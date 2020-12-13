Marko Filipovic Methods To Stress-Free Life To Grow Your Dreams

In business, stress and burnout are inevitable as it comes with the territory of managing time, and making sure responsibilities are carried out well. The same stressors, and possibly more, affect entrepreneurs of all ages. The difference is how they deal with what they’re facing.

For Marko Flipovic, the proprietor of Golden Gate Growth Agency, an agency that helps entrepreneurs like him earn more and market their business to a global scale, his approach comes in the form of remembering his roots and why he started doing what he’s doing in the first place.

Re-focusing His Mind on What He’s Doing

Originally from Serbia, Marko moved to the United States in 2018 where he focused on magic as his full-time career. But at the end of 2019, he has fallen in love with the idea of working at his own pace.

In 2020, he began his career in creating agencies, one of them is the Golden Gate Growth Agency, so he can help other business-minded people like him achieve their career goals.

So whenever Marko feels like he’s stressed or burnt out, he re-calibrates his mind to remember why he does what he does in the first place.

“I remember why I started what I am doing; I remember what I will lose if I stop, and I just think of the end goal which calms me up and lets me focus better and work harder,” he said.

Marko knows the importance of never giving up. He applies the same mindset for both himself and his clients so they all can reach their goals.

“I know it sounds cliche but you always have to look at the end of the tunnel, you have to remember why you are doing what you are doing. That is what’s gonna keep you in the top shape!” the young entrepreneur said.

Inspecting Obstacles to Better Overcome Them

As he made his way to becoming a 17-year-old entrepreneur who’s working from his phone and earning around 10,000 a week, Marko has had his fair share of highs and lows throughout his journey.

That’s why when he’s about to face an obstacle, he carefully inspects them, gets the feel of the situation before he comes up with a solution.

“If I can’t get over them, I figure out how I can use it for my benefit,” Marko said.

