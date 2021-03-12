Marla Goldberrg: “Be Kind and Give Back”

There are two things that are a constant in my life: prayer and meditation. I do my daily prayers while I walk my dog each morning, and I do them aloud. I feel that saying my prayers aloud gives them an extra boost.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well-being is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Marla Goldberrg.

She is an Energy Healer, Intuitive, Speaker, Teacher, Creator and Host of Guided Spirit Conversations Podcast, and Best-Selling Author of My F*cking Long Journey To Loving Myself: A Guide to a Shorter Path and My Sacred Journal, and Co-Founder of the online educational platform; Global Consciousness Development Circle (GCDC).

In 2003, Marla’s life had hit rock bottom. Feeling lost and not having anyone to turn to, Marla saw a promotion for a woman’s conference. It was at this conference where Marla met her first spiritual teacher. Her journey began.

Marla attended a three-year mystery school and, by graduation, learned fourteen healing techniques. Marla continues to build on her education, having learned over 24 healing modalities to date. During this time, she became certified as a Spiritual Response (SRT) therapist and an Intuitive Life Coach.

In the spring of 2018, Marla created the Guided Spirit Conversations podcast, where she serves as the host. She has participated in three best-selling compilation books; Heart and Soul, 52 Weeks of Gratitude Journal, The Kindness Crusader, and her own best-selling book My F*cking Long Journey To Loving Myself: A Guide to a Shorter Path.

The latter book is partially non-fiction and partially self-help. Marla’s mission for this book is to help others learn how to release anger, frustration and stress, learn how to forgive others and themselves, learn self-acceptance, and ultimately self-love; warts, wrinkles, and all.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I never could have imagined that I would be doing any of the things I’m doing today. I was a serial entrepreneur, founding four businesses before I stepped onto this path. I thought I would perhaps find a new interest and possibly another business that called to me.

Eight years after I graduated from my first mystery school: Inner Focus, School For Soul Directed Advanced Energy Healing, I was on a trip with my current husband. I was sound asleep when I heard a big, deep, booming voice yelling at me. The voice said, “You need to start a business. You need to start helping people.” I jumped up startled from a deep sleep. I looked over at my husband to see if he was playing a joke on me, but he was sound asleep. Later when he awoke, I told him what happened. We talked about it at great length. At the end of our conversation I decided to give starting a practice a try.

This was a big step for me. Though I continued with my education, telling people I was an energy healer was not easy for me. To be able to start my practice, I needed to find a way to be able to tell people what my practice was all about. Due to my apprehension, I decided that I would begin my practice part-time.

It was slow going at first, but as time went by I began to get busier. My part-time practice became full time. As busy as I was, I felt my business needed something more. I began to work with a business coach who understood what I did. As I was telling her about my business, where it was and where I wanted it to be, I told her about opportunities that I was invited to partake in, but ultimately turned them down. The words that followed shook me awake. “Why are you turning down so many opportunities? she asked. You have received more offers than anyone I know.” I knew the answer to that question. I had turned down all those opportunities based on fear.

It was her words that changed my course. I decided that starting on January first of that next year that I would begin a year of “YES.” I accepted whatever came to me.

My year of “YES” is the catalyst that propelled me to where I am today. My life exploded in the most amazing way. My practice grew; I participated in three compilation books and wrote my first solo endeavor. I began speaking publicly, and I founded my podcast, Guided Spirit Conversations. I am now in my fourth year of saying yes, and I continue growing professionally and personally.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

You know the phrase “it takes a village?” My village, if you will, is comprised of amazing teachers, loving and supportive friends, mentors, coaches, and people I meet on a daily basis. This village is who has taught me the spiritual principles of which guide how I live my life today. There aren’t enough words to convey my gratitude to all who have shared in my ascension and growth.

This road called life, has not been straight, level, or even. There have been many twists and turns, hills and valleys and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Without the ups and downs and these twists and turns of my experiences I would never have met the people in “my village” that have helped me get to where I am today.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I first began my practice, I would attend a lot of networking meetings. What I did as an Energy Healer was foreign for many. I would explain what I did, and the blank looks that I received would really tickle me. I learn to use a lot of metaphors to bring an understanding to what I was explaining.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Whether your desire is to open a metaphysical practice, or any other business, it’s important to not focus on the negative, because if you do, you will bring what you’re fearing the most to you like a magnet. I find that if you look at every experience as a lesson, opportunity or a gift, you will never need to label your efforts as success or failure. You will look at them as your stepping-stones to growth.

