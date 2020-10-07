Marshall Weber: “Customer is always right”

When customers have a wild experience my team likes to pre-frame the customer into what we would appreciate in return. Our preferred method for knowing we’ve done our job and add a high-quality is by getting their experience written or recorded in the form of a review. No matter what industry you provide customer service, the most important thing is that people are able to get a glimpse of that customer service prior to engaging with you, helping build a good reputation for what is to come before they decide to give your business a try.

As part of my series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marshall Weber. Marshall is the Marketing Director of the family-owned business, Stor-It Self Storage and Founder of Jack City Fitness in Boise, ID. He is also a Certified Personal Trainer through multiple distinctions to bring maximal results to his clients.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

You could almost classify my first time working in the storage industry as child labor, but they paid us very well with candy. It’s funny to think about how I got started, stuffing envelopes and licking stamps in the back office with my sister. With file cabinets fully dedicated for different assortments of candy, you can be assured that anytime you stop by our storage facility you can make your day better by filling your pockets with sweets. Other odd outside jobs came as I was willing to help however needed. I can vividly remember an entire summer where I had the sole role of picking up trash, pulling weeds, and cleaning out empty storage units. As years went by I transitioned into a manager position and got myself credibility behind the computer. Always having a technical edge and a nerd mentality, I was approached by my mother to help with marketing. As soon as the rains were given to me in the marketing realm, I was able to establish some of the online business listings for our storage facility, Long before people even knew it was possible.

You could say the attention to detail and dedication to helping others was something not only apparent in my professional career, but also in my athletic career. 4 AM wake-ups while doing school full-time and working at the storage facility full-time established the foundation for a fitness facility like no other. Jack City Fitness grew out of necessity to create Partnerships with others to achieve their health and fitness goals. Giving and expecting nothing in return has been the biggest multiplier for our fitness facility. Our foundational motives are what has allowed us to grow and help so many people in the nation.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

The more that you think you know, the less you actually know. The more you value learning rather than being correct will equate to the success you have in any industry. I vividly recall watching other coaches and other professionals thinking to myself that they were crazy and doing things incorrectly. Little did I know that the further you dig down the rabbit hole of intelligence, whether it be in Marketing/Fitness, the larger the reasoning for any individual action.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Instead of boring you with the infinite amount of random names you’ve never heard of, I’ll explain to you my theory of success and how numerous people have gone out of their ways to allow that term success to be used in and around my career. Countless close friends and family, and even strangers, have emulated success by doing what’s right and/or going above what is required of them. The sacrifice that has been made by others to aid in my success has been truly inspiring. My hope is to motivate you to do the same to a stranger, friend, or close relative. As my grandfather said, “What you give will multiply and what you withhold will diminish”.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Before I start to hit you with some boring basics, I’ll explain the principle that I personally like to live and breathe when it comes to customer service. The age-old fable of ”a customer is always right”, is 100% not true. The evolved version of amazing customer service is “a customer is not always right, BUT they are always happy.”

Whether you’re representing your local Taco Bell or a family-owned and operated business. You need to check your ego at the door when it comes to providing excellent customer service. People have baggage, you will have good days and bad days, but amazing customer service does not fluctuate based on your personal problems. Make sure to assume the best in everyone and give people the grace that you would ask for in every scenario will help make your customer service experience is 100x smoother.

Last but not least, the “drive-thru” method. When it comes to customer service, sometimes the best customer service is that which is carried out effectively during the worst-case scenario. Being able to maintain a cool head and stay calm is extremely important to help the customer and protect the business. The “drive-thru” technique just involves repeating what the customer has said in order to validate their statement. By repeating Word for Word what someone else says, you can help decrease frustration and misunderstandings. From the business perspective you may find yourself in a pickle where action cannot be taken to immediately resolve the issue, and by repeating the policy that the business has you can help the customer understand that nothing can be changed at the moment and tell emotions have died down and/or the scenario has changed.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

When I have issues with customer service it’s usually because they do not understand what I’m saying, or they specifically ignore my requests. I wholeheartedly believe the best way to prevent disconnection or issues in customer service is by using the thru method and or always ending customer service interaction with a question of satisfaction.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

That’s a great question, I’ve never thought of Customer Service in comparison to an internal or external motivator. My initial thought is that Customer Service is something that some people can be taught, but most people cannot. True Customer Service wizards are born with their ability to connect and understand others.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

I could try to provide you with a great customer experience but it would be hard to choose just one. All of our Google reviews for both Stor-It and Jack City Fitness emphasize our friendly employees and their desire to help our members with whatever they need.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

A lot of our business comes from word of mouth. We create a close-knit community and our customers and members kindly refer their friends and family to our businesses. We want everyone who walks through our doors to feel like family and if they have a bad experience, we work diligently to correct things.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Not to be cliché or the devil’s advocate towards a WOW customer service experience, but I don’t believe knowledge expressed by a CEO could inject lasting change in a company’s customer service. Hiring the right people for the right jobs is the best way to provide quality customer service. If you fail to lead your team into areas that they are passionate about, then you are leading them to fail in every aspect of their job.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

When customers have a wild experience my team likes to pre-frame the customer into what we would appreciate in return. Our preferred method for knowing we’ve done our job and add a high-quality is by getting their experience written or recorded in the form of a review. No matter what industry you provide customer service, the most important thing is that people are able to get a glimpse of that customer service prior to engaging with you, helping build a good reputation for what is to come before they decide to give your business a try.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think everyone has a tremendous amount of influence on the people around them, and most people don’t realize that influence. I’m sorry to spin these questions around on you, as the reader, but my current personal influence to you would be irrelevant if I did not do my part in motivating you. I think everyone has a mic, and everyone has people that are listening. That being said I do not believe there’s a comparison in the value to any individual’s influence.

The biggest thing that you or I could do is to make sure to live each day like it’s your last. Living a life full of Forgiveness is the greatest way to help others and yourself. I do believe that by giving people grace and forgiveness you can do more good to your following which is relevant in both personal life and business.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Stor-It Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/storitselfstorage/

Stor-It Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/storit.selfstorage.idaho/

Jack City Fitness Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JackCityFitness/

Jack City Fitness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jackcityfitness/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!