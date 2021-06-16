Martha Gogakou: “Trust yourself”

Trust yourself. Your intuition.

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Martha Gogakou for the 12th New Media Film Festival® (Los Angeles 2021).

Martha Gogakou was born in Thessaloniki, Greece in 1986. She graduated from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Faculty of Fine Arts, School of Drama as a Set Designer. In 2013 she completed her MA in Creative Writing at Kingston University of London. In 2020 she completed her second Master’s degree in the Department of Audio and Visual Arts of the Ionian University, “Audiovisual Arts in the Digital Age”. This year (2021) she has been accepted for her Ph.D. in the latter university.

In general, she specialized in digital drawing, experimental video art, and interactive installations with Arduino. With experimental videos, animations, and live cinema performances, she has participated in many festivals including: 12th New Media Film Festival® (Los Angeles 2021), Athens Digital Art Festival (Athens 2020), Art in Thessaloniki — Pikap Community (Thessaloniki 2020), Audiovisual Arts Festival (Corfu 2018) και Athens AnimFest (Athens 2019).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grow up in Thessaloniki, Greece. My best memories were made by the sound of the sea and my dreams were created starring at the night sky.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Even since my childhood, I knew that was the path I should follow. I was restless, curious, dashing. I didn’t know how, when or why I should follow this path but it didn’t matter. The universe always finds a way.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

My life consists of different pieces of a puzzle. For many years I wasn’t able to connect the pieces together to see the big picture. But I kept trying. Now almost every piece is eventually finding its place. Patience is the key.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Everyday people. Random conversations. Everyday places. Those people, those conversations, conversations with strangers have a great impact on me. When you feel like.. “ I want to talk to this person.” And you do. And you always find out that there was a good reason to do so!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Αll the people who have been through my life have contributed to the creation of a different, more complete me. Everyone has contributed to the person I am at the present. But the greater help comes from within. When you listen to your true voice and are not afraid to follow the path your heart is telling you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

<Follow your Dreams>. Follow your heart, your intuition. Don’t be afraid. Sometimes it seems like the most difficult path to follow. Don’t be afraid. Don’t ask how. Just do it. We are all here, in this world for a specific reason. Everyone for a different and unique reason. Trust others, trust the universe. And let yourself flow.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is the key in the creation of people that are more open-minded, it contributes to human evolution and is able to kill the stereotypes.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I am working on a live cinema performance called <metamorphosis>. I am painting in front of live audiences creating abstract landscapes that come to life through their constant movement. It is something unique and the results are pure magic!

At the same time, I am working on my Ph.D. in randomness in arts.

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

A basic aspect of my work is, however hard it is, to try and let go of control and conscious thinking. It is difficult and chaotic. But when I manage to do so, another force far beyond my abilities takes control. Divine.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Trust yourself. Your intuition. You shouldn’t care about the final outcome. Just enjoy the journey. Don’t let the fear take you steps back. Dream of who you want to become. Do not feel bad if you are different. There is always someone out there who will love your diversity. And dream, dream, dream….. Dream a better you, a better world.

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

It is always about my artistic vision. There are always so many taking place inside my head. So many thoughts, so many ideas that I had to learn how to implement them. That is the reason that leads me to the path of creation.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be all about love. Love and trust for ourselves, for others and for the universe. Meditation and guidance on how to listen to the inner voice that comes from the depths of our hearts.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to meet and have lunch with George R. R. Martin!

And all the people of the 12th New Media Film Festival®.

I would be honored.

Thanks!

How can our readers further follow you online?

Facebook: Martha Gwgakou

Email: [email protected]

Youtube: martha gogakou

Website: www.marthagogakou.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!