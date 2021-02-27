Martin Polanco’s Advice on Coping amid the Pandemic Crisis

Most of our social interactions occur at a distance in such times. The growing space can create a significant impact on your wellbeing. It can affect you mentally and cause physical illnesses. Developing social, emotional skills is the critical solution to obtain the courage to pass the COVID phase.

Martin Polanco States to Improve Your Communication

Remote work can give rise to anxiety. Moreover, bottled-up feelings can result in negative consequences. Ensure that you let people know what exactly is going on in your life. Share your problems with your family and friends. Furthermore, you can also share issues with your trusted colleagues and supervisors. Such a step is an excellent way to expand your network of support and resources. While you share your problems and discuss the solutions with them, you might also model healthy communication for them to follow suit.

Stay Unapologetic

Stop apologizing for the things that you do for your wellbeing. Martin Polanco advises to set boundaries and stay transparent about your decisions. A small example is if there is a get-together and you decline the invite, there is no need to feel sorry about it. There is a possibility that you would reject such an invitation amid the pandemic. Therefore, even though if it becomes hard, try staying focus on your aims.

Are You Working Remotely? Get a Dedicated Desk

One of the common psychological tricks to help a person become more productive is to get a dedicated workspace. It lets you disconnect from work smoothly and is best in cases where people work remotely. It is possible that while working from home, one might fall into an unhealthy balance of life and work. Developing a work-only desk can create internal signals in your brain about the work mode.

Utilize Applications for Tracking

It is easy to get engulfed in the bad news or the social media feeds. In light of this, you can use specific applications that help you streamline your routine. You set designated timeframes for particular tasks so that it reminds you. Moreover, do not forget to include breaks in your timetable to not miss out on some me-time.

Digital Resources

Make use of digital resources to learn new skill sets. You can learn about socio-emotional learning, financial capabilities, career readiness, health, and mental wellness. Bring meaning into your life by reading about positive subjects.

Reach Out to Others

If you fail to balance your mood, you can reach out to others for help. Many people do not like to share their emotions or seek help. However, the pandemic outbreak demands people to opt for help. Several educators talk online about the different ways to get in touch virtually with healthcare professionals, advisors, counselors, and other health guides. Such professionals are mobilizing to serve and solve people’s physical and mental wellness issues.

Finding balance in whatever you can bring light to your life. Seek new ways of living that can facilitate and uplift your mental and physical health components. By following the tricks mentioned above, one can easily stay mentally healthy amidst the virus’s spread.