Martin Gugliotti: “Surround yourself with positivity”

Asa part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Martin Gugliotti.

Martin is one of the owners of International Institute of Cosmetology located in Connecticut. He is a licensed hairstylist and barber with over 20 years experience. He is a competitor, judge, educator and practitioner.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well I grew up in a household of barbers and hairstylists. My father started doing hair when he was 13 years old in Argentina and continues to practice even to this day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This industry has offered so many amazing opportunities, from meeting celebrities, celebrity stylists, competing, fashion shows, etc. But none more important or meaningful as meeting my wife. My wife and I met because of this wonderful industry, she too is a hairstylist and makeup artist

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Success came to me once I won my first national competition, which was held in Chicago. The training and focus that this created paved the way to a future of growth and opportunity.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

Well I’m from the old school of word of mouth, when trying to build my clientele, I would give 3 business cards to each client. One for them and two to pass out when they get asked “who does your hair?” I also used to give everyone I would meet, such as waitress, bartender, barista, mechanic, anyone… a business card and ask them to check me out. But I guess that is all done now by sharing your Instagram handle.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My oldest brother, Leonardo is the one that got me into this field. One day he asked me what are you doing with your life? I said the typical “I dunno”. Then he said why don’t you go to beauty school. I did. He even paid for it. Humbled!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Ahh, mistakes. They are there for you to learn from. Well this is simple. I didn’t clip the clipper guard securely enough. So as expected it came off in the middle of the clipper cut. Epic mistake, you can be sure that I double check that guard is on right every time since then.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Well this field isn’t for everyone. You need to have a passion for working hard and a genuine love for helping people. Dealing with customers insecurities and expectations is the toughest part of the career, but if you take a moment to understand them, then you will see how you can help them appreciate their own beauty.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Five things to have fabulous hair!

See a professional stylist/barber. A professional cut and/color will make all the difference in the world. If you can’t afford to see a professional, many beauty schools offer semi-professional services done by a student under instructor supervision at a reduced price. Use professional products. A good quality cleanser (shampoo) and conditioner (if needed) is the foundation to fabulous hair. Buy the right tools. You need a descent hot tool, like hairdryer, flat iron, etc. and right brush for your hair type and style. Practice styling your hair. This goes for men too. With all the resources now available on YouTube anyone can learn how to style their hair at home. Maintain your cut and color.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Find the beauty in YOU. We are so consumed by the beauty of others that we often overlook what makes us beautiful. Surround yourself with positivity. That means positive people, positive experiences, and positive vibes. Partner with a stylist/barber that is experienced at accentuating what makes YOU beautiful

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

LOVE, just love yourself, your family and one another. If we just could cut out all the B.S. and just love one another all the inequalities, hatred, racism, insecurities and discriminations, would just melt away.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right!”- Henry Ford. This is relevant to me because it reminds me that every accomplishment or failure ultimately is on me!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

My fav, Tabatha Coffey. She is the definition of professionalism in our industry and she takes no BS from anyone.

