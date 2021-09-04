Mark Zettle of Nirvana Water Sciences: “Be prepared to innovate to expand into multiple usage occasions”

Be prepared to innovate to expand into multiple usage occasions.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mark Zettle, Water Industry Vet and Functional Beverage Pioneer at Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Water Industry Vet and Functional Beverage Pioneer at Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. Mark Zettle has been cross pollinating major industry players for the past 20 years. He’s spent time in corporate with Nestle for 5 years before spending 16 literally growing VOSS from nothing to the household name it is today. Now he is embarking on his journey into the sustainable functional beverage sector to recreate the VOSS success story. Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. has launched an exclusive product line of HMB infused bottled spring water, that is backed by 6 patents (with 7 pending patents), and its muscle wellness claims are supported by over two decades of research and 90 clinical studies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in the grocery industry. My father worked for Safeway Supermarkets for 46 years with global positions in advertising. Having a peek inside this industry for my entire lifetime has provided me with a unique perspective. Maryland was home for high school, college, and graduate school. While I excelled at school, soccer was my passion and I played throughout high school and college, and competitively in the metro Washington, DC area. It was through sports I learned about teamwork, perseverance and decision making — skill sets that have stayed with me a lifetime.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

With a father in the grocery industry, my first jobs were all in supermarkets. Each summer I was assigned a variety of roles in several departments and enjoyed each position. This provided a very good background is all aspect of the industry. From stock boy to consumer marketing, I learned every job from the bottom up. While in graduate school. I was challenged to match early career experiences with emerging trends. Using my hands-on experience with consumer products, I researched emerging categories. Surprisingly, I found that bottled water was a leading area of growth and it seemed like a fun challenge. That project led to a 20 + year career in the beverage industry.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During my early days at VOSS Water, there was a very strict approach to the packaging strategy. Glass bottles were only to be sold in for on premise use in hotels and restaurants. The plastic bottles were designated for retail sales only in high end grocery stores. Contrary to corporate protocol, a very important and very large grocery chain in my region insisted on stocking the glass bottles. Despite many warnings from our senior leadership, I “quietly” allowed for the setup and distribution process to occur on the glass packaging with the retailer. Not soon after, I learned that some VOSS VIP’s were in my Florida market area on vacation. In a preemptive attempt to hide my actions, I canvased the entire southeast Florida market and bought out about 15 stores that were carrying the glass product to make sure no one would find out what I had done. It cost me, but it kept my choice a secret for just a little bit longer. A little over a year later, VOSS Water correctly pivoted and completely and embraced the glass bottle concept in all retail channels. The accounts that I secretly activated were the first adopters. This move changed the trajectory of the company and established an iconic branding move. An important lesson was learned. What’s more important: addressing needs and desires of the consumer or a harsh company policy clouded in stubborn marketing? My view — the customer always comes first.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Star Wars series hands down. I followed and admired it as a young child. Flash forward a few decades and now my daughter and our entire family continue to passionately follow the old and new storylines of perseverance and resolve. I learned to embrace traits that make people different, to be loyal to friends. Star Wars emphasizes moral responsibility, a trait I have worked to embody throughout my life, and a trait I seek out in friends and in business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My father was very good hockey player as a teenager, it was his favorite sport and became a family passion. I’ll never forget the 1980 Men’s Olympic US Hockey Team winning the gold medal in the play offs against the (then) Soviet Union and how much of an impact that was for our country and for the world. Together my father and I watched every game leading to that gold medal win. It is known as the miracle on ice — and from my seat in front of the TV with my father, it truly was. The emotion of sharing the gold medal experience with my father (and the world) will stay with me a lifetime. Herb Brooks, team USA’s coach gave a speech to his team before the game which opened with “Great moments are born from great opportunities.” He inspired a team — and a nation. When I think about how much I have enjoyed my career with my co-workers and teammates, I’m always reminded of the great moments and the many opportunities to advance the brands that we represent.

How do you define a Lifestyle Brand?

Today’s consumers are not looking for another common or repetitive brand. Consumers are demanding a wellness solution. Health, fitness, and vitality are not options for lifestyles — they are commitments to living longer by living stronger.

How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

The focus is on the consumer. How the brand have a positive impact on the lifestyle of a consumer. To that end, everything we do at Nirvana Water Sciences is to improve the quality of life by enhancing the performance of the body. That’s what sets our lifestyle brand apart from a typical brand.

What are the benefits of creating a lifestyle brand?

The greatest benefit is the ability to creatively develop beverage products that go beyond hydration and focus on targeted natural enhancements for the human body. A lifestyle brand enhancing the lifestyle of the consumer. At Nirvana we strive to do that every day. All Nirvana Water Sciences infused water beverages adhere to rigorous criteria which include clinical and regulatory validation that support our health and performance claims. With our commitment to patent protected formulation and exclusivity, we know we are offering a product unlike any other in the marketplace.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Bragg Live Food Products. This company is over 100 years old and has built a loyal following by featuring organic ingredients with proven natural health benefits. Most impressive is that the brand has stood by its core strength for over a century, vinegar. After years of educating consumers alongside research and innovation, vinegar remains one of the primary and trusted attributes of the Bragg portfolio of health and wellness products, especially its Apple Cider Vinegar in a growing range of successful line extensions. Drawing a parallel to Nirvana Water Sciences, our core strength and ingredient is HMB which promotes muscle wellness, and we intend to leverage this unique infusion in all of our beverage products.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

We embody it at Nirvana Water Sciences: sourced from pure natural resources, science backed, and sustainable. Source, science and sustainability underlie everything we do. Additionally, success requires that a brand be approachable, transparent and authentic, and offer products that improve the quality of life.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. It takes significant human resources to develop the marketing and brand development needed to breakthrough in any category. Many good concepts have failed or found it difficult to break in and take flight as a proper marketing plans and support strategy were not put in place.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a lifestyle brand that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Look at your product from a consumer perspective. Ask yourself if your product or innovation can be adapted by the consumer while providing incremental growth in crowded categories. It starts with the consumer story but then there are so many other critical components to develop. Supply chain, marketing, sales development, and route to market all pose really difficult challenges in the early stages of development. Carefully consider every step along the way.

What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Firm understanding of where your brand will play in the category.

Focus on differentiation and the ability to impact the lives of your consumer.

Harmony across the organization with founders and investors as early progress is made.

Cohesive marketing approach to engage, educate, and retain loyal consumers.

Be prepared to innovate to expand into multiple usage occasions.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We are working on this right now at Nirvana Water Sciences. Our HMB infused spring water products will have a positive impact on muscle wellness critical during all stages of life. Supplementing our body’s natural HMB by drinking Nirvana HMB infused spring water can minimize muscle loss due to aging, periods of inactivity, a catabolic crisis caused by illness or injury, and high-intensity exercise. At Nirvana Water Sciences, we are dedicated to improving the quality of life by enhancing the performance of the body.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

My father. My father passed away in early 2013, just when VOSS Water began to peak as a brand and my career experience broadly widened. My father was in the grocery business for 46 years, all with Safeway Supermarkets globally. He was in the advertising department his entire career and he followed the industry closely and passionately. My father really enjoyed observing my progress in the beverage CPG world I would give anything to share with him the impact and results created by the teams that I have been with past and present.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.