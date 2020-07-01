Marsha, Marsha, Marsha. . .How Did We Love You? #PrideMonth2020 #BlackAmericanHis/Herstory360

A mass celebration of the rainbow is coming to a close. Many conversations are occurring on the role of LGBTQI communities, and the activities of social justice within the United States of America. The presence of Black American LGTBQI persons have established a particular lens as it relates to various issues, and the intersection of race, gender, and sexuality. An enriched conversation, indeed.

The presence of Black American transgender men, women, and drag queen culture adds more of the sparkle to Black America’s gardens, and cultural realm. In fact, it has created its own rainbow within our paradise. There is a colorful essence of blackened magic. What is it about this presence in our gardens, which assists in creating a balance in the feminine, and masculine energies?

Today is the last day of Pride month. To commemorate this last day, Google explained an intriguing artistry of transgender, LGBTQI activist,

Marsha P. Johnson

Colored in rainbow paintings, Johnson smiles. Yet, there is a great depth in her grimace. Maybe it is highlighting a particular victory. A wellness smile that things are going to be alright. Perhaps, that much of humanity is, getting it. Things are not as they seem. There is a greater Universe that awaits, and it is filled with all of the diversities of the human existence and experience.

In the Google image, Marsha is floating. Vibrant and colorful, as ever. Love is surrounding her. Beautiful and radiant, why was it not recognized before? What illnesses pervaded society, which refused to accept such beauty? Lastly, what lies were we taught about the human species, and faux expectations, which did not fully convey the human experience?

Reflections pertaining to this realm of humanity, leads me to ponder into another plane of Universal mystery and love. When it comes to the position of transgender people, it’s obvious that their presence highlights the fluidity between the masculine and feminine energy principles. They show just how interlinked the two can be, within this particular realm of humanity. That there is a kind of transition, where the two can move throughout, and within each other. In many regards, the transgender community also highlights the spiritual fluidity of gender, by reflecting it in the physical. These categories are not as rigid, as we have been taught to believe. Fascinating, don’t you think?

Another phenomenal aspect of the transgender community is how they are able to perform transitions of fluidity between the masculine and feminine principles. Whether it is through 3-D, geometric forms of fashion and style, or the music realm of drag queen culture, transgender communities perform a sense of magic, which makes the transitions between masculinity and femininity, simple! Magical, indeed. In this dynamic, fashion and style are the tricks for magic’s essence.

Marsha! Marsha! Marsha! There is magic in you, Darling! Fierce! Simply fierce!

In my readings about Marsha P. Johnson’s life and activism, it was evident how fierce her beliefs and convictions were designed from Universal artistry. There was no space, for transgender projects of humanity. Therefore, she would wear her way, into them. Style, performance, elegance, and fashion would be her weapons. Too often, in the his/herstory of activism, people lose sight of the creative sector. This reigns especially true for the realms of fashion, make-up, and trendsetting. The transgender community greatly utilized this realm of artistry to their advantage. There is simply something well, about painting beauty in your image; which others consider to be “tainted” or in line with “freakish” behavior. No Darling! In this realm of humanity, “the unusual” is “fashionable.”

As Pride 2020, comes to a close, there is a particular heir reigning in the atmosphere. It is one of calm, and acceptance. Difference is becoming more natural. Things which on the surface, do not appear to “match,” are starting to appear agreeable. Clearly, more Universal shaping is being presented on Earth. As such things are revealing themselves, so are additional forms of human artistry. It is beautiful! It’s pleasing. And, it is fierce, fashionable, feisty, and a natural wonder, for Marsha’s love to you!