Mary Ann Rollano RN: “Take time to make your meals and beverages from natural real food ingredients”

Take time to make your meals and beverages from natural real food ingredients. Avoid soda and drink plenty of tea and water. An occasional glass of red wine. Avoid any processed foods and beverages laden with hidden added sugars — especially high fructose corn syrup. Genetically modified foods such as high fructose corn syrup and trans fats are restricted or banned in many countries. Ask yourself why this is. If there’s a question about its benefits to human consumption, it’s best to avoid it.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mary Ann Rollano.

Mary Ann is a 3x award-winning tea expert, registered nurse, and author, writing practical tips on tea’s nutritional, medicinal, and culinary joys. While her passion is wellbeing and tea, she enjoys long beach walks with her rescue dog, bike rides, writing, and yoga. Mary Ann believes a wellness lifestyle is essential to happiness and is about nourishing your spirit and body.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Looking back, the most significant influences of my early childhood were experiencing the joys of nature and natural foods.

We lived on a produce farm when I was a very young girl, and the strawberry fields are one of my favorite memories. They were dusty and hot but full of aromatic, juicy strawberries just waiting to be picked. I still love going to local farmers’ markets and enjoy the scent of freshly picked strawberries.

My mother made strawberry jams and preserves from our pickings, packing the preserves in mason jars with a paraffin wax seal. Maybe you remember these.

Summers at the Jersey Shore every year are another fond and lasting memory. I spent endless hours on the beach and swimming in the ocean with my siblings and friends. And to this day, I crave the scent and sound of the rhythmic rolling waves. It’s very meditative and relaxing. I’m not sure I could ever live away from the beach.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mother knew how to make a killer homemade iced tea. Besides strawberry preserves, she always brewed iced tea, the sweet southern style from an old Mississippi tea recipe.

My mothers’ love of tea, hot or cold, got me hooked on tea from a young age. So in honor of my mother, I created a strawberry tea recipe that was never one of her creations but melded memories of iced tea and strawberries into a delicious and refreshing beverage.

For me, the best way to fill the void of missing a loved one is to carry out the very things they loved in their lives.

When I retired from nursing, I turned my passion for tea into a business, creating an all-natural award-winning bottled tea line. After the pandemic, I sold that tea business and now focus on creating recipes with tea and educating others on the excellent benefits of tea and herbs.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is my greatest champion in everything I do. He may not always agree with me, but once I’ve decided to pursue something, he supports me 100 percent. We’ve been together for forty years, so he’s a positive integral part of my life. He’s also my biggest iced tea fan!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

That all depends on how you define your career. I describe the word career as my journey through life, work and passion. Looking through that lens, I’ve had three careers throughout my adult life, nursing, motherhood, and my tea business.

All three aspects have taught me well. Nursing taught me about health, nutrition, and the human body. My tea business taught me about the monetary aspects of business and the importance of a plant-based diet.

But motherhood, by far, was my most challenging job and my most outstanding teacher with the highest rewards. As we parent and teach our children, we also educate ourselves. I’ve learned what I am capable of doing and what I am capable of giving.

My only wish is that I had my children earlier in life so that my mother and husband’s father would have been alive to enjoy my children as we do. They each had smoking-induced diseases that didn’t allow them to live to old age. This is one of the reasons I’ve studied health and nutrition throughout my life. I want to remain healthy and alive for my children and my grandchildren.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” ― Maya Angelou

Throughout our lives, we are constantly learning, growing, changing, and hopefully improving. We make choices based on what we know at the time, but sometimes we would have made a different or better choice if we knew more.

At times, we have to depend on others for knowledge that we don’t yet have. That requires a giant leap of faith and trust. Other times, the only expert we can rely on is our own experience and intuition. Those decisions become more resolute.

I’m constantly researching to get all sides of a story before deciding on something. The most important question to ask is “why.” Follow the money and don’t settle for one avenue of thought. You have to know what is right with your choice and why it is so.

