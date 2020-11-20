Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Marshmallow Stuffing

Why Creating A New Ritual Could Be Beneficial For You And Your Brain.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In my September blog, “This Fall Won’t Look Like Any Other,” I indicated how the upcoming changes to our normal routines would be unsettling. The loss of predictable customs that comfort us would create more stress.

Well, yes, most of that happened.

Yesterday, the C.D.C. (Center for Disease Control in the United States) strongly recommended putting Thanksgiving on a further lockdown for the health and safety of all by recommending no travel over the holiday.

While some will continue to carry on with their regular routine, here is some advice for the rest of us to make the best of a difficult situation.

When faced with change, our brain, in its desire to protect us, has us pull back, resist, and “fall into a victim mentality.” This brings about stress, pressure, imaginary drama, and (for those of us who fall into this trap) maybe doomsday thinking.

Then likely resentment and possibly even anger.

If you find yourself saying or thinking things like “Why is this happening to me?” or “Thanksgiving is ruined. It won’t be the same,” don’t worry, you are not alone.

But you can do something about it, for you and your loved ones.

First of all, don’t think about a scaled-back Thanksgiving as “giving up” something. This way of thinking tends to frame everything negatively, putting our brains further into an “away” state. This mindset makes it more difficult to truly celebrate today and be hopeful for tomorrow.

Instead, think of Thanksgiving 2020 as a “celebration of good health,” and the sacrifices you may be making as acts of kindness to protect the health of loved ones.

Secondly, don’t focus on the comforts and rituals you may either have to give up or significantly modify. (No “Turkey Bowl” football game,” a different “Thanksgiving Day Parade” watching experience, no large extended family and friends gathering, no gearing up for the long lines at the “Black Friday” sales.)

Instead, think about CREATING a NEW RITUAL or two.

When we create a new pleasurable experience or learn something new, we put our brain in a forward, growing mindset. Positive chemicals are released. Wiring, which may have been dormant for a while, fires. And you may be lucky enough to create a new, pleasurable memory.

This kind of approach is fundamental for adults, but it is critical for families with small children. You see, children do not process that they are missing out on a ritual. They only notice that mom or dad is “sad.” So, putting yourself into a positive mindset for this holiday helps you and will have a real impact on others.

Here are a few “new ritual” ideas to try or to get you thinking. (I am sure you can come up with the perfect one for you and your loved ones.)

Replace the Turkey Bowl with a “Turkey Walk.” If you can make the walk an excursion to a new place, all the better for you. If you can’t go someplace new, walk around your neighborhood while noticing some new things along the way. Seeing something new or previously taken for granted will have a positive impact on your brain. And it can be a great family bonding experience.

Create a “Gratitude Gift Exchange.” Yes, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks, but how many times is this swept up in the flurry of the day’s activity? This idea is simple to execute, whether you are forced to be alone or in a small group. We admire many qualities in others or behaviors that we appreciate that often get “assumed,” unsaid, or taken for granted.

Identify at least one of these traits and/ or behaviors and express them to another person. As specifically and as generously as you can.

Then the recipient needs to acknowledge that “gift of appreciation.”

Our brains react very strongly to gratitude. All three kinds of gratitude (1. Being thankful for what we have, 2. Expressing gratitude to others, and 3. Accepting gratitude)

This is a powerful gift exchange for our mindset and motivation. It is FREE, and yes, it can be done virtually!

Create a “New Family Recipe.” You may have that family recipe that has been passed on for generations. You know the Jell-O & pretzel dish that feeds 40 people.

I am not saying to give up on those.

But think about starting something new. Stretch your creative kitchen skills.

One idea is to ask your kids what favorite ingredient they would like to see put into the stuffing. Maybe it is marshmallows, perhaps it is chocolate chips, or who knows? (My grandson offered up “lemon pepper”)

You don’t have to stuff the whole bird with this new recipe. A simple side dish option would do. It will create some fun, and you just might be on to something big!

Here are three possible new rituals. But I am asking you to send me what you come up with and the story behind them. There are more holidays to come in December, and others may benefit from your creativity. You can leave a comment below or email them to me at [email protected]

I am sending my best wishes to all of you for a holiday of smiles, positivity, gratitude, and maybe a new ritual or two.

Your brain and your family will be thankful for it.

    Al Roehl, Leadership Coach and Trainer at The Neuro-Fitness Center

    Al Roehl has combined years of successful real-world experience, with brain-based neuroscience to help individuals become stronger leaders. He enjoyed a highly successful career advising Fortune 100 “C-Suite” executives spanning multiple sectors and geographies, and held a number of senior titles, including CEO, before opening up his consultancy. His career can be best characterized as one focused on developing the talent necessary to build winning teams and culture.

    Al has a passion for neuroscience. He believes that understanding your brain can help you “improve your thinking to improve your outcomes”.

    Most recently, Al is applying his real-world leadership experience, together with his accreditation from two leading neuroscience programs. He founded “The Neuro-Fitness Center” where you can do some “brain-lifting” that will help ensure leadership success and personal growth.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Unplug & Recharge//

    The Evening Routine Essentials of Productive People

    by Jory MacKay
    LeoPatrizi/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    7 Ways to Make Your Commute More Productive

    by Marina Pilipenko
    Community//

    Sleep Therapist insists her Sleep Deprived Clients Sleep with her…

    by Dipti Tait

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.