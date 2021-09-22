Mary Beth Imbarrato: “Project management skills allow you to always be learning!”

I am thrilled with the expansive opportunities available to people with project management skills! There are so many projects underway right now, that require this skill set. What is even more exciting is the fact that by working on projects you have an opportunity to learn about new products, services, communities, sciences, geographies, policies…whatever the source of the project, you will be immersed in that topic and learn a great deal. Project management skills allow you to always be learning!

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Mary Beth Imbarrato.

Mary Beth Imbarrato, PMP, CSM, SPP, CMS has more than 25 years of experience in project management, change management, and strategy. She helps clients assess their project management skills and identify ways to become better project managers and better leaders. Over the years, Mary Beth identified a need to help non-project managers succeed with their projects. She now dedicates her time to providing project management tools and resources to this growing, and often overlooked, population of people who are trying to lead projects while juggling their “day jobs.” Her latest book, The Project Roadmap — Your Hands-On Guide to Initiating, Planning, Executing and Completing Projects was written and published to help this growing audience.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Like many college graduates, I really didn’t know what my career was going to look like after graduating and I had the opportunity to experience different roles and responsibilities before landing in project management. I had the good fortune to be assigned a new manager who recognized my abilities and registered me for a 2-week hands-on masters certificate course in project management at a nearby college. That was the experience that completely shaped my career. I took hold of that learning experience and strived to become a top-notch Project Manager. I enjoy sharing the power of project management and now focus my efforts on helping individuals and organizations succeed with their projects through learning programs and resources.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

We are reading more and more about the skills needed for future work efforts and activities. The Project Management Institute (PMI) which is a global advocacy organization for project management has identified that there will be 87.7 million individuals working in project-related roles by 2027 (Source: PMI.org). Why? Because we have entered into a “projectized economy”. Our economy is being driven by projects — COVID vaccine development (project), vaccine distribution (project), solar energy expansion (project), battery powered cars (project), infrastructure bill just approved in the U.S. House (projects), supply chain logistics (projects), development of collaboration tools for remote teams (projects)…we are surrounded by projects and they are adding billions of dollars to our global economy. Having a projectized economy requires people to understand how projects work, how they unfold and how they, as individuals, can contribute to the success of a project. This economic model has impacted the need for organizations to reskill in the area of project management skills. This skill is trending in the top 5 business skills for 13 countries globally and in the top 10 skills for 18 countries, globally. (Source: Coursera Global Skills Report, 2021).

The choice as to whether, or not, a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether ,or not, to go to college?

Go to a community college! Learn skills that can be put to use immediately — like project management skills. I teach at several community colleges and the people that usually register for my courses are small business owners that need to learn how to organize and plan projects for their small companies. Project management skills are life skills — learn once, apply often. You can use project management skills at home (new garage, porch, kid off to college, wedding, car…), at work (hiring new staff, new software programs, moving the office, going remote, new marketing campaign or strategic planning activities…), in the community (food can drive, community garden, Turkey Trot, school prom or graduation…), or in your volunteer role (food pantry expansion, organization of a blood drive, vaccine pop-up or book sale…).

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

I would suggest that job seekers consider providing credentials in areas of volunteer work by providing examples of easily transferable skills that can be applied in a business as well as a volunteer role. For instance, working with the public (e.g. food pantry) can help individuals gain experience in working with all types of people — diverse in needs, culture, and communication skills. This could be an excellent example of how this person would be able to work on a diverse project team at work. Better yet, lead that team! Also, by preparing your lessons learned through volunteer experiences you can share those lessons learned with the hiring manager. This will help that manager recognize someone who has learned from their experiences and can provide a solid approach to learning and development in the organization. I strongly encourage my course participants to develop a Project Toolkit based on their experiences and share that information during the interview as well. The job seeker can share the fact that they registered for a project management foundations course (with me) and learned about how projects unfold, key elements of project success and some of the tools and templates that can be used to organize a project effort (Project Toolkit).

