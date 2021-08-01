Marlo & Brian Hovis of Hypeach: “Ensure your business values align with your personal values”

Do your homework and market research before jumping in. Know your business & brand purpose from day one. Ensure your business values align with your personal values. Stay on top of emerging trends in your industry. Treat your employees and customers with respect and value. Have fun.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Highly Successful E-Commerce Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marlo & Brian Hovis of Hypeach.

Launched in 2020, Hypeach (IG: @hypeachboutique) has established itself as a breakthrough brand in its first year with its commitment to quality and giving back. With recent media coverage with Forbes and KTLA, Hypeach continues to set itself apart in the e-commerce space. Hypeach is a mission-driven brand dedicated to supporting women. A portion of every purchase goes to GlobalGirl Media, a non-profit that empowers young women from underrepresented backgrounds with journalism training and skills. Based in Orange County, Calif., Hypeach’s mission is Fashion That Gives Back and to provide high-quality, California fresh apparel at affordable prices.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Freedom. We founded Hypeach upon the guiding principle that through creativity there is freedom. Brian and I have always wanted to pursue entrepreneurship at the right time and wanted to use that path to contribute to social causes greater than ourselves. We saw Hypeach as a vehicle to build something that is reflective of our values and beliefs while using fashion as a force for good. Additionally, we saw a real opportunity to evolve the e-commerce “fast fashion” space with high-quality apparel at accessible prices.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

We launched Hypeach in March 2021 — literally the day before a global pandemic halted life as we’ve known it in the United States. COVID’s impact and uncertainty presented an unanticipated time for us to briefly pause and really turn inward. We had to draw upon every ounce of hope that life would get better and adopted a mantra that “success is the only option” when we weren’t sure how long the pandemic’s impact would last. We found strength from one another when we each needed it most. Daily doses of exercise & fresh air and turning inward to reflect on our value proposition helped.. Fortunately, online sales shifted to all-time high in due time which highly impacted consumer shopping preferences. It was an immensely stressful period for so many Americans, ourselves included.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

There is a night and day difference between our business now post-COVID and when we first launched at the start of the pandemic. Grit and resistance are essential in any aspect of life to succeed and be the best version of oneself. We’ve optimized many aspects of the business and continue to grow and see record traffic and sales.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Hmmm…funniest mistake. I’d have to say our first photoshoot. It’s funny now when we look back, it’s cringeworthy! Our greatest takeaway is that we’ve learned how to identify & find the right partners.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company values and brand aesthetics. We founded Hypeach upon a core set of values and “California Fresh” aesthetic that permeates every element of the business. These values include: unlimited creativity, giving back to charity, celebrating individuality & diversity, relentless innovation & customer-focus, always operating ethically minded, and being transparent & data-driven with the business. We take great pride in providing quality in everything we do — in a way that is harder & harder to find among modern businesses. This includes hand-selecting every piece in our collections, many which are made in the US, as well as including a hand-written thank you note in every order, and countless appreciation feedback from our customers.

We also believe in giving back and supporting women. We donate a portion of every purchase to a US-based non-profit, GlobalGirl Media, that empowers young women from underrepresented backgrounds with journalism training to elevate marginalized voices and reshape the media.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Creating and maintaining self-care is easier said than done, but it is essential in order to thrive and avoid “burn out”. For us, self-care is prioritizing our health, working out, and ensuring we have high-quality family time. Self-care ensures our bodies and minds recharge which in turn leads to increased creativity and productivity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

We recognize and are grateful to every person who has contributed to Hypeach in various capacities. Everyone brings a unique talent and contribution that has helped shape who we are today. We are particularly grateful to fashion photography legend, David Jakle. We would not be where we are nor able to do what we do in Orange County without his par excellence expertise and lighting on set. David is a true pro in every way. He’s been an essential part of our team since the beginning. He leads by example with integrity and professionalism, and we’ve learned so many things about the fashion industry working together.

Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that eCommerce businesses are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

It’s been remarkable to witness the shift in consumer behaviors amidst the pandemic. eCommerce businesses were in many ways already positioned to embrace the new reality. However, the shift has created an opportunity for these online businesses to bridge and integrate some of consumers favorite aspects of the brick and mortar to a digital experience that includes interacting with sales associates, the product and the overall brand experience in-store. Among eCommerce brands we’re seeing an explosion of changes such as SMS/text messaging services, which adds a new digital touchpoint and on-going communication and community. The integration of video into product pages, and the overall creation of dynamic, entertaining video content across social media platforms is another. Asia has always been ahead of the U.S. in terms of online shopping technologies and experiences — they provide a great window into future trends for U.S. companies and consumer behaviors.

Amazon, and even Walmart are going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

We believe that a laser focus on the customer experience and consistently delivering high quality products that resonates with our target market will always result in success. We also strongly believe in giving back with our US-based non-profit partnerships, as well as supporting and offering US made products as much as possible.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start an eCommerce business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think we’re all bound to make mistakes, which are the greatest learning opportunities. You have to remember, there is no one-size-fits-all manual on how to start a business. We’d have to say managing a tight Profit & Loss right out of the gate and scrutinizing every potential expenditure for maximum value and impact is critical. Also, you have to continually believe in yourself even when the odds may feel stacked against you.

In your experience, which aspect of running an eCommerce brand tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Really honing your value proposition and brand positioning to the point where you break through to customers. Upon creating Hypeach, we spent extensive time with a strategist to discuss and explore what this meant for the company and our customers in a highly competitive marketplace.

Can you share a few examples of tools or software that you think can dramatically empower emerging eCommerce brands to be more effective and more successful?

Our top picks for ecommerce tools include the following: Shopify, Google Analytics, and various testing & optimization platforms. What’s amazing for anyone who wants to start an ecommerce business is that robust tools are available to easily get started, which wasn’t the case just five years ago.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies an eCommerce business should use to increase conversion rates?

Focus on driving qualified traffic, and constantly test and optimize your online store experience. Test multiple touch points throughout the conversion funnel.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that an eCommerce business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

We can’t emphasize enough a focus and commitment to the customer experience and lifecycle. For us, this includes a commitment to exceptional customer service with every interaction. We focus on bringing our customers Hypeach Happiness and making them feel good. We go the extra mile the moment an order is placed. Our repeat customer rate is sky high and that’s always been the goal. There is no other brand consistently offering high-quality apparel at affordable prices.

One of the main benefits of shopping online is the ability to read reviews. Consumers love it! While good reviews are of course positive for a brand, poor reviews can be very damaging. In your experience what are a few things a brand should do to properly and effectively respond to poor reviews? How about other unfair things said online about a brand?

We do believe everyone is entitled to their opinion and we value all feedback. Acknowledging all customer feedback unemotionally and with authenticity is critical. If you’re operating with integrity and quality, a grumpy review is much easier to respond to. And, if you’re doing things right, the positive reviews will significantly outnumber the negative and customers will be able to differentiate for themselves.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful e-commerce business? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Do your homework and market research before jumping in.

2. Know your business & brand purpose from day one.

3. Ensure your business values align with your personal values.

4. Stay on top of emerging trends in your industry.

5. Treat your employees and customers with respect and value. Have fun. 😊

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We strongly believe in giving back and supporting one another in life. We’d start a Kindness Movement to get every citizen doing some type of community service or act of kindness every week. Many people already do this, but can you imagine if we all evolved to become more supportive and giving to one another regularly each week what a beautiful shift that would bring?

