Marta Cros of APTO: “Action leads to results which lead to motivation”

Action leads to results which lead to motivation. Start today. Start now! Swap that jerky beef for an apple; drink a big glass of water; go to bed 1 hour earlier. Document how you feel and the small improvements and changes you start noticing physically and emotionally.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marta Cros.

Marta Cros is a two-time wellness entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of APTO, a skincare line of effortless and sustainable products. Marta was born and raised in Barcelona and has lived in 10 cities in 10 years (hit her if you need advice on packing and/or moving!). She is passionate about the impact beauty and wellness can have on one’s self esteem.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Love these “connecting the dots” questions! I was born and raised in Barcelona, which is an amazing city to spend your childhood. But I get easily bored, and alas, I left in my early 20’s for a string of corporate jobs that took me around the world: from Miami to the Pacific Islands, Singapore, Paris.. you name it. I got an MBA at INSEAD, and I always joke I’ve really amortized the investment: I met my husband Luis there; and my first seed investor and my current business partner’s father are both alumni. Besides traveling and moving, something else that has shaped my character is playing competitive tennis: I like to win, but more than anything, I enjoy the fight. Speaking of fights, it was incredibly hard for me to get pregnant with my first son, Lucho. It took us 3 years of heartbreaking losses and tedious fertility treatments. It was all worth it, but it definitely took a toll on my self-esteem. One last thing: my grandmother was a visionary woman stuck in the wrong historic moment. Born right before the Spanish Civil War, she was obsessed with the importance of healthy food and education in order to achieve one’s potential in life. She would pick me up every day from school with a carrot wrapped in foil paper, and we would pretend it was a delicious ice cream. My biggest regret in life so far is missing her funeral. I named my daughter after her.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Before launching APTO, I worked in luxury fashion for a few years. At the time, there were a few retailers that had a ton of power. One day, a buyer came to the Parisian showroom of the brand I was working for, and demanded we develop one of the line’s iconic handbags in white leather. We were all appalled, but nobody dared to contradict her and we all went above and beyond to deliver what she had requested. Two months later, she came back, stared at the white handbag and wondered out loud why on earth anyone would create such an ugly piece. Two main lessons here: first, white handbags are a tough pill to swallow; second: it is always ok to politely challenge other people’s opinion.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Among all the mistakes I’ve made, the most remarkable was not filing for a Trademark in the right category, and having to change the brand’s name after launch. That happened right during the due diligence phase of our seed round, and it was quite stressful. I learned to read documents and forms carefully. On the other hand, the brand who raised a complaint about us using a name that was extremely similar to the one they had legally registered, behaved in the most gracious way. They allowed us 6 months to go through our existing inventory and create a new brand. They were firm but empathetic about the situation. You can be right and kind at the same time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Pamela Baxter and Lily Xu. Pamela was my mentor at LVMH but she encouraged me to leave my corporate job and start my own business. She is a force of nature, a visionary, and I will forever be impressed with her. She’s been rooting to advance women in the workforce since before it was trending. Lily runs the Sephora Accelerate and is one of those people who genuinely have your best interest at heart. She rejected me the first time I applied, but her program literally propelled my company (and my confidence) when I finally got in. By the way, that’s another important lesson — when you get a NO, try again.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I ask myself this question very often. I am involved in wellness and sustainability, but I am also aware about how challenging it is for Americans with limited resources to lead a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. I used to get overwhelmed about making a big impact, until I got inspired with a quote from Anne Marie Bonneau: we do not need one person performing an extraordinary action, we need millions of us making small contributions towards a better future for all. Through APTO, we offer great, clean skincare products, packed in sustainable materials, at affordable prices, between $5 and $25.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Related to my answer to the previous question, I want to make sure I offer tweaks that are accessible to most people (instead of a $900 Joovv, for instance). When I say accessible, it is not only an economic consideration, but also about time, which sometimes we forget about. Someone working 2 jobs to make ends meet might not be able to spare 1.5 hours in the middle of the week to go to a farmers’ market. With these in mind, and also considering the fact that I am not an expert, here are some things that have worked for me:

Action leads to results which lead to motivation. Start today. Start now! Swap that jerky beef for an apple; drink a big glass of water; go to bed 1 hour earlier. Document how you feel and the small improvements and changes you start noticing physically and emotionally. Feed your brain first: read before going to bed, or listen to podcasts while getting ready in the morning or commuting. Here you have a few recommendations: Nutrition Facts Video Podcast, The Rich Roll Podcast, Balanced Black Girl and The Doctor’s Farmacy. These might help you understand how much control you can have on your overall well being, with the right mindset and tools. Watch Youtube videos to learn about meal planning. Set aside a few hours on your day off to prepare plant-based meals for the week. You will be super thankful on the days when you are tired and just want to do that McDondald’s drive-thru. I like Deliciously Ella and Goodful. Move. Every single day. Walk, run, jump, take a free yoga lesson online, stretch! Start small, with 10 to 15 minutes per day, and build from there. It is going to hurt. It is not going to be easy. But I can assure you that if you eat a plant-based diet and you move, you will feel amazing, you will have more energy for your kids, you will have more energy to realize your potential as a human.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Easy, although I cannot claim credit since this is my husband’s idea: Fast, Affordable, Healthy Food. Like McDonald’s but good for you. Anyone reading this who’d like to tackle it reach out!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

If you have one, don’t quit your corporate job too early — I left months before we got any revenue and years before I was able to pay myself a salary. Get used to “no” and to be rejected. Use rejection to fuel your ambition. Related to #2, do not take things personally. Ask for references before taking big decisions; due proper due diligence. There is no perfect template to become a successful entrepreneur. Do your thing. Get inspired from other people’s paths, but realize yours is unique.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All these topics are interrelated. At the origin, our current food and living practices are provoking major environmental challenges as well as impacting human health, both physically and mentally. They are also contributing to racial inequality, with minority communities at higher risk of illness due to the lack of access to fresh food. I’ve learned a lot about this topic from Leah Penniman from Soul Fire Farm, look her up.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

For APTO on Instagram @aptoskincare; otherwise on Linkedin

Thank you for these fantastic insights!