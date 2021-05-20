Mark Van Wye of Zoom Room Dog Training: “Commitment to Promote”

Each of our Zoom Room locations has directly benefited from the book’s success, driving in new customers who first heard about us via the book. Our store in Virginia Beach even told us about a client who lived hours away in another state and drove there in a camper because it was the only place they wanted to attend in person for puppy training.

Driven by his extensive background in neuroscience and teaching, Mark seized the opportunity to redefine and evolve the dog training industry by leading a revolutionary dog training franchise, driving day-to-day operations and the growth of its indoor dog training gyms across the United States. With this experience coupled with a lifelong love for dogs, Mark understood the ongoing instructional needs of both owners and their dogs. As an innovator, entrepreneur, and father, Mark saw huge potential and opportunity for Zoom Room in the pet space — the ability to own an entire category both in the U.S. and worldwide.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

While still in elementary school, my first job was teaching night school in computer programming to adults. The grown-ups never scoffed at my age, as they were more profoundly self-conscious about their own state of bewilderment about this new technology, and they were eager to learn. Early in high school, I was hired to ghostwrite financial education newsletters for Shearson Lehman. Once again, I sensed an audience hungry for knowledge, overwhelmed by jargon, and eager for demystification. I was already pre-med, replacing my classwork with biomedical research at one of the first AIDS laboratories and at Mt. Sinai’s pulmonary research laboratory. But I quickly discovered that my gift was teaching with calm reassurance and clear communication. Although initially a neuroscience major at Amherst College, I devoted most of my time to writing, and eventually matriculated to Smith College for grad school to obtain an MFA in writing. I’d spent so much time thinking about teaching — even being awarded a Ford Foundation grant to pursue some of my ideas — that in the end, I found that my greatest strength was teaching others to be better teachers.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

About a decade ago, Zoom Room was invited to participate in a celebrity gifting experience for the MTV Movie Awards in Hollywood. On the red carpet, a microphone was thrust in my face and an interviewer asked me what kind of dog training Zoom Room offers. I stammered for a moment and then retorted, “We don’t train dogs.” After a pause, I continued, “We train the people who love them.” Not only did that give birth to the motto we still use today, but more profoundly it opened my eyes to how I myself could substantively contribute to the success of Zoom Room. After all, when it came to canine matters, I was a mere journeyman. But with a formidable background in education and curriculum development, I now saw a clear path to deepening the way we train. In my work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and from the research literature, I knew that many of the best outcomes derive from parent training interventions. We could accomplish the same success at Zoom Room by creating the most well-informed dog owners the world has ever known.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

2020 marked the debut of our second book, Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids, inspired by the need for the whole family to be involved in welcoming and training a new puppy; the timing was excellent, given the huge number of households acquiring new pups during the pandemic. We have a distinct advantage; Zoom Room has trained almost a quarter of a million dogs — more than any other dog training business in the country — so we know the exact questions on the minds of new dog owners and can anticipate which topics are of greatest need and importance. While the subject is a secret at this point, I can share that we are now working on our third book, addressing the most common constellation of questions and concerns we witness among dog owners.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps was the #1 best-selling dog training book in America in 2020. With the proliferation of “pandemic puppies,” there was a massive need for guidance, and I believe they overwhelmingly reached for our book because of its no-nonsense, practical approach. Our book is free of the anecdotes usually found in such fare. Instead, ours is efficiently well organized, just like our training classes, resulting in nothing less than an easy-to-follow pragmatic owner’s manual.

One of my favorite passages in the book gets at the heart of why most Americans get a dog in the first place, while at the same time playing to our strengths, as our business, Zoom Room, is a place where owners always accompany their dogs and enjoy the social interaction with other like-minded dog owners:

“Socializing your puppy isn’t merely important; it’s actually more important than training. Why? Consider this: ask anyone what they’d like in a dog, and the answer you won’t hear is a dog who can sit, stay, and lie down. Instead, people will say they want a happy dog. A calm dog. An environmentally stable dog whom they can take out into public without being worried that they will bark, nip, bolt, or create a nuisance. How do you get a happy, stable dog? It’s not through training commands. It’s via socialization and plenty of it.”

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Our book begins with a list of the seven traits needed for dog training, and I’d like to focus on four of them which apply equally well to the creation of the book itself: Positivity, Patience, Consistency, and Understanding. (The other three are Timing, Socialization, and Safety.)

Our readers are either first-time puppy owners or it’s likely been a while since their last puppy, so it’s easy to anticipate their anxiety and allay their fears with Positivity and words of encouragement so that they don’t feel alone or frustrated.

