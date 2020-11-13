Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Marketing Analytics Techniques You Need to Know | Michael Troina

Data analytics are continuing to place prominence when it comes to enhancing sales and customer experience. However, a considerable number of companies are yet to leverage marketing analytics capabilities. Factors such as lack of domain expertise and untrained employees could be preventing such companies from utilizing marketing analytics. As a result, some businesses are lagging […]

Data analytics are continuing to place prominence when it comes to enhancing sales and customer experience. However, a considerable number of companies are yet to leverage marketing analytics capabilities. Factors such as lack of domain expertise and untrained employees could be preventing such companies from utilizing marketing analytics.

As a result, some businesses are lagging even after putting many efforts towards attaining their desired objectives. Companies are now using marketing analytics techniques to identify new audience niches, new markets, and sectors for future development.

Enterprises can use newspapers, business journals, annual reports, marketing activities, and product brochures to gather essential data about competitors. Additionally, businesses can leverage customer feedback to gauge the customer experience of their competitors.

Unmet Needs Analytics

Companies’ primary goal is to address the needs of clients. Companies use sales analytics tools such as qualitative surveys, product reviews, interviews, and focus groups to identify customer requirements. By using sales analytics metrics, businesses can identify unmet needs and plan on how they can be met to increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction. 

Market Size Analytics

It is imperative for a business to assess the market size. Researching the market size gives entrepreneurs accurate insights into the demand for their goods and services. Nevertheless, enterprises need to use the right sales analytics templates to analyze the sales volume and estimate their market. Several reputable analytics firms have been helping businesses across the world to make sound decisions.

Market Trend Analysis

Market trend analysis is critical in analyzing the growth of businesses. It helps companies to monitor stagnancy, growth, or reduction occurring in the market. Businesses can use case studies or scenario analytics to comprehend fundamental market dynamics. Market analytics assist enterprises in examining the current situation in a market. Such information is of great importance to businesses that are thinking of expanding to new markets with new or modified goods and products.

Marketing analytic techniques help organizations to identify specific factors that drive business growth and success. In the current generation, data-driven marketing decisions are fascinating adventures for marketers. Using marketing analytics techniques, businesses can identify types of activities that are relatable to their audience. Without accurate insights on customer behavior, companies could be dwelling on strategies that aren’t offering desirable results.

    Michael Troina

    Based in New York City, Michael Troina is a professional in data analytics and marketing. Interested in what makes us tick and various aspects of human and consumer behavior, Michael foray into data began with a fascination from numbers and algorithms, and was further fostered through different social media platforms, namely his work building a successful Youtube channel and gaming platform. 

