Martin McKay of Texthelp: “We want everyone to have a voice and communicate”

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Technologist, Martin McKay, CEO and founder of Texthelp, a global technology company helping people all over the world to understand and to be understood. Texthelp has led the way in creating innovative technology for the education and the workplace sectors for the last three decades.

Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn, understand, and communicate through the use of digital education and accessibility tools.

Martin has spent his work life developing technology for people with disabilities. In the past, he has served on the Assistive Technology Industry Association Board as well as the NIMAS board for the USA Office of Special Education Programs. In 2017, he received the Presidential Award in recognition of lifetime contribution to dyslexia and literacy from the International Dyslexia Association. He is currently serving in an advisory capacity on the Universal Design for Learning council.

His goal is to make sure that by 2030 Texthelp will have advanced the literacy and understanding of one billion people.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up on a farm in a small community in rural Northern Ireland with my parents and three siblings. Our farmhouse was just 200 meters from my primary school. And at a young age of ten, I started working a Saturday job at a local fruit farm.

Things changed when I was twelve. My father had a serious stroke, and lost the ability to speak. He also found it very difficult to read and communicate, which had a profound and formative impact on me.

I knew then that I wanted to use technology to help people with disabilities.

I started making and marketing software for people with stroke, motor neuron disease, cerebral palsy etc., to universities in the UK.

Then one day I was in Scotland, and I met a young lady from Glasgow College of Art. She told me that she only had one student with cerebral palsy but about 200 with dyslexia.

I started doing some research, founded Texthelp in 1996, and released our first dyslexia product, Read&Write, and it has been an epic ride ever since. So that is how it all happened. It was the start of Texthelp with the goal of providing software for kids with dyslexia. Now, with over 40 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products include Read&Write, EquatiO, WriQ, Fluency Tutor, ReachDeck and Speechstream. These tools work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite, allowing our products to be quickly integrated into any classroom or workplace with ease.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have lots of stories. We have a ton of uplifting stories from kids who have turned their educational lives around because of our software. One in particular sticks in my mind. This young student was really struggling in school. He did not want to do his homework, because he knew he would fail, and no one likes to fail. When he started using our product Read&Write, he got back on track at school, and it completely changed his relationship with his mother. It made me realize the impact that we have within families, as well as in the classroom.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Dad. He was the inspiration for the business. He taught me to work hard and never ever give up. Even when it looked risky, he backed my business idea with the deeds of part of the farm. He literally ‘bet the farm’.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never let your resources limit your decision-making.” We had an interim CEO for 6 months after some VC funding. He told me not to let my current resources limit my thinking. If the idea is good enough, you will get the resources you need. I still think about this every week or two. Definitely good advice.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity — I just stick at it when it gets tough and refuse to give up.

— I just stick at it when it gets tough and refuse to give up. Optimism — Everything that we do, and every outward response we make, is driven by what we think, and we can choose what to think. If we choose to think positively about opportunities and situations we are more likely to have a positive result.

— Everything that we do, and every outward response we make, is driven by what we think, and we can choose what to think. If we choose to think positively about opportunities and situations we are more likely to have a positive result. Megatrends Follower — I think it is hugely important to take time out of the day to day business to look at tech trends and really aim for a future that does not yet exist. By doing so, you can be first to the market. We were the first company to create an Accessibility Plugin for websites because we had imagined that future. We were the first to deliver literacy support tools in browsers because we saw schools trending towards browser use back in 2010.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

The stats are actually quite astounding. Dyslexia affects at least 8% of the world’s population. In the US, 12% of students are in special education. More than 22% of school kids in the US are having to learn in their non-native language, which makes learning more difficult. In the UK, 16% of adults are functionally illiterate. Sixteen million adults — nearly half the UK workforce — are holding down jobs despite having the reading and writing skills expected of children leaving primary school. The average reading age in the UK is 9 years old. In the US, the average reading age is 7th to 8th grade. All these people find it difficult to understand text. We want to solve that problem.

How do you think your technology can address this?

We know that students who use our tools improve their comprehension scores and writing scores. We have already helped 40 million students in the US who are in special education or are learning in their second language.

Outside of school many people around the world have difficulty reading web pages. We have created tools, like ReachDeck, to scan a website to show website owners what the reading age of the website is. It also highlights sentences that should be edited to improve readability.

We want to help people read. We want to make the world easier to read. We want everyone to have a voice and communicate.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

When I was 12 years old, my father had a serious stroke, and lost the ability to speak. He found it very difficult to read and to communicate, which had a profound and formative impact on me.

I knew then that I wanted to use technology to help people with disabilities.

How do you think this might change the world?

In the UK, the US, and the Nordics, students who need support with reading and writing because they have dyslexia, or some other need, are given support. It is effective, and it helps students graduate from school and move on to University and then to the workplace. They don’t leave dyslexia behind when they leave school and start their career. We already have had a strong impact in Education with our products. We want to extend that to helping them communicate and have more success in their career as well. We want large employers around the world to know that 8% of their workforce is dyslexic, and there are simple tools that they can use at work to help. Just like a simple pair of eyeglasses help someone with reading and writing while they’re working, so can an online support tool. In the workplace, Texthelp’s inclusion and accessibility tools are used by blue-chip companies, government and public services departments, and the third sector globally.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I actually think that, in the longer term, reading and writing may become undervalued skills because it is so inexpensive to communicate by video and audio. I can see a Black Mirror episode set in 2080 where a percentage of the population cannot read anymore because everything is audio and video for them.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Know what problem you want to solve. Pick a big societal problem that needs to be solved for a billion people. Humans around the world need help with Clean Water, Healthcare, Clean Energy, Education, and Disaster Resilience. We chose Education. Know what your market will look like in 5 years. Forecast and future gaze to really understand what the market you plan to enter will be like by the time you are scaled. We imagined a world where everyone would be using web browsers in 2010, and started engineering for it then. In 2015 we had 1 million browser users. In 2021, we reached 40 million.

A glimpse of the future in our industry will look like this:

Your word processor will tell you what % of your audience will be able to read what you are writing.

Employers will understand the value of employing people who have strengths other than literacy. Just like they are happy to employ short-sighted people and have them wear glasses at work, they will happily employ dyslexic people knowing that assistive tech will help them with reading and writing, so they can focus on their passion and projects.

The average reading age of websites globally will be 2 years lower than it is today

3. Know how you will reach people with your message, and build empathy into that message. Empathy will get people onboard with your cause. They will share your message with you if they share your vision.

4. Know how to fail fast, fail cheap. Test your product early and often in the real world — and be prepared to change it if the market changes or if you misjudge something. We released our product free for a year to learn from users. We told all our first year users that they could keep this tool for free for life in return for feedback — we grew a community of free enthusiasts that really helped us steer our roadmap. It was invaluable. We continue that tradition by offering our literacy support toolbar and digital math tool, EquatiO, free for teachers.

5. Know who your partners are. Who shares your vision? Who wins when you win? Who has a huge reach? Partner with them. Texthelp is backed by Five Arrows, the private equity arm of Rothschild Group. They believe in the difference the Texthelp products make and a world where difference, disability, or language are no longer barriers.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Just do it. It feels great. Employees like it. Investors like it. Society likes it. Get on with it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Bill Gates — I have found him to be an inspiration all my working life. After building Microsoft, he set about some serious big picture philanthropy with real vision for how science and technology can help humanity.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers should definitely visit www.texthelp.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn, and share our message.

Speak to your employer or HR person about Texthelp — we want to make dyslexic employees feel more valued, and help them at work.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.