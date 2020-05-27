Marriage Of Bonds In Love’s Universe! ❤️💓💕

Summers are one of those times, where the sun is celebrated for her excitement. During the evening, nighttime honors her warmth. Egypt is no different. For some reason, the sun’s tendency to remind us of her life-giving capabilities provides a metaphorical touch to the bounty of summer weddings in Cairo, Egypt. Not only is nighttime, the right time (kudos to the late Ray Charles) for love,” but it is the perfect time to honor that love, with wedding bells. So, as the summer sun highlights the warmth of LOVE, night continues the celebration-in her own, mystical way. At night, unions are blessed by the heavens. An invisible, musical cacophony is playing, and water is the rhythm.

On a myriad of nights, when walking across the Nile River bridge, the music, dance, and celebratory gathering of a young, Egyptian-Arab bride and groom, highlights the invisible marriage of the heavens and Earth.

Memories of the tabla playing as a wedding couple (along with the wedding party, family, and guests), in the Nile’s presence, gave meaning to the true concept of unions. . .and the healing power of marriage. Allowed to partake in the celebration with the elegant wedding party, was a relaxing moment for a long day; resulting in a short night.

Seeing bridal parties along the Nile (and in Cairo, in general), filled me with excitement. Much of it being a foreshadow of the day, when I would walk down the aisle. Too often, women miss that because they are removed from the art of womanhood. Incidents of women bringing jealousy into the wedding celebrations of brides because they feel it is a reminder of their single status. There are even those experiences of women (and men) attending weddings, with the intention of trying to seduce the groom, with intentions of hurting the Bride; feeling a false victory of having “power” over another woman’s husband or fiance. What a shame! If such women truly loved the feminine, they would understand that honoring/blessing a woman’s union, would propel them to having one of their own. Truly one form of water’s tranquility, and ability to encompass all. On the contrary, not seeing the vigilance of wedding parties and their brides, is when a man or woman should be concerned. The unions of couples is a reminder that love is still alive. Having that love blessed in the presence of water is a consummation of that love into the heavens; and Earth is further re-investigated with Universal love.

(Photograph and Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

Hearing the musical decor, when coming upon wedding parties on the Nile bridge, caused the river to dance. I heard the Nile’s heartbeat, in the playing of the tabla. The movement and musical rhythm of human existence initiated an invitation into the Nile River, as part of the celebration of the happy unions. When the wind blew, at nighttime (during those wedding party celebrations), it was as if the Nile River was sending imprints of her voice. In her union with the night, she breathed whispers into the city. Ever reminding us that she was a secret to love.

When those beautiful brides, and wedding parties, embraced me into experiencing the joy of their celebration, I felt the bounty and abundance of woman’s love. A kind of Sisterhood ever reminding me of future gifts and seeing one Sister’s time, as a future wedding time of one’s own. In celebrating each other, we were celebrating ourselves. The joy of unions and how weddings celebrate womanhood, is one of the highlights of being on the Nile River; during times as these.

(Photograph By Egyptian Groom; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

In connecting with their Spirits, and their own Feminine persona, I saw reflections of my own womanhood (and aura). In many ways, it was a celebration (and triumph) of man having successfully completed his journey in navigating through Earth. It’s all part of the adventure, in the formation of unions. Man must be persistent on the feminine journey; navigating through waters; tasting their vegetation and learning their medical purposes; studying her concept of time and movement; and observing the sacredness of her Sisterhood. Something (in woman’s natural state), that is heavily guarded by the Maidens of the Garden. Once man has completed the journey of working, grappling, and journeying through the garden, he is presented with the Maiden, whom he has worked tirelessly to attract. Her Sisters have given the new couple their blessings. And once the union is made official, the celebration begins. These countless times of me coming across those joyful wedding parties on the Nile River was a lively painting; capturing the rewards for man having properly connected to womanhood, and woman staying loyal to her Sisters and the Garden.

After experience those wedding celebrations on the Nile River, I was reminded of the vigilance of the Mother and Maiden images. The figures of the elder Egyptian-Arab woman, whose age brought wisdom and grace to the very essence of time. Then, there were those maidens. Presented in the form of brides, they represent the responsibility of the feminine in forming a uniting partnership with the masculine form. Surrounded by their wedding parties, it was a Universal pictorial, in how protection of balance, works. The brides and bridesmaids bring additive reflections of what’s to take place. They too, have been aligned in the masculine and feminine principles of sacred balance. Therefore, what also comes into play is how they are able to utilize that vital energy in establishing a sacred realm of protection for that centered masculine and feminine energy, which binds them together.

(Photograph By Egyptian Groom; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

Music sprayed her love and bounty during that night. Sounds of Egyptian-Arab music radiated with the Nile’s vibrations. It was holistic and radiated throughout the vibrations of that very spacing. You could imagine the wave of Universal dances. Permitting your mind to wander into excitement on the beauty of myriad paradises in the Universal galaxies. It was precious! It was salacious! It is Divine! When music is performed on the Nile (in this particular instance Cairo, Egypt), there is something about being able to feel this silent agreement between the Heavens and Earth. There is a secret meeting taking place. An in depth space in the Universe, where Earth’s Universal energies, meet up with the Universal ones. In Egypt, these moments are even more immaculate.

There are many times when I have walked upon, or driven passed, Egyptian wedding parties. Yet, there is something about them being on the Nile River, which makes them, that much more holistic. It is as if in going to the Nile River, the final deal between a couple has been sealed. As if there is this unknown agreement, that a couple does not become a couple, until they visit the Nile, in nighttime’s fantasy. This recognition has been so intrinsic, and I feel it becoming that more vivacious, when coming upon these magical times. Furthermore, I have felt these wedding parties were reflective of particular dances of the Nile. That they are choreographed based on different, human energies, coming across it. In fact, it is the very proof of the Nile being alive. Egyptians clearly understand this. Foreign visitors happening to experience that, have a unique presence, where only the Nile approves. Furthermore, it has the power to use inhabitants of the local community-particularly, those magical and Universally-connected Beings, to make that decision. It was another teaching moment, in my many adventures in Egypt, that the Earth approves of our matriculation on her planes. We are simply at her mercy.

(Photograph and Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

Having so many beautiful adventures, concerning wedding parties in Cairo, Egypt have been phenomenal occasions. Seeing the performance of Universal bonds at work, is more than wondrous. I have tried to capture as many as I could. Simultaneously, I look forward to capturing even more. Bonds that have their own telling of love stories. Harmonies filled with songs of love’s celebration in Egypt. Until then, I wait to imagine. Relinquishing my mental psyche into those past observations, I have had the pleasure of coming upon many. Delving in fantasy regarding their stories and lessons they are teaching those, who come their way. Garnering and gifting those, who interpret them, as reflections of , self, and future bonds to come!

(Photograph By Member Of Egyptian Wedding Party; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

(Photograph By Passerby; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)