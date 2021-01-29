Martin Casanova of Thx! Dreams: “We impact farmworkers in two ways”

We impact farmworkers in two ways: from one side we give them something tangible (their chosen dream) the need they have, and they asked for. From the other side, we believe that recognizing and highlighting their work is very important for their self-confidence. In my opinion, the main problem these people have is not that they are poor, but the indifference they suffer from a big portion of the society.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Martin Casanova.

Martin is a committed entrepreneur, passionate about creating a business model for an important for-good component. After many years working with International Fruit Logistics and having built a leading company, he took the risk and pushed himself out of the comfort zone to start again from zero.

With Thx! Dreams he’s found a way to integrate his interests and skills with the needs of others. Martin has converted himself into a purpose-driven businessman, with one main goal: to make a positive difference in the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to start on your career path?

I moved from Argentina to United States 3 years ago to start a produce import company. From the very beginning, I had the intention to do something different, knowing that It’s not easy to differentiate your offer while selling a commodity like fruits.

I was participating in a fruit trade show called PMA, and I saw a booth where all the hosts were wearing Tom’s shoes. It caught my attention because, as you probably know, all Tom’s shoes have the Argentinian flag. I asked to my colleague and he told me about Tom’s story. The first thing I did that night was buying Blake Mycoskie’s book: “Start Something that Matters”. I learned a lot from that book and that was what inspired me to create this concept and to start the first social impact brand in the fruit industry.

Did you set out to start a movement? If so, what was your vision? If not, what did you imagine would be the impact of your work?

Our direct impact is to the farmworkers and the communities we are buying fruit from. We believe that our highest impact should be to the workers.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

We impact farmworkers in two ways: from one side we give them something tangible (their chosen dream) the need they have, and they asked for. From the other side, we believe that recognizing and highlighting their work is very important for their self-confidence. In my opinion, the main problem these people have is not that they are poor, but the indifference they suffer from a big portion of the society.

Wow! Can you tell me a story about a particular individual who was impacted this cause?

We have many great stories, but I can say that Gustavo Brito’s is the one who has impacted me the most. Gustavo works for cherry’s grower in Argentina. His 18 year old son suffered a sudden death.

Some months later, he was staying bed due to depression. One day, he received a visit to his house. It was Alejandra, who was in charge of choosing the farmworkers for our program. She explained to Gustavo that the company was choosing some workers to participate in the program, and considering his hard work and commitment, he deserved to participate.

He chose as dream to repair his roof, and connect his house to a gas line. When we met Gustavo for the first time, he invited us to his house. He told us that after Alejandra’s visit and invitation, he woke up, started going to work and continued with his normal life. He said that he felt that his son sent us, and that he felt a signal from him, because he was always pushing him to repair the roof.

It was a very powerful message and we realized firsthand that Thx! Was about much more than buying something material from farmworkers; it was all about recognizing them as individuals.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Consumers can help more by only choosing companies that give back, pay fair wages and give importance to their people.

If consumers continue to demand companies to do good, retailers will listen. I dream to see in the future, conventional, organic and social impact brands as a new category leaders.

