Mark Rapley of KWIC Internet: “Positioning”

Mark Rapley is the Director of Operations for KWIC Internet, a telecommunications provider in Canada. He specializes in planning and leadership of rural broadband projects, regulatory policy and compliance, and telecom product design. In his six years as the company’s Director of Operations, he has overseen the single largest infrastructure project in company history, the launch of several capstone products in key new market segments, and company services in markets across Canada. When he is not working, he can be found running, gardening, reading, writing, or making music.

It’s great to be here, thanks. I’m a bit of an anomaly in telecom in that my formal education contained no telecom training. Instead, I tended towards history, philosophy, and literature during my secondary and post-secondary training. However, that has ended up serving me well, as my role with KWIC is much more about strong communication and lateral thinking than it is about programming, technical configuration, and network architecture. Over the years on the job, I’ve been fortunate to work with many colleagues who helped me learn by observing, and I now have a reasonable skill in network troubleshooting. I began with KWIC in 2013 while finishing my degree and became Director of Operations in 2016.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since I began my career, the most exciting story that happened to me was when a fire at one of our internet transmission sites disabled power from the grid for over a year. Our team created a remotely accessible solar panel array and charge control connected to a bank of high-capacity marine batteries, all inside a tiny shelter building, with a warning system so we would know if a backup generator was needed. The site ran for over a year in this configuration, and apart from the first two nights after the fire, the site was only down for one night. Essentially, we converted this site to be completely off-grid in 72 hours, and I think that’s pretty interesting.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A rising tide lifts all boats.” JFK popularized this slogan, and while it’s typically used in an economic context, I think the quote is meaningful in a much broader context: the way we treat each other. This life lesson is relevant to me because it reminds me not to do things that benefit me at the expense of others. Instead, I strive to be the rising tide and do things that help others as much as myself. This creates a culture of success at work and a feeling of peace outside work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father taught me many things: playing baseball, driving a manual transmission, and more. But the most important thing he taught me, which has played a significant role in where I am today, is that my hard work is worth ten times more than somebody else’s “ok” work. He taught me that if something matters to me, I need to work for it relentlessly and that failing a few times on the way to success is ok. I will never forget learning how to drive a manual transmission at age 16. I’d stall the car ten times at every corner, and my dad would sit patiently in the passenger seat, waiting for me to get the feel of the clutch. Now, I love driving manual. The practice paid off!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Trait #1: Patience. I had a new employee a few years ago who’d been relatively successful in previous jobs. They were a little taken aback when I told them that it would take at least six months before they would be settled in their new position. It took that long because of the time it took to learn all the procedures, technical rules, and policies. During those six months, there’s a point with every employee where I wonder whether they will be able to do the work, but patience pays off every time. That employee is now our Director of Sales and does a great job.

Trait #2: An eye for detail. I do not assume — I confirm. I do not guess — I clarify. I do not agree to anything that isn’t clearly defined, explained, and agreed upon in writing in business. If you’re not focused on the details, you’re not focused on anything. For example, I dealt with a commercial tenant renting space from our parent company a few years ago. The lease they had signed mandated a responsible and reasonable use of heating and cooling to conserve energy. Unfortunately, the ambiguity in the lease resulted in the tenant over-using heating and cooling, citing their in-home habits (which happened to be “very cold” in the summer and “very hot” in the winter!) as justification. That was the issue: if the lease had been more straightforward, neither party would have been forced to interpret an ambiguous clause but instead would have to follow a clear written standard.

Trait #3: Vision. Vision is tricky because it can be useless for the first 29 days of the month, then be priceless on the 30th day. I’ve heard it said that one day of vision creates a month of deliverables, so maybe that’s just the way it works. As an example, vision is essential in determining how to get from where you are to where you want to be. For some companies, it’s a revenue number or a prestigious reputation (or both). For some, it’s about launching products, disrupting market segments, or revolutionizing a particular product or industry. Vision is what takes those whiteboard ideas and puts them out into the real world.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

We’re working on a way to allow our customers to incorporate more telecom products into their service package. Of course, this is just a fancy way of saying we’re launching more products, but we earnestly believe in the importance of this work. Every industry, especially telecom, can benefit from an increase in independently owned competition. Indie ISPs, as they are called, create pricing tension in every marketplace they enter and force the more prominent incumbents to price their products fairly. That alone helps people, as it makes these essential services more affordable.