I have been around long enough to see where time told a very different story and where time is needed to work out the kinks.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I love working with teas and botanicals. Natural plants are full of beneficial polyphenols, whether from tea leaves or the super fruit botanicals. From secret ancient wisdom to modern science, tea’s unique chemicals nourish the body, mind, and spirit.

I’ve recently written a course for DailyOm called “Change Your Life With Tea,” where I teach how a simple tea session can become a short spiritual retreat. It’s a meditative course that shows you how to tap into inner peace and wellness through tea.

Now I’m working on a course teaching the benefits of tea, mainly green tea and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG,) with many different ways to incorporate tea into our daily lives for maximum benefit.

Exciting new studies on EGCG have shown the enormous potential benefits of EGCG on the brain’s neural pathways and the immune system.

American culture does not seem to have the palate or patience for traditional matcha and the Japanese tea ceremony. But that doesn’t mean we can’t incorporate green tea into our daily lives in other ways for improved health.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I became a registered nurse in 1983 and am now retired from clinical practice. I spent many years in intensive care, emergency nursing, and nursing education. I witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of poor lifestyle choices — the crucial lessons learned throughout my years as a critical care nurse and educator. We shouldn’t wait until disease sets in before we address our health.

Wellness is essential to happiness and is about nourishing your spirit as well as your body. Much of it comes down to lifestyle and attitude. I firmly believe that nurturing your soul is as important as nurturing your body.

I have a passion for tea and wellness, and I incorporate evidence-based science in my writing. My goal is to educate others on how to achieve physical and emotionally healthy living.

I continue to explore the related issues of nutrition, spirituality, and wellness. I’ve learned a great deal from these experiences, and I share what I’ve learned on my website, Life Is Better With Tea because life is better with tea.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

I follow the National Institute of Health guidance from the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) based on scientific research. The NHLBI defines healthy adult weight as the appropriate body weight to height ratio. The Body Mass Index (BMI) measures healthy body weight.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Body Mass Index (BMI) measures overweight and obesity calculated from your height and weight. Heavier people have too much bodyweight for their height, and underweight people do not have enough body weight in proportion to their height. You can find the BMI calculators on many websites. For an adult, a healthy BMI is 18.5 to 24.9. Pediatrics have different calculations for the growing body.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Modern thought promulgates happiness at any weight, and we should avoid shaming those who are overweight.

However, heart disease is the number one killer in America. There are many reasons for poor cardiovascular health, and obesity is one cause of cardiovascular disease stemming from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Increased body weight increases blood pressure which is a risk factor for stroke and heart attack. Increased weight can also lead to adult-onset or type 2 diabetes, which diet can frequently control.

If you want to be healthy in the long term, it is beneficial to carry a healthy body weight.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

The essence of your body is a mirror of your inner thoughts, emotions, and beliefs. Having and maintaining healthy body weight is all about having a healthy body and mind. I will share what I have learned of my life’s philosophy and living a good long life with you.

At 63, I believe I still have many good years to come, and I plan to live them as well as I can. Fortunately, I have no major health problems attributed to diet, lifestyle, and genetics.

We can control our lifestyle and what we eat but not our genetics. So it’s essential to know the difference and adjust accordingly.

Wellness is essential to happiness and is about nourishing your spirit as well as your body. So much of it comes down to lifestyle and attitude. I firmly believe that nurturing the self is as important as nurturing the body.

Celebrations of life and gatherings are essential to our need to socialize and share, contributing to our overall wellbeing. But it is the daily rituals and routines that are critical in keeping you well.

OK, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

“5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently.”

I’ve made it a point to study the lives of people living in Blue Zones, where people live the longest and are the healthiest. I try to incorporate some of their simple habits into my life. They go a long way towards living a well and happy life.

Five main daily lifestyle habits help keep a healthy body and weight:

1. Take time to make your meals and beverages from natural real food ingredients. Avoid soda and drink plenty of tea and water. An occasional glass of red wine.