It’s easy for experts to take many things for granted; you must remember that all of this is new for your audience. Model Patience for your readers by breaking everything down into a series of small victories they can enjoy.

Consistency in tone and pacing makes for a reliable and enjoyable read, as well as good teaching. Don’t be afraid of repeating yourself, especially the most salient points, as your readers need to hear crucial messaging as a recurrent, reassuring voice throughout the book.

Regularly challenge your assumptions with an Understanding that your readership represents a diverse audience. Not everyone has a house or a backyard. Not everyone can afford to purchase the latest, greatest tools and gadgets. Not everyone has a family or support network. By celebrating this diversity, you can make each reader feel understood and directly addressed.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Each of our Zoom Room locations has directly benefited from the book’s success, driving in new customers who first heard about us via the book. Our store in Virginia Beach even told us about a client who lived hours away in another state and drove there in a camper because it was the only place they wanted to attend in person for puppy training.

At the same time, many people were quarantined at home with a new puppy while rethinking their future given all the changes to the economy and their previous workplace. After reading the book and seeing that Zoom Room is a franchise, they researched us online, saw that all of our locations are so profitable and with such high margins and low start-up costs, and have reached out desiring to open their very own Zoom Room and take control of their future with a business they adore.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

To the best of my knowledge, no other franchise besides Zoom Room has ever written a book in its area of expertise to demonstrate its thought leadership and acumen. Franchise organizations tend to expand to new territories either one region at a time or piecemeal. Books, on the other hand, blanket the entire country all at once. A book such as ours, therefore, does an incredible job of laying the groundwork for brand recognition, even in regions where we’ve yet to open brick-and-mortar locations of our indoor dog training gyms. Along with the success of our book throughout the U.S., we’ve already opened new territories; and as franchisees open their stores, they will discover that the Zoom Room brand is already known in the region, thanks to the book being in so many homes.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

Gratefully, I did not have to learn any lessons the hard way, as our publisher was already well versed in these matters. But that doesn’t mean there were things I didn’t know! For example, I had no idea that the prominent colors on the front cover must be carefully researched to make your book stand out from its competitors in the field. Another example is the book’s title. I personally am not a fan of subtitles (a colon and then a rambling soup of additional verbiage) and left to my own devices, I probably would have named our book something like “The Zoom Room Guide to Puppy Training.” But there are important reasons for the choice of a book’s title and subtitle, and your publisher’s research and experience should be trusted in such areas.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

Readers do judge a book by its cover, especially when that cover includes one or more blurbs by a recognizable expert in the field. These endorsements are critical for a book’s success, and an author is the ideal person to know who these experts are and to use his own network to contact them directly to solicit their praise.

Zoom Room’s puppy training book, for example, received such endorsements by the best household names in the field such as the American Kennel Club and the American Humane Association, as well as from veterinarians, Hollywood animal trainers, and even the executive director of the most influential animal welfare research organization.

Publishers, marketers, and publicists would be hard-pressed to achieve results like those. It’s best to ask these important team members to focus on the area of their own expertise: the publishing world. This includes careful consideration of SEO with regard to online marketplaces such as Amazon, relationships with brick-and-mortar booksellers for solid placement and book signings, and for opportunities to be featured in the press due to the area of expertise exhibited in the book.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Commitment to Promote. Study your contract carefully to ensure that your publisher has made a firm commitment to advertise and promote the book. Expert Endorsements. Secure blurbs from thought leaders in your field with household name recognition. Incorporate the Book in Your Business. New trainers at the Zoom Room are now required to read the book as a handy guide to our public-facing methodology. Use Your Own Channels. As a brick-and-mortar brand, we designed our own display units and feature them in all of our Zoom Room locations as an important upsell to our new puppy training clients. This advice also includes using your own website and social channels. Make Your Voice Heard with an Audiobook. We’re living in a new golden age of audio full of podcasts and audiobook platforms. We were invited by Audible to produce an audiobook version, with me as the narrator, and this has proven an important outlet for sharing Zoom Room’s calmly assuring words of wisdom with new puppy owners.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d be most chuffed to connect with Steven Levitt, who is running the Social Innovation Challenge in Animal Welfare via the University of Chicago’s Center for RISC. Levitt is also the co-author of Freakonomics; his work as an economist has been a primary source of inspiration for many of my initiatives with Zoom Room. As an accomplished writer, researcher and podcaster, he embodies the data-driven approach to the betterment of society — especially in the field of education — that resonates with my own passions and goals.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: zoomroom.com/franchise

Amazon author page: amazon.com/Mark-Van-Wye/e/B004MOBG3A

