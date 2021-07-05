Marshall Lerner of GIR Software Services: “Invest in talent and innovation”

Invest in talent and innovation. You can only take yourself so far. Expand your team, provide them with the tools they need to succeed. It is a competitive market, be prepared with the most skilled team.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Highly Successful E-Commerce Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marshall Lerner.

Marshall Lerner is the Cofounder and President of GIR Software Services, is leading the charge to provide NetSuite e-commerce solutions through a customer-centric approach. Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Marshall currently lives and works in the booming tech hub of Houston, Texas, with his wife, Doreen. His career first started at Sears, at a time when they were still the dominant retailer in the US, where he worked while studying Engineering at The University of Memphis. As the story would have it, Marshall became so impressed with the business model at Sears, including its strong management training program, that he left college early to pursue a full-time career at the company. Sears wasn’t the only position of its kind that Marshall held.

He then worked with other technology and consumer electronics companies, including Federated Electronic, CompUSA (formally SoftWarehouse), and Fry’s electronics. While working at Fry’s corporate office in Silicon Valley during the dawn of the internet, Marshall decided to make the jump to e-commerce startups. When the bubble burst, the startup he was with lost its funding, and he took a job back in retail, but he knew that e-commerce was going to change everything. Eventually, Marshall formed his own e-commerce company. GIR Software Services was founded as a spinoff of that company’s technology department, which now runs the largest SuiteCommerce advanced website.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After building my e-commerce company from the ground up,in 2016, the business running NetSuite ERP, and I started looking for a new web platform to replace our underperforming website. That website was only a year old, but the company we paid to build and maintain it had over-promised and under-delivered. We quickly recognized the advantages of a native NetSuite web platform and became an early adopter of SuiteCommerce Advanced.

Over the years, we realized that if we wanted to maximize the benefits of SuiteCommerce, we would need to build that expertise in-house. In 2019, the cofounders of GIR and I came up with the idea of expanding the team to help other companies maximize the growing B2B and B2C opportunities that exist today and realize the operational efficiencies gained by running NetSuite ERP and NetSuite SuiteCommerce.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for GIR Software? Can you share that story with us?

It was when I realized why my e-commerce company’s technology team had become so effective. They were passionate and involved in the business, not just being told what to do.

Our technology team learned and mastered NetSuite SuiteCommerce Advanced to customize and activate dynamic website features developed to stimulate the business. After building these customizations and complex configurations, we became highly skilled at this niche craft. We saw the need and business opportunity to share this expertise with other businesses. When COVID hit, the need to share this expertise to help other e-commerce businesses thrive accelerated, and we’ve only just begun.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It was my company’s first major website re-platform. Things were going horribly wrong. We were helpless and disappointing our customers. Our team was stressed to the breaking point, trying just to get orders out the door. Our drive to take care of our customers kept us going. Once things stabilized, we knew we wanted everything to run exclusively and operate on NetSuite’s world-class suite of solutions. From this point on, I was committed to building an internal team of technology leaders who weren’t afraid to push the boundaries to expand on the capabilities of our site by deploying cutting-edge customization. This commitment and passion kept me going, and with that team, I went on to establish GIR, and we’re doing great things for our customers and the e-commerce industry as a whole.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

It’s challenging and still takes a lot of hard work. Running a company with different divisions and now GIR is challenging, but it’s what I thrive on. It has to be about staying focused on the customer, whether developing our own branded products, delivery, and customer service for our .com or now with GIR supporting our business customers with technology and direction.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Pretty embarrassing, considering that I run a software company today. When I first started looking to build my company’s customized website, I received all the bids and thought I was ready to go. At the time, we were running a SaaS product that had ERP functionality built in. I assumed that was all part of the website bid. Once I started asking about the missing functions, I learned that this would be a lot more money and work than I could have ever imagined.

The takeaways for me were that it’s so critical to work with a business-focused partner that understands your company and its needs. I also learned that partnering with a company that has expertise in your space goes a long way.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

GIR stands out by applying a unique focus on implementing NetSuite SuiteCommerce Advanced websites and building customizations to really help e-commerce businesses drive new revenue opportunities. In one instance, we launched a customized promotion-based integration for one of our customers. This deployment is an end-to-end NetSuite SuiteCommerce advanced integration specially designed to increase the lifetime value of the average shopper. Unlike traditional loyalty programs, this customization offered integrated, adaptive configurations and valuable insights to drive current and future promotions while refining the overall customer experience. As a result, our client was able to increase the return visitor rate by 70% amid the pandemic.

It’s results like this combined with a customer-centric approach and rapid development that sets GIR apart. We get it right so that businesses can scale and improve their critical operations.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You have to enjoy what you do. That does not mean having a hobby or taking that needed time off, but if you don’t look forward to getting back to the office, something needs to change.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

That would absolutely be my lovely wife, Doreen. She has supported me through every stage of my career, and I wouldn’t be who I am today without her guidance, encouragement and constant motivation.

