her development on piano and the cultivation of her vocal ability through many school plays and musicals, but it was the sudden death of her mother in 2001 that prompted a seismic surge in her musical expression. It was on that album that Mary established her creative foundation, writing music that immediately bonds her to the listener in a genuine way. That openness, and the raw emotion inherent in both her writing and voice, has been a cornerstone of her work ever since. While the music alone makes Mary Jennings an artist that fans can easily relate to, her somewhat quirky personality and a diverse range of interests have also gone a long way towards building a bond with her fan base. An avid horror movie fan, she has more than 400 fright flicks in her own private collection and openly admits that being scared and thrilled is probably her biggest geek factor. Her love for thrifting and secondhand clothing, something she learned from her mother, is a major influence on her vintage style and the inspiration behind the enormously popular clothing swap shows that she has hosted in a number of U.S. cities. Mary has turned her unique style, love of thrifting, and drive to create, No Sass Creations, through which she makes and sells bolo ties and other upcycled accessories.

However, the most important aspect of her life is her daughter, Eliza, who is a huge inspiration in her new release, “Matriarch.” Mary’s strong work ethic and commitment to her craft has paid off handsomely in recent years. A Casio-sponsored artist, she was featured in an online advertising campaign for the company’s new line of keyboards in 2011 and her song “The Darkness” was placed in the Lionsgate motion picture “Devil Seed” (ironically, a horror film). Several of her songs have been featured during the final dances on Lifetime’s tv show “Dance Moms.” Since then, she has had more placements on a WWE documentary, “Roadtrip Nation,” The Jim Jeffries Show and many other shows, trailers, and movies. Mary has organized a number of extensive tours as well, opening for artists such as Jeffrey Gaines, Mike Doughty, Teddy Geiger, Ryan Cabrera, and Rachel Yamagata, and she has appeared at several major festivals including CMJ and South by Southwest. She often treats fans to a unique stage set-up when performing on her own, prominently featuring a loop pedal that she uses to effortlessly layer rhythmic beats and beautiful background harmonies over her unmistakably unique piano playing and vocals. Whether you experience Mary Jennings on stage or on one of the handfuls of albums she has released, you’re witnessing a very special artist who has confidently found her voice over the course of a long journey.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I was born in Nashville, TN to a very artistic, hilarious, horror movie-loving, antiquing/garage sales mom and a bass and guitar playing, super smart, cardiologist dad. I am an only child and after my parents split when I was young, I moved to Gainesville, GA with my mom where I spent most of my adolescence. Although I had a lot of interests, music and theater always stood out as the top. My grandparents (Dad’s side) were extremely musical and taught me how to harmonize. Every family member had a piano in their home and it seemed as commonplace as a sofa. So I was surrounded by music lovers which helped drive me into my career path. The real surge in my music, however, started after the sudden passing of my mom when I was a freshman in college at Furman University. My world fell apart. But family, friends and honestly music kept me going. My dad set me up to record an album of my songs that very summer and that was my first official album (Jennings).

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As I said before, I have always been into music. I started writing my own music when I was probably 14 or 15 years old and played at events in my school and at the local coffee shop. I remember my first show was at Penny University in Gainesville, GA with Will Hancock on guitar. That was a great night. Music was therapy for me back then but it took on a whole new level after my mom died. I was constantly in the practice piano rooms at Furman University (my college) writing my feelings. I knew that I didn’t want to spend one moment in a career that didn’t make me happy because you never know how much time you have. I still live by that today.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My most interesting stories usually revolve around touring. You play so many interesting places, meet cool people and the vibe is always different from night to night. On tours with both Mike Doughty and Teddy Geiger, there were so many hilarious moments. I ended up in a late-night snowball fight in Vermont during my Mike Doughty shows with my traveling companion and one of my best friends, Mary Dayton. Almost every day on tour with Teddy Geiger, my friends Tim and Rachel and I did photoshoots in various locations around the town of the shows. But the most interesting stories from my touring career were probably from my stay in Copenhagen. I traveled over there with friends to do about 4–5 days’ worth of shows and it was magic! We played a house concert for a couple named Esben and Marie and while we were getting everything set up, they showed us some awesome stop motion video work they did. Because of that house concert, hang, and discussion, I ended up hiring them to make my “Tectonic Plates” music video that I adore so much! You really never know who you will meet out on the road. This was such a great connection!

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

Well, I suppose this is both interesting and scary. The last show I played before all of the COVID lockdowns started was at the East Room in East Nashville (one of my favorite venues) on the night of the big 2020 Nashville tornado (March 2). I had a set of my own and was also singing backup vocals for the band, Mountainwalker. We had a magical evening and so many friends came out. I left the venue at probably 11/11:15 and got home around 11:30 pm. I didn’t realize anything was weird except that the sky seemed brooding. When I woke up, I heard about all of the devastations. I live in a part of town that wasn’t affected. However, the lead singer of a band I am in was with me that night and she lost her whole apartment. I spent the next day trying to reach out to everyone that was at the show because the tornado was so close to the venue. I feel so very lucky that I and my friends all made it home safely that night. So many didn’t. After that, it seemed like all of Nashville came together to help those in need. We were all buying supplies or out doing cleanups. It was phenomenal to see how Nashvillians can come together.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