Instead, focus on your business succeeding. Visualize yourself doing what you do with the greatest results. If your desire is to be a public speaker, see yourself giving a talk in front of thousands of people, who are eating up every word you’re putting out. If a one-to-one practice is more of what you’d like, see yourself with your schedule booked with client after client.

Energy follows thought, so keep your thoughts positive.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I believe that when I speak with my audience of 1 or 1000, in person, or virtually, I talk about subjects that I feel will resonate with those in attendance in an open and organic way. I feel that I am flexible and fluid in my speaking style. My knowledge in metaphysics is comprehensive, which allows me the ability to share an array of concepts, ideals, and teachings with my listeners. This includes how I choose my guests or the topics that I cover on my podcast, Guided Spirit Conversations.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self-care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

For my body to thrive I follow a regimen of clean eating, movement, water, and rest. Eating clean, drinking lots of water, having a minimum of seven hours of rest, and moving my body daily keeps my energy high and assists me in keeping a clear connection with Spirit.

If time doesn’t permit me to have a full workout, I walk my dog Tug, four to five times a day. Our walks are approximately one-half mile to a mile per walk, so I get my steps in. When I’m really short on time I use my power plate. Ten minutes on that machine and I’m invigorated and feeling great.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

There are two things that are a constant in my life: prayer and meditation. I do my daily prayers while I walk my dog each morning, and I do them aloud. I feel that saying my prayers aloud gives them an extra boost.

I always start with gratitude. There is always something to be grateful for and it’s in gratitude that I feel you find the richness of life. I always end my prayers with sending love, healing, and peace to every being on the planet. That includes our four-legged beings, foul, fish, bugs, and insects.

Meditation centers me, clears my head and allows me to connect to my guides as well as to my heart. I not only feel refreshed and grounded after meditating, but I get great direction that I am able to use in my work and personal life.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

To me, the idea of beauty is subjective, so from my perspective this is what I do to feel beautiful.

I give myself a self-love pep talk. I stand in front of a mirror and I pick out my favorite feature and I thank that characteristic. I tell the trait how grateful I am for it. I let the feature know how much I love it and how it helps me in my life. For example, my eyes; I say thanks for how big and bright they are, how they allow me to see all there is to see, especially (what you enjoy seeing). Then, I list some of the beautiful things that my eyes are able to take in such as flowers that are starting to bloom, a body of water, families engaging with each other, birds playing, etc. Next, I say thank you, I love you, and I’m grateful. Last, I move on to my next characteristic and do the same exercise. Moving my body makes me feel radiant. I’ll dance around my house, take a brisk walk, or do some yoga. Whenever I’m done with my activity, I feel my endorphins rushing through my entire being, raising my vibrations. When my vibrations are high I feel so incredible that I’d like to bottle and sell the feeling. Dressing up makes me feel beautiful. I work at home, so my wardrobe from the waist down is pretty casual. On the days I want to raise my attractiveness quotient I take the time to do my hair and makeup exceptionally nice, as if I’m going out on a special date with my husband. I then put on nicer clothes, or as I refer to them, “going out clothes.” Let’s not forget the accessories! When I’m all done I feel beautiful inside and out.

As I was walking my dog Tug in the icy rain, I began to think of all the people across the United States, especially those in Texas, who had been hit with insanely low temperatures and lots of snow due to this cold snap. Many have no heat, water, and their water pipes are bursting.

My thoughts then went to the past twelve months and the many challenges and hurdles we have been put through. First, we were shut in and shut down due to Covid-19, and then when there seemed to be an emergence of hope, the weather came and hit hard for many of us. How do we keep our spirits up and hopeful during such trying times?

I decided to share a list of things that work for me, and my hope is that it can help to brighten your days until we begin to feel the sun warming our faces once again.

