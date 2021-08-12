Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Martial Arts and Aging: Why You’re Never Too Old to Start

Anybody can benefit from taking part in martial arts regardless of their age. While everyone should exercise regularly, this need is imperative for older people to remain healthy and active. Many people assume that martial arts are for muscular, fit, and strong individuals, but the truth is there is something for everyone in martial arts. Many adults wish to be part of that culture but are too afraid to start because of their age. However, not trying is something they might regret not taking the leap, so it’s better to try. Age should not define their ability and drive to thrive.

Self Defense is an Essential Skill

Living in the safest places does not automatically mean a person is 100% secure. It is better to be proactive and get the necessary skills to protect themselves and loved ones from any danger they might encounter.

Taking up martial arts can be a vital step in achieving that goal. Besides learning the necessary skills to defend themselves, they also gain the ability to stay calm and think swiftly.

It is Healthy

Engaging in physical activities like running and martial arts play a significant role in staying healthy. It delivers several benefits, such as minimizing the risks of getting sick, improving fitness and strength, and getting more robust bones. Martial arts also helps people boost their metabolism, strengthen the heart, tone the muscles, melts excess fats, and achieve a youthful, radiant version of themselves.

It is Ideal For Everybody

Martial arts is not exclusively for fit people. On the contrary, it can help anyone feel great mentally and look fantastic. All they have to do is find a class that fits their abilities and needs, begin, stay committed, and have fun while doing it.

A Great Way to Challenge Themselves

Martial arts is not easy, so taking it up offers a way for someone to push themselves beyond their limits. There is nothing better than persevering through the hard challenges and reaping the rewards, and picking up great lessons to handle various aspects of their lives.

Life is a continuous journey that involves learning lessons and reinvention. Martial arts offers an exceptional opportunity to learn, stay healthy, and be part of a great culture. 

Originally published on JavillByron.net

    Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

    Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

    Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

    As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

    Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

