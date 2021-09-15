Martin Polanco Emphasizes the Benefits of Good and Stable Mental Health

An absence of any mental illness doesn’t guarantee mental health. Similarly, when there is no physical illness, it doesn’t lead to physical wellness. Do you wish to reap the advantages of excellent mental health? If yes, you need to give special attention to a few practices that enhance mental health. It’s essential to know that there is no magic pill, magic wand, or any potion that will automatically make someone attain stable mental health.

Your consistent practice and personal intention towards daily routines are essential to have good mental health. Assume your mental health to be a piggy bank. There will be experiences and interactions that will deplete the bank. And people who are into practices that boost their mental health will have a bigger account and reap the benefits.

The advantages of good mental health – Insights by Martin Polanco

The advantage of consciously practicing to enhance your mental health is a response to the existing stress that everyone is feeling around the globe. Stress can deteriorate the hippocampus. The stress can also result in less memory power and inadequate concentration. It also results in fear, a loss of humor, confusion, and anger.

According to Martin Polanco, a few other advantages of a stable mental health condition comprise:

Better relationships

Minimization in anxiety

Enhanced moods

Minimized chances of depression

Clear thinking

Maximized self-esteem

A higher sense of inner peace and calm

Mental health depends on physical fitness

Also, developing practical skills has become essential more than ever in these changing world conditions. Today, everyone has to face challenges. And it’s here that stable mental health makes all the difference. It has also been seen that improved mental health also generates from enhanced physical wellness.

The fitness industry has several types of research that highlight the advantages of taking conscious care of one’s body. The idea of staying mentally healthy is not new. However, today there has been more scientific research in this area.

One of the current approaches to mental and physical well-being is prevention. Most health experts consider exercise to be a preventive activity for both mental and physical health. The moment you work towards strengthening your body, aging becomes less painful. One can say the same thing about our mental health.

Some of the advantages that physical fitness has on mental health include:

Maximized BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) that enhances neurotransmission

Better memory power

Stronger resilience

Clarity in thinking

Maximized energy

Improved sleep

Increased self-esteem

Counseling and mental health

When it comes to enhancing mental health, people need to take an extra step, such as therapy or counseling. Sometime back, there was a minimal stigma associated with counseling. But today, more people are embracing the concept of therapy and counseling. People realize that their mental health needs special care and, at times, a meeting with a counselor or a therapist can bring greater peace and clarity in life. It can help a person to heal inner wounds and walk towards a better life. These are a few advantages of having stable mental health. If you want to reap the benefits, you can attend to both your physical and psychological health.