Journaling — As many of you know I’m a huge proponent of journaling. This is a great time to pull out some paper and a pen and begin to share your experiences. Write about what is happening in your household, trying to find a funny or silly experience that you’ll be able to laugh at when you thaw out. If you don’t see the humor in anything that you’re going through, document your feelings of fear, anger, despair, and loneliness. Include what you did to pass the days such as: there were 5 people and 3 dogs in one bed trying to stay warm and telling stories of “when I get out of here I’m going to …..” Meditation — Meditation will not only take your mind off your circumstances, and help the time pass, but can also bring you clarity and guidance on a situation, question, or crossroad that you might be at. Q & A Games with Loved Ones — Play a game of asking loved ones probing questions. While sitting together begin to ask your family or partner questions about their likes, dislikes, phobias, hopes, fears, and dreams. Take turns asking and answering. It’s important that this is a “no judgment” zone. Not only will you get to know one another on a deeper level, it will bring more understanding and patience to each of you as you learn things you never knew about each other. My husband and I have done this exercise many evenings during last summer’s call to stay home. The results for us were a deeper level of insight, understanding, intimacy, and laughter at some of the things we shared with each other. Read — Find a book you’ll all enjoy and read to each other. It strengthens your reading and speaking skills. It’s powerful for all, but for the students in the home it will definitely help them. If you’re alone, find a book you’ve been meaning to read and get lost in the details of the story. Be Kind and Give Back — The last thing I want to add is that if you know of someone who is alone, bring him or her into your fold. They would benefit from the company and another body will help bring up the room temperature.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

All of the above is part and parcel to my knowledge, growth, and my ability to morph into the person I am today. As I mentioned prior, it takes a village and my village includes every person whom I have ever learned from, every book that has brought me knowledge, insight and motivation, as well as the videos and movies I’ve watched online and on cable.

There is a movie I refer back to quite a bit. It’s Sliding Doors with Gwyneth Paltrow. The movie shows the story of a woman’s life, which could go two different ways. The movie goes back and forth between the two stories. At the end of the movie, Gwyneth’s character ends up connecting with the man whom she fell in love with in the other version of the story.

The story reminds me that if something is meant to be, whether it’s a straight line or there is detour after detour, we end up in the place or relationship we are meant to be in.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I was having a Brazilian Light Energization session with the director of Delphi University, Kimberly Hayes Curcio. I was deep in trance when I heard her voice urgently call out my name. I sat up rather abruptly. When she asked what was wrong I told her she called me. She said that she didn’t as she was in her own process working on me. To this day, neither of us knew why that happened.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be based on love and gratitude. Everything, absolutely everything is connected to love. When we live from our hearts, and live from a place of love, rather than our egos, the love shifts the energies throughout the world.

I would love to live in a time and place where we can hold a different opinion or viewpoint and still be able to co-exist with one another. My dream is that we can agree to disagree and move on, not worrying about harm or injury, yet being able to live in a peaceful and productive environment.

To me, following a daily gratitude practice is frosting on the cake. Seeing life in terms of what you would want to have rather than what you don’t want brings the awareness of how fortunate you truly are. I believe that when you are grateful for what you have, more comes to you.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

There is not just one person I’d love to have a private breakfast or lunch with. I’ll name a couple and share with you the reason I would love that audience.

I’d love to have breakfast with Don Miguel Ruiz Senior. His book The Four Agreements resonates with me to the point that not only do I try to live by those agreements, but I quote the agreements often in conversation, to my listeners and in my written word.

I’d love to meet with Lisa Nichols for lunch. I love her message, her speaking style, and her authenticity. I feel that we would have a lot to talk about and a lot of synchronicity in our styles. She, like myself, is self-made. She shares what the tools she’s learned as she has maneuvered through her life. Our backgrounds may be different, but the adversity and challenges we both faced helped us rise through the ashes like a phoenix, living our lives to help others.

For dinner, I would love to sit down with Oprah. From her humble beginnings to breaking barriers and achieving the level of success that she has accomplished is awe-inspiring. She learned to become fearless, going through, what I call, “the veil of fear.” She allowed herself to trust and to take the chances she had to in order to become the iconic leader and visionary she has grown into. Oprah has grown into an altruistic and supportive inspiration, starting schools and giving back to the people and communities with a need.

I remember when she was relatively new in the Chicago market, our paths crossed a few times. One of those times was when her morning show was still called A.M Chicago. Oprah was developing a charity for young girls in Chicago. I can’t remember the name of that effort, but I was the catering manager who helped her rep put together the planning meeting at the hotel I worked at. I was so impressed back then at her charitable nature. There’s a reason that she is the inspiration she is today.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: www.instagram.com/marlagoldberrg/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mghealing/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MarlaGoldberrg

Twitter for Marla’s Podcast: www.twitter.com/GuidedSpiritCon

Website: www.marlagoldberrg.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!