Avoid any processed foods and beverages laden with hidden added sugars — especially high fructose corn syrup. Genetically modified foods such as high fructose corn syrup and trans fats are restricted or banned in many countries. Ask yourself why this is. If there’s a question about its benefits to human consumption, it’s best to avoid it.

The Harvard School of Public Health recommends up to 28 ounces of tea per day in their Healthy Beverages Guidelines. And Dr. Weil recommends two to four cups of tea per day in his anti-inflammatory food pyramid. Dr. Weil also recommends one to two glasses of red wine daily. There are many benefits to drinking tea every day.

2. Get outside, walk in nature every day and keep moving! Nature heals. We have everything we need right here on this planet.

Modern society is car-centered. Rethink the way you get around. If it’s feasible to walk or bike to your destination, choose that option first.

The goal is to keep your body moving. If you can take the stairs instead of the elevator, take the stairs. Pick the parking spot furthest from the door instead of the closest.

You have choices on how you get around. Choose the one most beneficial to your body. You don’t need to overwhelm yourself with thinking you have to “work out” every day for a certain number of hours. Focus on improving your mobility one percent more each day or each week. It’s the small changes that add up over time, yielding profound results.

3. ALL things in moderation.

Have you ever heard of too much of a good thing? The Stoics believed all good things come in moderation.

Moderation is the best-kept secret and often underrated value in modern society. It might not be the most exciting principle, but locating this middle ground — the golden mean — can make the most significant difference. Do you think it’s a good thing to supersize your meals?

Embracing moderation guards against the downside of the extremes and establishes equilibrium in the delicate range of virtue and life balance.

To live a good life, you don’t need much. Whatever else you need will come to you. Be grateful for what you have and share it with those you love.

4. On a practical note, use small plates and cups and stop eating before feeling full.

Julia Child loved to cook and eat. She was right when she advised, “Moderation. Small helpings. Sample a little bit of everything. These are the secrets of happiness and good health.”

There is no reason to feel deprived.

5. Drink and eat more plants and eat less meat. Seek nutrient-dense foods and avoid processed foods.

The solution to weight loss is a plant-based whole foods diet. That includes the beverages you drink. Tea and herbs are perfect plant-based beverages. Add a reasonable amount of exercise to that, and it becomes a long-term lifestyle change rather than a quick fix. Sustained weight loss will minimize the risk of long-term chronic disease.

The Harvard School of Public Health has a healthy eating pyramid and healthy eating plate designed by their Department of Nutrition. They are guidelines worth observing. Fruits and vegetables make up 50 percent of a healthy eating plate, while meats and healthy protein comprise 25 percent. The other 25 percent is whole grains.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Replace the word ‘diet’ with ‘lifestyle.’ Think about how you lost weight. Did you starve yourself to get there? Did you go on a fad diet? Is that how you’re going to live the rest of your life? Of course not.

I am happy to see evidence-based lifestyle medicine growing with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. They offer guidance and certifications for licensed health care practitioners supporting lifestyle medicine as the first line of treatment and placing as much focus on lifestyle medicine as they do medications and procedures.

Lifestyle includes the foods you eat and drink and the activities you choose. Some of the best physical activities don’t require the gym or getting fit enough to run a marathon. Moderate exercises like swimming, walking, strength training, tai chi, and yoga can help you get and stay in shape and lower your risk for disease.

Maintaining an ideal weight is all about lifestyle balance. An understanding of basic nutrition is essential. Learn how to feed your body correctly. It is your home for the rest of your life — take care of it.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I see two critical mistakes people make:

First, the key to losing or maintaining a certain weight is lifestyle habits. Crash diets and fad diets are not essential to our need to lose weight.

Controlling weight is about lifestyle choices contributing to our overall wellbeing. It is the daily rituals, routines, and habits that keep you well.

Once something becomes a habit or way of life, it is second nature. You don’t need to think about it.

