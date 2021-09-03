Mark O’Donnell Of EOS Worldwide: “Build a team you trust”

Have a clear vision for the future.

Measure yourself against the progress you’ve made.

Keep striving forward.

Find your mentor.

Build a team you trust.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Mark O’Donnell.

Mark O’Donnell is the visionary at EOS Worldwide and is passionate about helping entrepreneurs get what they want from their businesses. He helps clients clarify their goals and objectives and take actionable steps to achieve them. Mark is a four-time Inc. 500|5000 entrepreneur with experience in high-growth organizations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory” and how you got started?

I started my entrepreneurial journey in 2007, when I started an engineering consulting business with my brother. Previously, I was an engineer for a large pharmaceutical company and biotechnology company. My brother wanted to start a business with me, but I had a plan of going to law school and needed my job in the pharmaceutical company to help pay for school. My brother kept bugging me, so I gave in. We started our first company in January 2007 called Validation Inc. We grew from the two of us as founders to 23 employees in less than six months in the middle of 2007, which was the beginning of the recession.

Fast-forward to 2010, we’re doing about 2.5 million dollars in revenue, and we’re growing 30% per year, but it wasn’t fast enough for us. We merged with another company (CimQuest-Vantage) to form the Azzur Group LLC, including my brother, two other business partners, and me. We grew to over 200 people and 25 million dollars in revenue, putting us on the Inc. 500| 5000 lists four times.

In 2013, we had nine companies and found we are succeeding, but it was still a little chaotic and growing tremendously. We searched for a way to operate all of our companies harmoniously and start to bring ourselves out of all the nitty-gritty details and expand at a much higher level. My brother recommended that I read “Traction” by Gino Wickman, the founder and first visionary of EOS Worldwide. Wanting to learn more, I signed up for Bootcamp, a training workshop that I thought would be how to implement EOS within your organization, but was actually how to become an EOS implementer. I didn’t do anything with my training immediately following Bootcamp, but another implementer reached out to ask me to lead a meeting for a business looking to implement EOS. I was nervous about it, but I did my first session, and I fell in love with it.

In 2015, I told my partners I would exit the day-to-day of my companies to become an EOS Implementer®, but be a passive investor in the business. In 2018, I sold the business to a private equity group of my former partners and eventually became a coach at EOS Worldwide, then promoted to head coach. In September 2019, I became Visionary and CEO at EOS Worldwide. I also own multiple businesses, including an HVAC company in Dallas, and I have many real estate investments.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I’m not the founder of EOS Worldwide as I am the Visionary, but my job is to take the organization where it needs to go. At EOS Worldwide, I own the vision for how that gets done. I do own other companies, but I’m a passive investor in those. When I started my first few companies, I worked with my business partners to identify a need in the marketplace. I didn’t create a new concept or anything in my businesses, as I took the skills I had and applied them to an entrepreneurial company to grow from there.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur, or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Entrepreneurs are, by and large, born. I believe they are huge risk-takers and visionaries who can communicate well to inspire others to take action. Entrepreneurs are accountable as they naturally take responsibility for their outcomes. They are also a little bit defiant because they want to be free of other people telling them what to do.

When I think about how entrepreneurs are born, I tell the story of how my brother and I would mow lawns when we were younger to get money for baseball cards or books for our homeschooling program. We believe if you want to get something and provide value to someone else, they’ll pay you for your services. It was a simple concept to us since we were kids.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My inspiration to start my entrepreneurial journey was my dad, also named Mark O’Donnell. He was an engineer in pharmaceuticals, just like I was when I started my first career. My dad helped me get my first job after graduating from college, and when it came time to start our company, he was very supportive. We often used his relationships in the industry as he helped us find work and sometimes find employees.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes EOS Worldwide stand out is we are a business with a clear vision, core values, and a clear core focus on helping entrepreneurs live their ideal lives. This singular focus is helping entrepreneurs live their ideal life, and we’re providing the tools and sticking to what we do well by living out our core values every day.

I believe that makes us stand out in every way possible as we have raving supporters worldwide; therefore, we don’t have to do much marketing because people are advocating for us in the marketplace. I hear people regularly say EOS saved their life. Entrepreneurs have freed up their time spending time with family, adopting children, and volunteering at soup kitchens and other charitable organizations. They’re also making more money than they ever thought possible by following the system and the process. It’s humbling and shocking all at the same time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The top three traits that were most instrumental to my success are grit, optimism, and creativity.

