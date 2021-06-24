Martin Mayorga of Mayorga Organics: “Appreciate the freedoms and opportunities that we have”

Appreciate the freedoms and opportunities that we have. No country is perfect, but the freedoms given to us in this country are unique.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Martin Mayorga, founder/president of MAYORGA ORGANICS, LLC.

When you ask Martin Mayorga where he’s from, you might hear a different answer each time. That’s because he was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to a Nicaraguan father and a Peruvian mother. Soon after, his family moved to Managua, Nicaragua. (This is where Martin was influenced by Cuban exiles in northern Nicaragua who took tobacco to Nicaragua and Honduras — which led to Martin launching Mayorga Cigars in 1995, later selling the brand to JR Cigars). When Martin was 7 years old, the Mayorga family fled Nicaragua due to the revolution to live in Costa Rica for about two years before moving to Peru–and ultimately moving to the United States. The Mayorga family settled in Miami for about 2 years during which Martin’s father spent time with Cubans and Nicaraguans who shared the unfortunate bond of leaving their countries behind due to political reasons. This introduction to the United States made a serious impact on Martin and he carried his love for Miami after the family moved to the Washington DC area to set roots.

When he returned to Nicaragua in 1991 at the age of 18, Martin witnessed the impact that many years of turmoil had on farmers that depended on the land to survive. At that moment Martin found his calling: to empower Latin American farmers by showcasing their artisanal, sustainable products to the U.S. consumer. He decided to use his education in International Business and Finance from Georgetown University to make a positive impact in Latin America. Now Martin oversees Mayorga Organics via a 24,000 square foot state of the art manufacturing facility in Rockville, MD with the purpose of eliminating systemic poverty in Latin America through the responsible trade of artisanal organic foods. Martin’s focus is the growth and scale of Mayorga Organics to best create opportunities for small farmers throughout Latin America as well as providing development opportunities for staff while offering a value for consumers. Martin’s focus on lean, high-quality operations has led the company to grow in a highly competitive market while creating an infallible reputation that has led to multiple awards, business recognition, speeches, international distribution, and private label manufacturing for some of the world’s largest retailers. He is now overseeing the construction of a 35,000 square foot facility and offices in Miami — across the street from Miami airport — as well as a retail shop in downtown Miami. He also recently launched a podcast, “Cultivating Change” to engage in conversations with individuals who are working to make a positive impact in Latin America.

IMPACT

Mayorga works with over 3,000 small farmers throughout 11 countries in Latin America, with the following annual imports:

– 8,000,000 lbs of organic coffee

– 4,500,000 lbs of organic chia

– 500,000 lbs of organic quinoa

– 500,000 lbs of organic black beans

– 100,000 lbs of organic cacao

The company’s purchases create over 1,000,000 dollars in annual price premiums above commercial prices for producers, which have been used to build schools, medical centers, sports fields, and reinvestment in farms. Moreover, Mayorga’s negotiations with financial institutions on behalf of farmers has created over 600,000 dollars in annual savings on previously high interest and sometimes predatory loans. Mayorga also manages operations in multiple countries with full time personnel (including agronomists) to provide better value and service for farmers. This includes providing seeds, paying for over 800 farmers’ organic certifications, teaching farmers how to plant and manage diversified crops, conducting soil samples, transitioning to organic practices, and financial education.

PERSONAL

Martin is married and lives in Miami. He has two children who are homeschooled. two children so they can travel with Martin to Latin America. It’s important to him that they understand where they came from.

EDUCATION

Georgetown University — Washington, DC 1994–1997

Major: International Business and Finance Minor: Latin American Studies

Montgomery College — Rockville, MD 1993–1994

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Guatemala to Peruvian mother and Nicaraguan father and am the youngest of 4. When I was about 3 years old, a massive earthquake destroyed Guatemala city. After sleeping in our (very cramped) car for about 10 days, we moved to Nicaragua. Very shortly after our arrival, the revolution in Nicaragua kicked off. We didn’t go to school for a year and spent many nights sleeping in our parents’ closet when the fighting was near our home. My hobby was collecting bullet shells in the daytime. It was definitely an intense time, but to me it was normal because it’s all I knew. One day my dad announced that we were going to Disney World and to pack our things. We drove to the Costa Rican border and left everything behind. Again. After a year, we moved to Peru and were only there about 10 months before moving to the U.S.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

