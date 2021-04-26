Marlounsly: “To be represented in this world is to feel heard”

To be represented in this world is to feel heard. It’s to feel encouraged. But most importantly, it can play a big role in breaking down personal insecurities and structures. Structures that say certain people can’t do certain things.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Marlounsly.

Marlounsly is a Haitian-American singer-songwriter from West Palm Beach, FL. She has amassed millions of views and streams. She has also acquired a sizable social media following. Marlounsly has garnered attention from countless media outlets such as MTV, Flaunt Magazine, ELEVATOR Magazine, UPROXX, RESPECT. Magazine, HotNewHipHop, Sun Sentinel, Nakid Magazine, Miami New Times, and The Palm Beach Post. She has performed live and been featured on MTV’s Instagram. She was interviewed and performed live on FOX SOUL, which is owned by FOX Television Stations. Her music is on rotation on Roku TV. Marlounsly has opened up for acts such as Ella Mai, H.E.R and Summer Walker at major music festivals and tours.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/da43e6e660831f8b978b5097e1c98c53

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up loving stars like Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Usher and watching 106 & Park. An ideal day was learning lyrics to my favorite songs and performing them in my living room as a young child.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 2016, I used to freestyle at gettys my friends would throw. My group of friends are all musically inclined, so it came naturally. One day they urged me to go to the studio and I already had all these melodies and poems saved in my phone.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I won a contest to perform amongst Ella Mai, Summer Walker and H.E.R in Miami. That moment was really reassurance that I was on the right path. My entire city voted me in and supported me through that.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that:

Well not necessarily a mistake, but it was so cute how shy I was first starting. I look back and laugh a little but I was definitely growing. My friends and team always urged my best self, so the lesson I have on that would be to surround yourself with confident people. While simultaneously working on yourself as well. Believe that the universe works in your favor and the blessings will come rolling in.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I feel like my music really grew since last year, and I’ll be delivering the same me but.. better this year. Definitely telling more stories and and touching on my experiences. I’m so blessed to have a loyal fanbase and to be able to connect with music.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

To be represented in this world is to feel heard. It’s to feel encouraged. But most importantly, it can play a big role in breaking down personal insecurities and structures. Structures that say certain people can’t do certain things.

Representation is so important, because it shines light on the never ending examples of beauty. Beauty is not subject to just one skin color, or body image. It affects the confidence of our young people especially, who are undergoing many changes into adulthood. They need to know it’s okay to be exactly who they are.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Wish someone told me to start hitting the gym sooner, go to venice beach and write a song, don’t waste time with certain men, drink prune juice, and most importantly keep the ball rolling, stop being a perfectionist.

The last part about stop being a perfectionist was the most impactful. Because I really learned to let go and create freely. I learned to love the journey instead of trying to control every outcome.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I recommend investing in yourself early to set yourself up for success. Constantly put yourself in music related situations and dedicate hours into song-writing.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could choose it would be to Abolish sex trafficking. I imagine a world where that doesn’t exist anymore. And that there are FREE programs to save and counsel those victims.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

God, my parents, my friends, my team, my fans and supporters. I’m blessed to have a heavy support system. My fans are always there promoting and reposting every song. And my team helps my ideas come to life. They are truly my ride or die.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Rest as hard as you hustle” when you work out in the gym, you have to take a rest day so your muscles can grow. It’s the same thing in any field you’re pursuing.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Beyonce!! She’s my favorite Virgo and I feel like we’d have so much to talk about. Her influence is iconic and she could teach me a thing or two about the industry.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram.com/marlounsly

Twitter.com/Marlounsly

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!