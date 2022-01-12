Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 – 11 Best Nonprofits For Supporting Racial Equality In 2022 And Beyond

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. is renowned worldwide as the symbolic leader of African Americans.

His relentless activism led him to become one of the most influential leaders the world has ever seen. He led marches for black people’s right to vote, desegregation, and other civil rights. He worked tirelessly for the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

Celebrated every year on the third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day is a federal holiday designated as a national day of service in the United States. It encourages Americans to improve their communities by volunteering.

Black Connect is working to eliminate the racial wealth gap by building black-owned businesses in the United States

Founded in 2019, Black Connect is the only national, membership-based organization that works to promote the socio-economic growth of the Black Community.

They aim to empower the community by increasing the success rate of Black-owned businesses. They emphasize low and moderate-income communities.

Blackconnect.com is an extensive Black-owned business and social networking platform. They have members across the United States, Caribbean, Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Ways to help –

Lend a hand by becoming a Volunteer

Shop from the Black Connect Corporate store to show support

DIFFvelopment is re-empowering the global Black community that empowers aspiring black visionaries

DIFFvelopment helps create Black visionary leaders. They promote Black businesses and develop solutions to the issues Black people face. They want these people to have unshakeable pride and confidence in themselves.

They envision a world where Black people know their history and view themselves as part of a collective global community. They want society to be empowered to identify, define, and solve socio-economic issues.

DIFFvelopment believe this can be done through visionary entrepreneurship, wealth building, and philanthropy.

Ways to help –

Follow their work on Facebook and LinkedIn

Black Women for Wellness is committed to the health and well-being of Black women and girls through health education, empowerment, and advocacy

Black Women for Wellness believes in the strength and wisdom of our community and allies. They believe that we are responsible to create changes needed to improve our health status.

It started as a group of women who were concerned about the health and well-being of black babies. They partnered with the Birthing Project to implement the Shangazi Program.

This program matched pregnant women with coaches who helped them through pregnancy till the baby was a year old at least.

Ways to help –

Volunteer with the nonprofit and help the beneficiaries

Stand4Sisterhood is working to eliminate the economic, mental, and social barriers for girls and women

Started in 2016 by Margurite S. Johnson, Stand4Sisterhood wants to eradicate poverty, gender inequality, and relentless cycles of abuse and addiction among women. They aim to empower girls and women with an identity that will enrich them to live and leave a legacy for generations to follow.

They use strategic inter-generational mentoring to women girls and women. Through the concept of ‘Each one, Reach one’ they strive to bring sincere support, hope, and sustainability to these people.

Ways to help –

Participate in their fundraiser campaigns

The Chrysalis Program is teaching African-American girls leadership, life skills, and self-confidence

The Chrysalis Program began as a book series called The DARK Brown Girl. It was written to build confidence in young African American girls between ages 5 and 19.

It became a safe place to learn and adorn self-confidence in a fun and safe environment. They eventually realized the importance of mental health and a positive lifestyle. They wanted their students to make the most of this program.

The Chrysalis Program wants to close the education and income gap in their students. They do so by preparing them for adulthood by teaching necessary life skills.

Ways to help –

Volunteer and help the nonprofit

Project DIVA International is committed to ensuring that the needs of young girls are met

Project DIVA International was started over 14 years ago. It guides young black girls to achieve the sustainable lifestyles that they envision. Most of these girls witness lack of love for their kind in the real world. Project DIVA International wants to ensure that these girls have a space to grow.

Since its inception, the project has managed to maintain teen pregnancy rates to less than 1%, 100% school year completion rate, 99% graduation rate, and a 94% economic literacy increase.

Ways to help –

Shop from them and support the nonprofit

Help the community grow by volunteering with them

Don’t Shoot Portland is using arts and education to promote social justice and civic participation

They are a nonprofit organization that advocates the rights of people of color. The organization helps raise their voices for a better future.

They emphasize on art and history helps people understand what they are going through. Art is used as a communicative tool because humans have an intimate relationship with art. It helps in discussions on race while also providing educational assets to those most affected by discrimination in society.

Their community action plan provides resources, legal advocacy, and more to support marginalized communities.

Ways to help –

Sign the petition to reclaim Albina Arts Center as a resource for the black community

African Community Economic Development of New England (ACEDONE) is empowering the community through education in Boston

ACEDONE was founded in 2002 by Abdulkadir Hussein, a Somali immigrant software engineer. He wanted to help East-African refugees and immigrants resettling in the Boston area.

They work relentlessly to create a world with no educational and economic injustices.

ACEDONE works with families to help African refugees and immigrants build a self-sufficient community. They help the youth with education and other life experience to grow socially, professionally, and economically.

Ways to help –

Become a volunteer at ACEDONE

Join as a full-time employee and make a difference

Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida works to inform, educate, and help other homeschooling families of color

Since 2009, Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida, Inc. has been working in the Greater Central Florida homeschool community. They provide support, classes, field trips, and learning opportunities for homeschooled youth grades Pre-K-12th.

They also provide computers and other necessary resources for their members to lend. This nonprofit does not only provide for the youth but also their families.

There are programs like the BHCFL Parent Book Club, Parent Workshops, BHCFL Family Retreat Weekend, and out-of-state and out-of-country trips to connect families, bond, learn and grow together.

Ways to help –

Volunteer at the nonprofit and make a difference

Boundless Brilliance aims to educate, empower, and engage students in order to close the gender gap in STEM fields

Boundless Brilliance was founded in 2017 by three female undergraduate students. They were majoring in STEM.

The founders once read a study that concluded most girls by age 6 identify intelligence as a predominantly male trait. This shocked them, and they decided to work towards this cause.

They gathered over 200 volunteers and built a successful program that reached over 7,000 elementary schoolers.

Ways to help –

The Color Of Autism is committed to educating and assisting African American families with Autistic children

This nonprofit is devoted to building efficacy and ending the stigma of Autism Spectrum Disorders in communities of color.

The Color Of Autism noticed that African-American children are diagnosed late or misdiagnosed. They aim to help families identify the early signs of autism. They strive to help African-Americans with autism reach their full potential.

They work on parent education, advocacy and support, self-advocate support, job skills, transition to adulthood, research initiatives, and digital advocacy.