I also have a story that has helped guide me along the way. I won’t name the company, even though it is now out of business, but this is a story about a CEO that had the most brilliant business concept of his day. I was a retail store manager at the time, and in a meeting, the CEO was talking about a new book called Service America. He told us that these are the values we have based our company on, and if we all understand and execute on the basics outlined, we would continue to be successful. I eagerly read the book. What became apparent was that the CEO was completely out of touch with what was actually happening at the customer level. Not only were we not following the recommendations, but we were also doing many of the things that the book specifically said not to do. To this day, my e-commerce customers can find my contact information on our website.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that eCommerce businesses are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the pandemic?

Some of the shift was in essential supplies and groceries. The restaurants that survived were the ones that embraced the delivery services. Of course, Amazon came out a winner, but the shift that I am watching is brands wanting to shift to consumer direct. We started that way and understood you could exist and thrive with your dealer network. Many of these brands don’t understand e-commerce marketing vs. brand marketing and how to coexist with your valued dealers. At GIR, we are more than a technology partner; we are a business partner for brands wanting to implement a direct-to-consumer strategy.

Amazon, and even Walmart are going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Relationships still matter.

The consumer still values service. Clearly, Amazon’s e-commerce arm is winning today because of the logistic network they have in place. Of course, to compete, you have to be able to ship fast, but there are many other ways to deliver service and value. As long as you clearly understand your customer and the value proposition that sets you apart, you can stand out from the rest.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start an eCommerce business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The first mistake that stands out to me is not realizing how critical flexible web technology is to driving success in a competitive space. The second is thinking that it is only about the interaction with the technology and completely removing the ability to connect with a real person.

In your experience, which aspect of running an eCommerce brand tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

As your company grows, it’s essential to scale customer support and experience. You can’t take a “set it and forget it” approach when it comes to support and experience. It’s an evolving landscape and a competitive marketplace. Leadership teams need to put these customer-focused components at the forefront of the business and appoint ongoing resources and upskilling to meet the demands of today’s most discerning online shoppers. Brands are losing customers by the millions due to inadequate support, lack of personalization and poor overall user experience.

Can you share a few examples of tools or software that you think can dramatically empower emerging eCommerce brands to be more effective and more successful?

Sure. The entire NetSuite portfolio of cloud-based products is dedicated to helping e-commerce businesses of all sizes succeed. With NetSuite, there are many different entry points, and as the business grows, it can scale with it. However, I also believe that to increase the brand’s effectiveness and overall success, working with an experienced partner who knows this software suite’s ins and outs is critical.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies an eCommerce business should use to increase conversion rates?

I think it all begins with the design of the site. With that said, e-commerce businesses should work with dedicated e-commerce site developers to ensure that their site is built to convert. There are a handful of other strategies that a business can implement, from free shipping to competitive pricing. However, at the end of the day, what leads to the most conversions, in my opinion, is personalization, detailed product descriptions and building an unmatched user experience.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that an eCommerce business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Humanize your brand. Communicate with your customers across all channels. Reward them.

Admit when you are wrong and remain customer-centric through all interactions. Create strong relationships with your customers. Build a meaningful set of company values that attracts a diverse mix of talent who will want to carry them out in everything they do.

One of the main benefits of shopping online is the ability to read reviews. Consumers love it! While good reviews are of course positive for a brand, poor reviews can be very damaging. In your experience what are a few things a brand should do to properly and effectively respond to poor reviews? How about other unfair things said online about a brand?

Brand reputation is everything, especially in today’s digital age. Therefore, I always suggest responding immediately and publicly so that when potential customers read the review, they can see that you not only care about your brand but about customer satisfaction.

Confront online inaccurate information with facts without debating. If something is plastered online that is untrue or slandering; the company should take appropriate and swift action to report it.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful e-commerce business? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Leverage social media to its fullest extent. I do not mean just paid ads, but organic interaction with customers and future shoppers. You have to be able to reach them across all channels, especially social media. For example, if your new customer base is active on Instagram, and your business is not, you bear the risk of not tapping into that audience for future sales and the next generation of clientele.

2. Discussion forums can play a pivotal role in driving your brand. Be sure to join as many as you can and stay active. Become a trusted voice in the industry, and the business will follow.

3. Ship fast. Over 12 years ago, we got more positive reviews about how fast we shipped more than anything else. That was pre-Amazon Prime days. It’s more critical than ever to apply fast and cost-effective shipping methods.

4. Keep your site up to date with relevant information, descriptions and pricing. In the past, I had a few encounters of my own where I landed on a site that had Christmas specials in July, and it wasn’t a Christmas in July sale!

5. Invest in talent and innovation. You can only take yourself so far. Expand your team, provide them with the tools they need to succeed. It is a competitive market, be prepared with the most skilled team.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To find a way for all people to help others in need, especially children. As a supporter of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, I feel strongly that people should find a way to offer support no matter their income level. And it doesn’t necessarily mean monetarily; it can be through volunteering or lending your expertise.

