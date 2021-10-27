Martha Weidmann of NINE dot ARTS: “Dream big”

Dream big. I never imagined I’d run a company that is changing the lives of thousands of artists. I realized that I imposed limitations on my own dreams. Now, I’m learning to be limitless in imagining what we can do.

As CEO and co-founder of NINE dot ARTS, Martha Weidmann oversees all business operations and works directly with our clients and partners. Martha graduated from Colorado State University with a dual major — Communications and Fine Arts. She started her career with Walker Fine Art gallery in Denver, then moved on to the most prestigious art consulting firm (at the time) in the region, McGrath and Braun, from which NINE dot ARTS was born. Martha loves the business of art and finds tremendous satisfaction in helping new and emerging artists discover that you can actually get paid for your talent. She spends her day balancing between touring an amazing new NINE dot ARTS art experience in the morning and reviewing equally inspiring spreadsheets in the afternoon. Martha supports the art community by currently serving on the Board of the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I believe I am where I am today as a result of several meaningful experiences, connections, steps, and decisions — not just one specific story. From my upbringing to college and then to my professional experience in the workforce, everything I’ve been through has shaped me into the formally taught artist and self-taught businesswoman I am today. Prior to officially becoming an entrepreneur and launching NINE dot ARTS with my co-founder Molly Casey, I worked at an art consulting firm called McGrath & Braun, with founders Maeve McGrath and Jette Braun. Those two individuals and my entire tenure at that firm truly created the foundation for NINE dot ARTS, and I credit our success to them because of their genius. Other important figures that deserve praise in molding my business trajectory include Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network (BEN), whose advisors have provided an extraordinary amount of mentorship, and my father-in-law, who played a large role in coaching me from a business perspective. When deciding to finally establish NINE dot ARTS, our drive was from a place of necessity. We confidently knew there was space for a more inclusive, modern, and supportive art consulting and curating firm in our industry. And, with over 800 installations across 35 states and 5 countries including hotels, multifamily, mixed-use, public spaces, and more, we have proved ourselves right.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Since the day we launched NINE dot ARTS, we always strived to be thought leaders in our industry and to inspire and train the next generation of creatives. That’s why learning what our value system was going to be from day one was imperative. When building a business, values can get manipulated, renewed, and tested until you no longer recognize them anymore. I’m proud to say that we’ve stood our ground with our morals and values and continue to get more resilient as time passes. There was one particular instance where a client requested to have artwork replicated by a vendor who could offer a cheaper price for the piece, and this pushed us, in good and bad ways, to learn what we were willing to walk away from and what didn’t align with our brand DNA. We are stronger for it and I now understand that more than ever. Authentic art is good business and social impact is supporting actual artists, not a reprint.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There is one “funniest mistake” that still pops into my head often, but I guess those are the lessons that stick with you. Whenever possible, we used to show all the beautiful artwork and plans to our clients in person. Being in such a visual, emotional, and immersive industry, in-person presentations were an important aspect of our entire approach to client relations and visioning. Unfortunately, during this particular presentation, I accidentally spilled a glass of water over a rice paper artwork that the client had purchased. As my heart jumped out of my chest, I’m sure you can imagine my complete and utter disappointment. All worked out in the end after that obstacle, but I’ll tell you what, if I ever have water in a presentation, you can guarantee it has a no-spill top on it now.

While I’ve always embraced being an independent thinker, one other critical lesson I learned early on was that I needed to hire for my deficits and not try to do every aspect of running a company on my own. I needed to hire for the holes we had so I could excel at my actual job, securing impactful clients that aligned with our core values and attracting top talent so we could thrive and grow.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

We prioritize unique, original art, and ensure all our staff members have the time to explore art and design trends in their project locations, research new and emerging artists, and elevate narratives and artists from historically marginalized communities. Building an economic engine for creatives in the U.S. is at the core of what we aim to accomplish every single day. Creating jobs in fine arts that may not have previously existed is an honor and a privilege. By opening up a marketplace and bringing financial structures to the table for creatives, we can make a huge impact and contribute to the arts in a way we never thought possible.

A tangible way our team executes our philanthropic and advocacy efforts is by garnering all of our team’s years of experience to organize research projects and other materials that explore current industry and cultural trends impacting art curation and local artist communities. Additionally, I’m an active participant in the local Denver arts community, in particular, serving as a board member on the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) and launching an artist microgrant program called Andrà Tutto Bene (conceived to support the artistic community in Denver at the onset of the COVID-19 the pandemic). My professional initiatives and personal volunteer opportunities, along with those of my team members, remain a foundational element in creating meaningful and authentic experiences.