My dad couldn’t find work and wasn’t able to move back to his home country of Nicaragua due to the revolution and the danger he was under due to his political stances. After trying several times to be allowed to enter the U.S., we were finally granted permission.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

We were fortunate to be immigrants who flew here with permission from the US government. I’ll never forget looking out the window as we were approaching Miami. It looked so clean and organized. It looked like a movie to me. We did get pulled aside by immigration authorities and my mom was questioned for about 45 minutes. I was young but I remember that it was a scary feeling but at the same time I didn’t feel that we were under physical threat. (Much different than our interactions with the military in Nicaragua). Leaving the airport to drive to our rented apartment was surreal. Everything felt so different. I could sense the relief my parents had being in the US. Like they could finally breathe and relax. We lived in a small cramped apartment, but it was liberating to not have to worry about earthquakes, gunfights, kidnappings, etc.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

I’ll always credit my dad for being resilient and nimble and doing things with vision for a better future. We moved from country to country to figure out how to come to the U.S. He wanted nothing more than for his kids to have a US education. He himself came to the US as a teenager from Leon, Nicaragua to learn English and get an education because he didn’t feel he had any future being in Leon and he felt the responsibility to take care of his mom and brother. Those types of brave decisions are the moments that change the trajectory of an entire family line and have positive ripple effects that can impact hundreds of people.

So how are things going today?

I’ve built a business entirely around supporting small producers and agricultural communities. I’ve worked hard and have been blessed by the opportunities that are so unique to this country. We’ve had to work harder than our competition because we didn’t have seed money or access to financing like others, but we’ve been passionate and have been consistent. We employ a diverse group of people and we make a real impact on thousands of producers throughout Latin America. Our relationships with them are so much more than transactional. At 48 years old, I can say that I’ve lived every aspect of the American dream.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I wake up every day realizing that I’m fortunate and blessed. I didn’t do anything to be born in a house in Guatemala city rather than out in the fields or to have a father with a US education. A therapist once told me that I have “survivor’s guilt”. I think I have perspective to fully appreciate the opportunities I was given. I use that privilege to build a business that pays Latin American producers well, supports them as partners, and works to change their trajectory. My company is about 80% Latinos. We pay a minimum wage of 18 dollars/hr and always work to support all of our staff to be leaders for their families and communities. We provide English classes, great benefits, training, loans, constant opportunities to grow…any support we can provide to help our people thrive.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

Stop treating asylum seekers as criminals. This one is very personal to me. There are atrocities happening every day in this world and there are families who risk everything to come to this country just to survive. If my father had been turned away and we had to go back to Nicaragua at some point, our lives would have been much different — and not for the better. There needs to be a better process for asylum seekers. Maintain the integrity of the family unit. Separating parents from children is cruel and inhumane. Recognize the value of “essential workers” and the fact that many of them are living in fear of being deported. Give them a clear path to citizenship.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Appreciate the freedoms and opportunities that we have. No country is perfect, but the freedoms given to us in this country are unique. Appreciate the access we have. Our public education system isn’t perfect, but it’s accessible to all. Our roads are great. We have good public transportation. I could go on… Work hard. Consistency and hard work will take you farther in this country than anywhere else. Be accountable. No country, state, government or person owes you anything. Create your own path and carve it deep with hard work. Don’t lose your identity. Be the best, proudest version of yourself you can be. Celebrate your country’s colors, clothing, foods, and customs. Celebrate your individuality. Be yourself and be proud. That’s your superpower!

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

This country celebrates growth and success. We create leaders and entrepreneurs. You can peacefully voice your opinions and beliefs without being persecuted by your government. The fabric of this country is woven by diversity. There is no such thing as being an outsider here. You can find others who will support you and help to strengthen your voice.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Our website is a great resource. www.mayorgaorganics.com. You can also follow us on Instagram: @MayorgaOrganics

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!