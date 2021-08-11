Marlee Matlin: “Develop a life-long workout routine”

Develop a life-long workout routine: For different movies, I have had to train in different ways, depending on the role. But after the films were done, I worked out for a while then stopped. I wished I had learned that a life-long workout routine is the best way to go instead of lurching from one routine to another.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Marlee Matlin.

Marlee Matlin is the youngest Academy Award winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD. Her film CODA premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and earned a record-breaking 4 awards including Cast, Jury and Audience, as well as setting new record in its sale to Apple. The film is slated to premiere in theaters and Apple TV August 13th. Marlee is also the executive producer of Oscar Nominated short film FEELING THROUGH. Matlin has been instrumental in many activities that are aiding the deaf and hard of hearing communities — This is the first year that ALL academy screeners had closed captions. She helped get legislation passed that mandated ASL interpreters be present at ALL COVID-19 press conferences. She also organized a PSA that included leaders in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community that aided Deaf and Hard of Hearing Americans in accessing resources on how to vote in the past elections. Marlee was recently seen as a series regular on the ABC series “Quantico.” Her previous work in “Reasonable Doubts,” nominated her twice for a Golden Globe Award and a People’s choice Award. Since then, she received nominations for four Emmy awards for her appearances on “Seinfeld,” “Picket Fences,” “The Practice,” and “Law and Order: SVU.” Marlee’s other notable TV credits include critically acclaimed series, “West Wing,” “The L Word,” and “Family Guy” just to name a few.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/75f4e3b2953763f6d4a5d7fc09f5e466

Thank you so much for doing this with us Marlee! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Morton Grove, IL, just outside of Chicago. I had a great childhood, growing up as the only member of my family who was deaf, with two older brothers and my parents. Their philosophy was despite what people thought was a barrier, being deaf made no difference in how they would raise me. In their minds, I would be treated like any child, with love and respect. They taught me to take what people thought was a negative and turn it into a positive and to deal with barriers with strength, determination and often times with humor!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 8 years old my mother saw me perform on a stage at summer camp and saw how much pleasure I got from it. After some searching, she found a wonderful resource, called the Center on Deafness, located just a few miles from our home in suburban Chicago. It was a performing arts center for deaf children and their hearing siblings and friends. Upon my first visit, I was cast in the lead of “The Wizard of Oz” and I was instantly hooked. I just knew then I wanted to be an actor!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Probably sitting in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion watching William Hurt sign my name as the winner of Best Actress in a Motion Picture (for “Children of A Lesser God”) and thinking, “Is he kidding?” And then realizing that we were live in front of a billion people and probably not so I better get up there and accept my Academy Award!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

On my first movie, “Children of A Lesser God,” there was a scene that took place in an Italian restaurant. Now remember, this was my first time on a movie set so I had no idea about rules having to do with props; specifically, those having to do with food. In a scene with a salad bar, between takes, I happily just ate some fresh vegetables that were right there; I was very hungry! Well, after helping myself to several tasty bites, the Prop Master — a very polite Canadian man — told me that I was eating the props away! They needed them for the scene, not for my personal snacking! It was hilarious and I learned quite quickly what to do when it came to food in a scene!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Henry Winkler will always be my mentor and dear friend and I always credit him as providing the extra fuel to push my interest in acting even further. When I was 12, he paid a visit to the theater where we were performing, and I asked him if I could be an actor in Hollywood just like him. And despite those who said he shouldn’t encourage me too much, he looked me in the eye and said, “You can be whatever you want to be. Just follow your heart and all your dreams will come true.” And 8 ½ years later I was standing on a stage with an Oscar in my hand. His encouragement over the years, even after we first met, in his letters, in his sending flowers when I got the part in the play, meant so much and is part of the reason why I’m here today as a working actor who happens to be Deaf.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

If you’re young, finish school and if it works for you, finish college. Then follow your heart wherever you can to achieve your dream of being an actor. If you’re older, do the same. Work hard, network, but make sure that whatever you do, you do it because you love it. It’s a tough business but if you love it with all your heart, you’re one step ahead of everyone else!

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

I’d like to see Deaf and people with disabilities as being recognized as part of the discussion for greater diversity and inclusion. As someone who has achieved her dream (and still works hard at it every day), it’s my goal to see this happen. We have been left out too long and it’s time for Hollywood and the rest of society to understand that we are the largest minority out there and yet we are often left behind or left out even today when discussing diversity and inclusion.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

My plate of projects is quite full! I’ve found a couple of real-life stories that I’m turning into features and documentaries. I’m also producing. They’re all interesting to me in that they are characters who happen to be Deaf but aren’t defined by being Deaf. They are GOOD stories, which is what I’ve always been saying. Deaf characters can be part of good stories without always having to be about being Deaf.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

As I’ve noted, deaf and people with disabilities make up 20% of the population but we are probably the least represented when it comes to roles in film and TV. I want to change that. First by highlighting that roles that are deaf and disabled must be played authentically by Deaf and disabled actors. Second that Deaf and disabled people should be welcomed into the creative process, as writers, directors, etc so as to create authentic portrayals. And lastly that Deaf and disabled people should feel free to follow their path without any barriers to their dreams. One can say that anyone can be what they want to be, but if the opportunities aren’t there or encouraged, nothing can be achieved.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Develop a life-long workout routine: For different movies, I have had to train in different ways, depending on the role. But after the films were done, I worked out for a while then stopped. I wished I had learned that a life-long workout routine is the best way to go instead of lurching from one routine to another.

2. Save your money and invest wisely.

3. Don’t be too early

4. Teach your kids to sign without speaking. I am accustomed to speaking while signing to people who can hear. I wished I had signed only; they would’ve been fluent much more early than they were.

5. Write, write, write. I wished I had developed the discipline to write. So many of my acting colleagues write their own scripts. I know I have good stories in my head but I just never learned to how to translate my thoughts into words suitable for a script.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Drink plenty of water

Wash your face every night before bed.

Get plenty of sleep.

Tell someone you love them every day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you will it, it is not a dream. That came from Henry Winkler when I found myself sitting at his kitchen table at his home and deciding what path to take after I won the Academy Award.

Since then, I’ve developed my own Life Lesson Quote. It’s Courage + Dreams = Success. I’ve spoken to so many groups and particularly children who have asked what it is they can do to achieve success like I have. And I decided to put it into a simple formula, like a math equation, to get right to the heart of the question. Take your courage, marry it with your dreams and you will achieve success just as I have.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A nationwide push to ensure closed captioning is everywhere including theaters, live venues and public spaces. Also a movement to recognize that people who are Deaf or who have disabilities are part of the inclusion/diversity groundswell that is everywhere these days.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

There are two! Michelle Obama and Katy Perry! Michelle, well, she’s so much of everything — a mom, author, First Lady, and role model — that I’d love to chat with her. And Katy Perry, I just love. She is talented, funny, compassionate and wise in her talent advice. I’d love to just chat with her!

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

My Instagram is @TheMarleeMatlin and my Twitter is @MarleeMatlin. I’m also on Facebook at Marlee Matlin Official. I even have TikTok (@MarleeMatlin) but I don’t use it much!

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!