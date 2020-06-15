Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Martial Arts and Concentration

Focus is a critical part of our everyday lives. We use focus as a tool and a necessity from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to sleep. From our personal lives, to our jobs, we do our best listening, acting, and managing when we can properly focus.

Unfortunately, an ability that is critical to maximum focusing is not always natural in a society of constant overstimulation trying to steal our attention. Consistent focus can seem both unrealistic and disheartening. Not all hope is lost. It is possible that in the ancient and modernized martial arts practice, better concentration can be achieved.

Martial Arts requires specific and direct instruction, that exercises your concentration. Anything from meditation, to certain moves or formations, to sparring requires an intense amount of focus. When the instructor is teaching you, you need to observe and then mimic what they have taught you. Often you need to repeat those forms and practices as a test to move forward in your training.

Posture and position is also an essential part of martial arts. You are instructed on how to sit and stand while practicing. The way our bodies are positioned and aligned has a lot to do with concentration. When we are in uncomfortable or lackadaisical positions, it’s harder to focus on what is at hand. The same applies to martial arts, and the same translates to how we position ourselves in normal life.

Like any tool, the more the tool is used and sharpened, the easier it is to use it. The consistent and structured practice of martial arts is not only an excellent task for the body, but for the focus of the mind as well.

    Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

    Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

    Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

    As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

    Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