Another way we strive to make a social impact is by working with underrepresented artists as much as possible. In 2021, we developed the Art of Representation, a report that identified the glaring disadvantages within the arts, and offered resolutions on how we can correct the imbalances, particularly among racial representation in the creative world. At NINE dot ARTS, we’ve been intentional about curating artwork from local, emerging, and underrepresented artists, as well as forming meaningful partnerships to support these individuals. For example, we’ve partnered with universities to support artist mentorship programs and feature students’ work in commercial projects. We’ve also curated “on loan” collections with community organizations, where emerging artists can display and sell their work, and receive 100% of the profits if a hotel visitor wants to make a purchase. Any time we can support these kinds of collaborations and partnerships, we do, because they have ripple effects that extend into the lives of artists, viewers, and the greater good. It’s always been important to us to be values-based and purpose-driven in our efforts to grow a thriving arts business.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There are countless stories and people that have helped NINE dot ARTS become a pillar in the art community and continue our mission to support artists around the globe, but especially in Denver. One that comes immediately to mind is Phil Bender, who creates collections and grids of artworks using recycled materials. He shared with us that by commissioning him to create artworks for various projects, we’ve put him in a new tax bracket!

Sandra Fettingis is another artist we’ve worked with numerous times, but her first commission was for Denver Convention Center. At the time, the largest mural she had done was 9 feet, so this 160 foot installation was an incredible leap for her. After that moment she was able to retire from her job and become a full-time artist, and now you can see her work all over the U.S., including in the Huffington Post, where her work was featured in a roundup of top best artworks outside a museum.

There are hundreds of stories like this — Kinsey Zaïre, Andrew Ramiro Tirado, Sarah Stieber. But with each artist’s commission, they are able to create more and take on more risks. We’re able to invest in artists’ potential in ways some other groups can’t. Working with early-stage and emerging artists can create this momentous, game-changing trajectory that sparks a flourishing career.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Arts education is incredibly important in our schools — always maintain arts education. That all children have access to arts education — — music, visual arts, performing arts — offers exposure and openness to other ways of thinking. The creative, visual, and performing arts teach you how to think critically and independently. Building careers in the arts brings creative problem solving into everything we do.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Being an impactful leader means inspiring others, not only in what you say but in what you do. Great leaders have the innate ability to motivate their team members, both in their professional and personal lives. They care about the people they work with while also ensuring quality work gets done on time. When one person wins we all win. Lasting leaders are those that portray the same demeanor whether they are on the stage or off. They act with integrity even when people aren’t watching. At the core, renowned leaders that leave legacies and are known for generations to come are those who are authentic and genuine.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

When you first start a company you truly have no idea what you don’t know. There are easy lessons and hard lessons. But you really have to go through it firsthand to fully comprehend what is required in order to thrive. Now, 12 years later, I can wholeheartedly say that I have a strong grasp of what I don’t know. To boot, I have a powerful and capable team in place to help me along the way. It can be lonely, especially in the beginning, building a business. That’s why it’s imperative to have a strong partner and mentors and that’s why I feel so lucky to have Molly and my other advisors. “Five things I wish someone told me when I first started” include:

Dream big. I never imagined I’d run a company that is changing the lives of thousands of artists. I realized that I imposed limitations on my own dreams. Now, I’m learning to be limitless in imagining what we can do. Share a clear vision. Give your team clear, measurable goals and celebrate your successes along the journey. Challenge assumptions. Surround yourself with people who question your decisions and give you honest feedback. They are the ones you can trust. Spend time with your mentors. Develop relationships with people who believe in you. Hire for your deficits. Build a team that sees things you don’t see. Homogeneity is blinding.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Rethink how we do housing. So difficult to dig yourself out of homelessness. As a whole society we are only as good as the weakest members of our community. Have a significant amount of our population who are not getting the resources that they need. Reimaging housing would be a solid step in the right direction.

Every major social movement needs artists as visionaries, makers and messengers. As independent thinkers, artists solve the world’s greatest challenges with creation and inspire hope in all.

What does Hurricane resilient architecture look like? How do I, and what can I, upcycle? How do we build an affordable housing community that artists want to live in? How will you share your education and creativity with the next generation? What is life in outer space?

Artists dream, make, and tell the story to each of these questions.

As makers and messengers, artists create voices for social change, build visual foundations, and embody the soulful substance for society’s abstract and forward-thinking ideas.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“People overestimate what they can accomplish in a year and underestimate what they can accomplish in ten.” This quote is incredibly relevant to where we were as a business. Setting goals and measuring yourself really has a compounding effect.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah! From wearing potato sack dresses in Mississippi to being the world’s only Black billionaire, Oprah has overcome insurmountable odds millions of times. She’s experienced layers of society in one lifetime more than most people can imagine.

She’s innovative, vulnerable, and entrepreneurial. She has reinvented herself multiple times throughout her career. As the greatest Black philanthropist in U.S. history, and having funded nearly 1,000 scholarships to Morehouse, she is changing the world in a positive way. She knows how to put people at ease, can start movements with a single phrase, and is arguably the most influential person in the world. US presidents ask Oprah for advice.

The thing that sticks in my heart is the way she talks about her grandmother, Hattie Mae, who encouraged her to speak in public and “gave her a positive sense of herself.” My grandmother, Emmalou, from Pascagoula, MS did the same thing for me.

Oprah’s a true inspiration. She has a way of reaching out from a magazine cover and wrapping you up in a hug. She brings out the best in the people she’s around.

