Mark Warren and Tom Beaton of FitVine Wine: “Identify a gap in the industry”

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mark Warren and Tom Beaton of FitVine Wine.

This is the story of how two friends, who had never worked in beverage, created a wine brand specifically for people who care about living well.

Once upon a time, Mark and Tom had a conversation about wine. They wondered why there wasn’t a wine on the market that better suited their balanced lifestyles of fun and fitness. Prior to FitVine, these guys worked in tech, but after realizing the gap in wines specifically made for those who care about living well, they made the leap from data to decanters, and FitVine was created. And though we make that sound easy, FitVine did not become a success overnight. These two put a lot of hard work, grit, late nights, wine tastings, trade shows and more to get to where they are today.

When these two wine loving buddies aren’t working on FitVine, they can be found enjoying adventures with their families like boating, traveling, and the occasional competitive ping pong.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Thank you so much for inviting us to contribute to this series!

Tom: Growing up I was always a big reader. I was always curious and looking to learn. As I got older, I was constantly reading different types of material to learn as much as I could about as many things as possible. I feel very lucky to have grown up where I did and to have had access to all the incredible information that ultimately has led me to where I am today.

Mark: The theme of my life has always been trying to be better and/or do better. Whether that was in martial arts as a kid, or in different jobs and startups in IT, sales etc. as an adolescent. I was always passionate about business, and it wasn’t until I met Tom at the tech company, we both worked at, that I was able to narrow in on exactly what it was that I wanted to do.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

There were a few “ah ha” moments that ultimately led to the creation of FitVine Wine. The first was our realization that nothing quite like FitVine Wine existed. Wine immediately stood out to us as an opportunity, because it is something that every adult at any stage in their lives can enjoy, so why not make a better for you option?

Another “ah-ha” moment came from some of our early sampling opportunities. Before we even had branding or a solid website, we went around sampling at gyms and at stores any chance we got. Although we felt like we were just getting off the ground, customers understood and resonated with our mission. People were trying to order more wine than we could keep up with and this was another “ah-ha” moment — we knew we had created something people were going to love.

The final “ah-ha” moment was when we got a call from a very important retailer. In 2016, Whole Foods contacted us about bringing our wine into their stores. Getting an inbound call from Whole Foods is a rare experience, so it was at that moment we knew we were onto something big.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We have had a lot of funny moments along the way, but we’d have to say the funniest mistake we ever made happened back in 2015. Our goal was to sample FitVine at the base of a ski resort where a 100-mile bike ride was ending. We spent weeks securing the proper permits and got full approval from the town and resort to sample wine within a roped off area. That said, this was the first time we ever approached something like this…with blind confidence of course! The first 30 minutes things were going great, people were loving the wine and having a great time and we thought it was going to be an awesome afternoon. After that first 30 minutes though, the resort shut us down because no one was purchasing any beer or wine from their bars and restaurants. It wasn’t all that funny at the time, and we had to load everything up for a 5-hour ride home, but looking back on it now, we can laugh. Mistakes happen — it’s how you handle them that matters!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Mistakes are inevitable! That said, there are things entrepreneurs can keep in mind as they start a business. A few things to try to avoid include:

Scaling the business too fast or too slow

Not being able to relinquish control

Not listening to and incorporating feedback

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Even before you have what you believe to be a “completed product” sample it wherever and with whoever you can and see what people think! Don’t be afraid to reach out to friends, family, mentors etc. for advice or assistance. It’s important to hear from others, take in their feedback, and try to step into the shoes of your consumer.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Make sure it is an idea you are truly passionate about and invested in! Also, do your research and make sure you are filling a gap or offering something different. Surround yourself with the people who you know are those who can help you along the way. And if there is anyone who is keeping you away from your goals, you may have to let go of that relationship.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

Hiring a consultant can be a great thing if you are at the right point in your journey. Consultants can often be expensive, however, so it’s important to be mindful about the investment. It’s best to form the idea as much as you can first, ask your friends and family their thoughts, sample the product with potential consumers, and try to refine your idea as much as possible yourself first. Then decide whether or not the consultant can bring you through the finish line.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

If you are able to bootstrap a business, then you can maintain majority if not entire ownership of that business. That said, depending on what type of business you’re creating, you may need more or less startup capital. This decision will be different for business owners and depends on their idea, their goals, the rate at which they hope to scale, and their financial requirements.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

It’s important to know the people who you work with. Do your due diligence when researching the partners, you need for your business. Try to seek out recommendations, meet people in person, and make sure those you work with share your values and your vision for the company. For example, we knew that the ingredients in our wine are of the utmost importance, so not only do we work very closely with our growers, but we also go the extra mile to lab test our products to make sure every bottle contains exactly what we set out to accomplish.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need to Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

That’s a great question, and there are probably more than five things you need to be successful! That said, here are our top recommendations if you’re looking to create a successful beverage brand:

Identify a gap in the industry

Rely on your support system of mentors, friends etc.

Center your business on the consumer

Play to each other’s strengths (if creating the business with a partner)

Don’t take everything too seriously and have fun!

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

We have three tips to offer here:

Create a product that is also a solution

Create a product that tastes really good!

Surround yourself with people who have different skill sets

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We are so honored to help families across the country through our relationship with the Navy Seal Foundation. We created an exclusive varietal of FitVine Red Zinfandel that gives 5 dollars of each bottle sold straight to the foundation. Last year, we raised 80K dollars and this year we are on track to raise 100K dollars. There is also no cap on the donation program, meaning we have the opportunity to make a serious impact on military families!

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I feel like there is a lot of noise surrounding entrepreneurship or even business success. We are no different than most people, we aren’t business geniuses or even all that smart. But we have tried to outwork everyone every day and tried to learn and improve each day. We’ve built this business on a series of small steps and that can apply to anyone and everyone who can find the desire and will within themselves.

We want to inspire people to live a balanced lifestyle and enjoy their life.

We have met so many amazing people along this journey who have helped us, partnered with us and mentored us and if we can pass that along to others or help in any way, we would love to do that.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It is so hard to choose just one person! We would say we have always been inspired by Richard Branson and Elon Musk, the success they have had and everything they have accomplished throughout their lives. Another inspiration is rapper Nas. Aside from being a well-known rapper, Nas has also had great success as a tech investor. Nas investments consists of companies such as Casper, SeatGeek, Genius, Lyft, and Dropbox. He also invested in home-security startup Ring, which was acquired by Amazon for 1.2 billion dollars.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.