Another way we hope to help people is by launching products that are reliable, simple, and enjoyable to use. I can’t say much more as we’re still working through development, but we’re at a point in our society where simple, well-designed products that work well are becoming a bit of a rarity. So we’re doing our part for simple, reliable, well-designed products and we can’t wait to show them to our customers very soon.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G is the newest iteration of technology for cellular networks. Contrary to what is commonly believed, 5G is not an entirely new technology standard. The move from 3G to LTE in the early 2010s is very similar to the move from LTE to 5G. The standard itself incorporates technological improvements into a series of benchmarks and performance expectations into a simple title (5G), which is essentially shorthand to let people know that they are using the most current version of cell communications technology.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

5G primarily runs on the same frequencies as LTE (also known as 4G) but dramatically increases speeds within those same frequencies. 5G can improve our lives by increasing cell network speeds, power data-rich applications, and enhancing mobile computing for a connected world. Other improvements from 5G may eventually be things like ultra-connected cars for safer driving, smart city integration of public addressing and alert system, and medical response technology (like mobile defibrillator drones) that stay connected by hopping from 5G cell to 5G cell as they travel to a patient in crisis.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

It’s not about the technology itself, exactly, but I believe we’re going to start paying a very high price for the kind of intimate human-to-device connections that 5G is intended to further. Many people already use electronic devices for a significant percentage of their day. While I acknowledge the transformative effects of technology when adequately implemented, ever-more performant networks will continue encouraging an overuse of technology. This may end up alienating us from each other as we become more reliant on our devices and less able to adapt and interact within the non-digital world.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

5G should improve cellular access and performance wherever it’s deployed, but the magnitude of the impacts is unlikely to be evenly distributed. This is because 5G runs on several different frequency types. The super-fast speeds being advertised as part of the 5G standard are only available on extremely high-frequency equipment, otherwise known as millimeter waves. The potential inequality issue here is that millimeter wave frequencies cannot travel very far and are extremely susceptible to signal loss from surrounding structures and foliage. That means that rural residents will be primarily restricted to lower frequency 5G service. While it will still be an improvement over 4G/LTE, it will be nowhere near the multi-gigabit speeds that 5G is expected to enable in dense metropolitan areas.

From my perspective, there’s not a lot that can be done about this. Physics remains undefeated, and millimeter waves are not a good solution for covering sparsely populated rural areas. However, the situation is not hopeless. The focus should be on assuring that all rural residents can access cell service of reasonably good quality. It is unnecessary to equip every user with multi-gigabit access — content delivery networks can’t handle this, anyway, so what’s the point? Still, instead, it’s essential to make sure every user has access to reasonable speeds that can be counted on during busy hours. In sparsely populated areas, this has been achieved by subsidizing network improvements when there was no business case for a for-profit carrier to do so.

In terms of economics and whether 5G will deepen the access divide between rich and poor, telecom companies have always done their best to price out customers they deem to be a credit risk. Whether a carrier uses 5G or 20-year-old GSM technology does not change that, so the answer here is to continue pushing the regulatory body in your jurisdiction to prioritize affordability of telecom and cell services. Services that are affordable by all will be used by all.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry?

These factors define success in the telecom industry:

Positioning: Are you in the right place at the right time to deploy? For example, my company moved into a rural area that was dramatically under-served near an existing part of our footprint. We installed our services just as COVID-19 was about to turn every worker into a remote worker. It was the right place at the right time. Insight: So many of telecom’s realities are dictated in hearings and policy decisions from the national regulator (in Canada, where we operate, this is the CRTC). Knowing what they are doing is vital. A good example is the investigation of the wholesale rates that began in 2016 and was concluded (pending further appeals) in 2021. It was very interesting to watch the range of responses across the industry as policy pointed first to a price reduction, then a hold of historical rates, which some have argued was too high. The uncertainty required an ability to sift through the public-facing writing to get to the facts of whether the regulatory body supported the incumbents or the competitors. Having insight into the possible movement of that market meant a well-informed ISP could invest their capital where it would generate the highest return, and they would not be burdened too much by an unfavorable decision on the wholesale review. Preparedness: Read every agreement twice. Do not skim the regulatory decisions — dive deep into them. Make sure you canvas every vendor, every solution provider, and if you think you’ve done enough reading and research on a topic, congratulations on reaching the halfway point in your pre. Being prepared means you can respond quickly, change directions effortlessly, and take advantage of opportunities wherever they are. Drive: Telecom is an always-on business, and as any telecom veteran will tell you, things do not break at 2:00 on Tuesday afternoon. They break at 8:00 on Saturday evening, or Super Bowl Sunday, or on vacation that you’ve been looking forward to for months. Therefore, you must be driven to put the work in, whenever it’s needed, in order to create a successful telecom career. Creativity: This one might seem like a strange choice for telecom, which is built on standards, repeatable configurations, and precise routing to make sure the info gets where it needs to go. That’s all true: telecom needs to be regimented and disciplined, but telecom providers are also problem solvers. The good one’s help make their customers’ digital experiences better by creating reliable infrastructure and applying outside-the-box thinking to re-frame the problem and breakthrough with a solution. If you can think creatively and find a new way to use the tools and standards of the industry, you might be the next pioneer.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage every person, no matter the walk of life, to deeply and honestly scrutinize their own lives and find ways to reduce their consumption of disposable or non-renewable goods and energy. I would also encourage people to support causes and nonprofits committed to fighting the effects of climate change and vote for government leaders who take this crisis seriously. Our world is more connected than ever thanks to telecommunications, but we face possibly our greatest threat in climate change, and urgent action is needed now.