Well, Nashville is my hometown believe it or not. I was born here and lived here until 2nd grade when I moved to Georgia with my mom but my Dad has always lived here. So one of the best parts is that I am 5 minutes away from my Dad and stepmom haha! I have gotten to watch Nashville blossom into the awesome place it is now so that has been a lot of fun. After growing up in a small town like Gainesville, Georgia and spending 8 years in New York City, Nashville gives the perfect blend of a bigger city feel and small-town vibe all wrapped up into one place.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, this is random and I don’t think I have ever told anyone this story. On my second album, “Recovery,” I forgot to list a song in the album artwork. So, when you listen to the cd, there are 13 songs but only 12 listed on the back. TOTAL ACCIDENT but once printed it was too late so we just leaned into it. That is why “Of You” is a “hidden track.” It was just hidden from my memory during the artwork phase. I have since, double, triple, quadruple checked all of my art since then.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Wow. This is a hard question because there are too many to count! I have been really lucky over the years to have support from so many friends, family, and industry folks. For this though, I am going to give it to my former manager, Nick Martucci. We worked together for more years than I can count and are still very dear friends. We met at SXSW in 2007 and he officially became my manager in January of 2008 I believe. He was always so real with me about everything from my songwriting, to stage presence, to where and when I should be and who I should talk to. He didn’t just do things for me and my music…he TAUGHT me about the industry and what to look for and expect. Not only did I have an advocate in my corner constantly looking for opportunities and supporting my music, but I had a mentor showing me the ropes. I will forever be grateful for everything Nick did for me and the relationship we built.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just released my latest album, “Matriarch” and I am really excited about every song on it. So now, other than playing shows and getting back out in to the world a bit more, I am looking forward to sharing music videos for a lot (if not all) of these to give a visual and a deeper look into each song.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Music is still supposed to be fun and make you feel good. If you take yourself too seriously you won’t enjoy it and you won’t be as relatable to others. Every time I mess up on stage (and yes of course it happens), I laugh it off, call it out, make a joke and it makes the audience feel more comfortable and they will laugh with me.

2. Know that you believe in your art more than anyone else. You need to be willing to spend more time and energy on your own music than anyone. If you aren’t willing to do the work, how can you expect someone else to do it?

3. Have a journal, phone or handheld recorder, or something like that handy at all times. You never know when inspiration might strike and you want to write it down immediately. I keep a journal and my phone next to my bed because so often I will wake up from dreams with lyric or melody ideas that turn into full-blown songs.

4. Always have merch to sell. In a time when CDs are becoming less and less desired, people are craving ways to support the artist. Whether it’s vinyl, t-shirts, stickers, or in my case bolos, jewelry, and journal and pencil sets, always have something a supporter can buy at shows. I like to include a QR code that takes them to something special on my website as well so that it keeps a fan for life.

5. Plain Lays potato chips are amazing for your voice prior to a show or recording. I learned this from the producer of the Femtastic record and it has been a game-changer. I used to lose my voice all the time from allergies and overuse but Lays potato chips will coat your throat every time and work like a charm. And they taste good!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stop comparing yourself to other people or their success. As long as you are constantly comparing, you will never be satisfied or appreciative of all that you have around you. Enjoy your art while you are doing it! That’s such a huge part of it. And while we are at it stop criticizing or looking down at other people. Appreciate everyone’s creativity, whether they are light years ahead in “the game” or just starting. Musicians need to be supporting each other instead of breaking each other down.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, although broad, it would probably be an Empathy Movement. I think one of the biggest struggles this country and even this world faces is a lack of empathy. So many people find it hard to see outside of themselves and their limited world views to really feel what it would be like to live someone else’s life or have someone else’s feelings. If we all worked towards a greater sense of empathy I think we would see SO many of the problems in the world start to diminish or at least shrink drastically. I, however, also realize that I am an idealist and I have no idea how this is achievable other than trying to be an example.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t follow trends. Do what you do and let the trend find you.” To me, this is very much a “stay true to yourself” quote but I will never forget when my friend and favorite artist, Caroline Hill, said it to me. It rang so true. As long as you follow trends you will always be a step behind, but if you just be your authentic self and do what you do fully, someone (or maybe lots of people) are going to appreciate what you do and YOU will become the trend with many followers.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This is another tough one because there are so many but I think if this is a person that is alive and we can speak the same language etc, I would probably say Imogen Heap. I have always loved her music and innovation in her production but it was her music as a mom that really helped me as a new mom. She was so open and honest about her struggles as a new parent, specifically “Tiny Human,” and I needed that earlier on. Eliza (my daughter) and I have bonded so much over music and we are both huge Imogen Heap fans. In facet, she almost has all of the “Listening Chair” (a 5 1/2 minute long song) memorized and she’s only 5. I think I would choose Imogen simply because we would have a lot in common and a lot to talk about.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.maryjennings.com

www.facebook.com/maryjenningsmusic

www.instagram.com/maryjenningsmusic

www.youtube.com/jenningsfemtastic

www.tiktok.com/@maryjenningsmusic

This was very meaningful; thank you so much! We wish you continued success!