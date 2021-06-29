Marvin Williams: “Words have always had a way of striking chords in our emotions and thoughts”

For centuries books have played an important role in our society, we give books power because of the written word. I’ve always believed that words have power and when they are put on paper it is, even more, real and powerful to some people. Words have always had a way of striking chords in our emotions and thoughts.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marvin Williams.

Marvin Williams, an NBA basketball coach, and author has just released his first book. It is titled Secondary Break: An NBA Dad’s Story. Throughout the book, Marvin recounts his journey from a dysfunctional childhood house to becoming a successful national girls’ basketball coach and teaching his son to play basketball. In the 1960s, Marvin spent 16 hours a day working in the tobacco fields without food or breaks. During his teenage years, he played basketball with Larry and Michael Jordan. It is Williams’ wish to share his book with young people and their parents to teach them that with trust and hard work you can achieve your dreams.

When you were younger was there a book that you read that changed your life? Can you share a story?

Yes, read the book Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill. I remember reading about Mr. Edwin J Barnes whose dream was to be a business partner of Mr. Thomas Edison. Mr. Barnes boarded a train to go to New Jersey where Mr. Edison lived and worked, his aim was to do whatever he had to do to become a business partner. When Mr. Barnes arrived in front of Mr. Edison he didn’t look like much but Mr. Edison gave him a job, it wasn’t what Barnes wanted but he accepted the offer and started working for him. years would pass and yet Mr. Barnes still had in his mind his goal, which was to be a business partner of Mr. Edison so finally one day he was given the opportunity and it changed his life.

What was the moment or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story?

I remember my son being drafted into the NBA IN 2005. My pastor bishop Lawrence Robertson had asked me to come to his office to sit down and talk, so I did. He wanted to talk to me about writing a book about my life story. I was really surprised by the idea because for one thing I felt that I had not done anything in my life to warrant a book and besides who would want to read such a book? I asked myself but I told him I would give it some thought. Then one day I was sitting in my backyard and giving thanks to God for all he had done for me and that’s when I made the decision to write this book.

Did the actual results align with your expectations? Can you explain?

The people who knew me were very excited to get the book and read it. My publisher stated that my book did better than most first-time authors in the first week. I won an Award from Book Authority.com.

What moment let you know that your book had started a movement?

I knew when BookAuthority.com had named my book as one of the top 25 books to read in 2021 and was given the award as the best new basketball book in 2021. My son had also called when he was still playing and told me his coaches had heard about the book and bought it.

What kinds of things did you hear right away from readers? W hat the most frequent things you hear from readers about you now? Are they the same? Different?

Most of the responses from readers were that it was a wonderful book and thank you for writing it. I have also gotten some bad feedback from some of my family members who didn’t like me talking about the family and my feelings in such away.

What is the most moving or fulfilling experience you’ve had as a result of writing this book?

My most fulfilling moment of writing this book came when I presented it to my Bishop’s wife. Bishop Robertson had passed away 6 months before the book had come out, so I sent his wife a copy with me dedicating an In Memory of Page in the book. She called me up and told me if her husband was alive today he would be so proud of me and to hear that from her meant everything.

Have you experienced anything negative? Do you feel there are drawbacks to writing a book that starts such colossal conversation and change?

Yes, I did get a lot of negative feedback. but mostly from my family on my mother’s side and from some who were not even born yet during those times. I still have no regrets from writing about my life experience and how I saw things back then. Yes, there can be drawbacks when writing a book because sometimes in life people may not want to take a look at issues that may have affected them.

Can you articulate why you think books in particular have the power to create movements, revolutions, and true change?

For centuries books have played an important role in our society, we give books power because of the written word. I’ve always believed that words have power and when they are put on paper it is, even more, real and powerful to some people. Words have always had a way of striking chords in our emotions and thoughts.

What is the one habit you believed contributed the most to you becoming a bestselling writer?

The one thing I can contribute my success to is discipline. When I began writing this book I told myself all I was going to do was write one hour a day no matter what I put down and no matter how I felt during the day. I traveled a lot while writing this book and after being on a plane for hours at a time and arriving late to your hotel the last thing I wanted to do was write before bed, but I always told myself even when I didn’t want to was strong and disciplined and that kept me going.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!