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Many of the reports from McKinsey and other research organizations have indicated that there is a growing need for having social capabilities — leadership abilities, decision making, motivational skills, rewards, and recognition — all these skills are human skills. Due to the increase in AI and automation functions, there will be a higher demand for people who excel in these skills. Project management is a good foundation for all these skills to be learned.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Yes, I see this trend continuing for some people. Many people have enjoyed the ability to work anywhere. Some organizations have leveraged this capability and have adopted more diverse work policies to embrace that ability, including network capabilities that will enable efficient and productive work experiences from anywhere. However, there will always be people who enjoy going to an office. Admittedly, I miss going to a clients’ office to work with them. I liked the interaction and the buzz of being in an office with other people.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

The identification of the skills required to ensure that the staff have the support they need to continue to be productive and effective in a work-anywhere environment. For instance, when companies pushed their employees home, there were many companies that never explained to their staff how to use Zoom, or Skype, or Webex. Yes, this may seem basic now, but at the time it was nerve wracking for many staff members. No one took the time to provide a basic tutorial for how to use collaboration tools. Major oversight! Organizations need to review the needs of the staff (e.g. survey) to find out what skills they feel they need to progress in their roles and with their organizations. This needs to be controlled as well. As an example, many organizations provide access to a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) for skill development. Yet these organizations don’t seem to realize that these MOOC’s offer (e.g.) 27 different project management courses. So that means that your staff could be learning 27 different ways to manage a project. This is inefficient and ineffective. The organization should choose a specific course that aligns well with the needs, structure and culture of the organization and ask the staff to participate in that ONE course. This will ensure that everyone learns the same approach, lessons, and application. Everyone will be rowing in the same direction! By the way, this would apply to all skill development — communication, decision making, leadership skills, etc.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Employers will have a hard time adjusting to the fact that they need to pay more attention to the talent and development (T&D) of their staff. Many organizations have done away with the T&D teams and asked HR to take on the task of finding a MOOC that can “cover all our needs.” How unfortunate for them — employers and staff. There have also been a number of articles about employee retention and T&D is a factor in that discussion. People don’t want “jobs”, they want opportunities to learn, grow and contribute at an organization. Changes to the employees will include a higher level of focus on talent and development. For those employees that enjoy the idea of learning more, this will be great. For those employees who just want to focus on what they do today, and that’s all…they will be left out. I foresee an emphasis on independent learning and growth with the onus being placed on the individuals and not necessarily the organization. The organization needs to step up to provide legitimate, effective and productive solutions to those reskilling needs, but they can’t force people to want to learn.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Yes, this needs to be addressed. I am unfamiliar with the scope of needs associated with parents, children, families, and their needs during this pandemic. I am not sure if this would be an HR function or an organizational initiative to offer a package of various services and resources for all employees. Resources that they can easily reach out to for help with various issues they are dealing with. Great idea! This could also be an attractive benefit package that will drawn in top-notch employees.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I am thrilled with the expansive opportunities available to people with project management skills! There are so many projects underway right now, that require this skill set. What is even more exciting is the fact that by working on projects you have an opportunity to learn about new products, services, communities, sciences, geographies, policies…whatever the source of the project, you will be immersed in that topic and learn a great deal. Project management skills allow you to always be learning!

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Work with community colleges and other community-based organizations (Workforce Development) to create reskilling efforts. Offer everyone (jobless or not) opportunities in volunteer organizations where they can practice their skills, share with others, learn and become more confident in their newly learned abilities while also contributing to the community.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Effective leadership — organizationally and individually; leading remote teams Understanding projects and how to contribute in a meaningful way. Relying less on job titles and focusing more on skills, experience, and ability Accountability for your own learning and development (individuals) Providing a meaningful path for employees to learn, grow and develop within the organization. Not focusing entirely on the MOOC or online courses, but developing apprenticeship programs, shadowing programs, internships all internally to enable employees to experience other activities within the organization. Be thoughtful about what skills would be beneficial in your organization (like project management skills) and find an appropriate path for your employees to learn those skills, understand how those skills apply to the organization and how to adopt those skills into their individual work efforts. Learning does not stop when the course ends. The employees need to have opportunities to use those newly learned skills in a way that is productive.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

Projects solve problems. Admittedly this is not my quote, however, I recognized this early in my career and have kept it close to me for use as needed. This quote has help me formulate that launch pad to project management success. Knowing that projects solve problems provides a solid foundation for reaching higher and farther to ensure the success of the project.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I have been incredibly impressed with what IKEA has offered over the years — sustainability, inclusion, diversity within their organization, products that are not as invasive to the environment. I would welcome an opportunity to meet Javier Quinones, IKEA Retail U.S. President and discuss new product development, identifying the needs of the IKEA community and how they approach new opportunities.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

I welcome followers!!

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.mbiconsults.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marybethimbarrato/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MBI_Consults

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.