For example, once you decide to walk one mile or two miles every morning before breakfast or after dinner, it eventually becomes a habit and part of your daily routine. It’s what you do. It’s your lifestyle.

The second factor that hinders a lot of people is not considering medications. Many medications have weight gain as a side effect. You may try to lose weight, but you can’t because of the medicine. Of course, this needs to be discussed with your prescriber to explore alternatives that don’t cause weight gain.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion, what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Precisely what I’m referring to when I say it’s a lifestyle. Maintaining a healthy weight is a by-product of good self-care. Good self-care is a by-product of a positive mental image. Stop ruminating and beating yourself up over your weight. Rather than focus on weight loss, learn to feed yourself well.

Dieting is temporary and doesn’t become a habit. Diets are short terms fixes. It would be best if you incorporated long-term lifestyle fixes into your daily routine. Maybe all you need is to add a little protein to each meal. Adding protein helps you feel satiated and stop snacking between meals.

The body metabolizes carbohydrates first, proteins second, and fats third.

Perhaps you might decide to cut out soda, beer, or carbohydrates for a month or two until you reach your desired weight. Then when you get to your weight goal, you go right back to soda, beer, and carbs. That’s not going to work.

Lifestyle habits can either be beneficial or harmful to your health. Choose beneficial ones. Instead of being a soda drinker, become a tea drinker or a water drinker and view yourself as such. That healthy drink becomes your lifestyle drink.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Eat natural foods, not processed foods, in balance and moderation. The more food is processed, the more nutrients are lost. Eat carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. That is the simple solution to good health.

The takeaway is that we all need the three most essential molecules on the earth — proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, to maintain balanced nutritional health. Eating real food in balance and moderation is the key.

Carbohydrates are the quickest and first fuel burned for energy, followed by fats and then proteins, in that order. If you eat a meal of just carbohydrates, you will be hungry again in an hour. But if you eat a meal that includes protein and some fat, you will be satiated for a more extended time.

Some people find it confusing that although proteins are metabolized second in terms of the time it takes the body to break down and store, proteins are used last as the fuel source or energy supply.

Energy metabolism is not an all or none thing. The body is constantly calibrating carbohydrates, fats, and protein metabolism to maintain energy for the body’s tissues.

Food and its metabolization are complex biological processes, but it is effortless to follow healthy food guidelines.

Any diet that proposes eliminating any one of the three primary fuels for the body is not good. Some studies show a low carbohydrate diet is associated with increased weight gain. We need fats, we need proteins, and we need carbohydrates.

Incorporate healthy eating into your daily meals until it becomes a habit and part of your lifestyle. And be sure to get enough fluids. Drink half your body weight in ounces daily. And don’t forget to move your body every day.

I sometimes grab a cup of tea and wander outside. I see things differently when I’m walking. There’s a whole giant beautiful planet to roam, relish and absorb. Being in nature is spiritual, reduces stress, and is naturally healing.

The amino acid l-theanine, found only in a cup of tea from the Camellia sinensis plant, reduces stress by increasing the calming alpha brain waves. Walking in nature also increases alpha brain waves.

Knowing how to relax naturally is critical to managing daily stress. Managing stress, in turn, allows you to control weight and overall health.

OK, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Americans are known as a nation of coffee drinkers. I would love to see America become a nation of tea drinkers. My goal is to create a love of tea in others, benefiting better lifestyle choices.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Dana Perino. She is an experienced, intelligent, and articulate woman with an inspiring story. And I love that she mentors young women. Having two daughters of my own, I find this very valuable to young women in the working world.

What resonates the most are her achievements and demeanor. She is an accomplished commentator, and she teaches younger women that their opinion matters through her mentoring and her books. I wish I were taught that as a young nurse working in the highly male-dominated healthcare field at the time. Back in the early 80’s nurses were primarily women and struggled to make their voices matter.

Plus, I heard she is a tea drinker, so that’s a good thing!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on my website. Life Is Better With Tea

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.