Grit: When you think about grit, especially when you’re in a startup company, you are worried about how you’re making payroll, and you find consistent and constant barriers to making progress in your business. If you don’t have the grit to keep pushing forward, then you will get distracted. Entrepreneurs will get job offers somewhere else, and they will abandon their efforts because it gets way too hard. In the beginning stages of my company, there were many times when we waited by the mailbox in hopes that a check would come in to make payroll. I find so many businesses fail in the beginning stages because it’s hard. Your product is not defined until you’re experimenting with customers. As an entrepreneur, you have to have total commitment and grit all the way around to make it through those initial stages and the barriers.

Optimism: As an entrepreneur, you have to have total and utter belief in your vision of where you’re going and how you’re going to get there. For example, while you’re waiting by the mailbox for a check to come to make payroll, you have to be optimistic that it will come as that’s the fuel for the grit.

Creativity: When you are waiting by the mailbox, waiting for a check to come, hopefully, it comes, then you have to have the creativity to negotiate payment terms with your customers and lenders. You have to get creative to make it through as an entrepreneur.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Some of the worst advice is to follow your passion, especially when starting as an entrepreneur. When you first start as a new entrepreneur, you should follow the money because your passion will not pay the bills. But as you gain capabilities, cash, and confidence to pay the bills, following the money is terrible advice because you end up in this static mode versus growth mode. You will start looking for ways to make more money instead of making an impact and loving what you do. The journey through a particular entrepreneurial path that depending on what stage you’re in, either follow the money or your passion can be good or bad advice.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Take clarity breaks — A clarity break is something we recommend at EOS Worldwide that encourages people to take a regularly scheduled appointment on their calendar with themselves. The definition of regular is flexible, as it can be a half-hour daily or a half-day monthly. All that matters is you take the time to do it. GWC — At EOS Worldwide, GWC stands for: get it, want it, and capacity. For example, when evaluating whether someone GWC’s at work, you should ask these questions: Do they get it? Do they want it? Do they have the capacity to do it? Each should have a “yes” or “no” answer. Delegate and elevate — Make a list that consists of two columns. The first lists everything you enjoy and are great at, and the second is everything else. Either stop doing the tasks from the second column or delegate them to the people around you.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and authority in their industry?

To build trust, credibility, and authority in your industry, you must be consistent and dependable. You have to create tremendous experiences and results where you’re always adding value before you’re expecting anything in return.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

If you have a crystal-clear company culture with your core values and vision of where you’re going as an organization, you’re creating incredible experiences for your employees, who are the ones delivering great experiences to your customers. It becomes a self-perpetuating model where you have no problem finding people to work for you and finding customers.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs and founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes is when entrepreneurs fall in love with their ideas. They think their ideas are great, and they don’t test them on their customers. Entrepreneurs may believe they know what they need to do in the market, but they launch and can fail. They don’t learn from the failure or take their learnings with them into the future. They either give up or look for more funding to fund a product nobody wants. The biggest failure people make is not getting into the thinking of their ideal client and finding ways to serve them. I’ve seen it multiple times, people complaining about their customers asking for something additional to improve their experiences. As soon as you start complaining about your customer, it’s time to move on.

OK, fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

I’ve found, working with entrepreneurs, that we tend not to celebrate success. It used to drive my employees wild because they would get a good lead or a verbal yes to a sizable deal. And I’d tell them, “OK, cool. What are you working on next?” As an entrepreneur, you’re not hardwired to celebrate successes. It’s not because you’re trying to be mean, but you’re already thinking ahead to the next level of progress. I have found most entrepreneurs are hardwired in this way. It’s everyone else who experiences the highs and lows. The entrepreneur doesn’t experience the high and the low; they’re almost always just low.

Being an entrepreneur is a different job from someone with a “regular job” because I believe you will do your best work if you’re working for people you love working for and respect. For example, if you have a customer who is not appreciative and disrespectful, then you won’t do your best work because you’re not designed to serve them. You might be doing it because you need the money, which is sometimes acceptable when you start. Still, over time, as an entrepreneur, when you gain the ability to stop bending yourself out of shape to work for people you don’t like. As a result, you’ll be able to do more high-quality work. For entrepreneurs, some of the worst advice is to follow the money that comes in, and then they’re working for people for the money. Once you have even a little bit of cash confidence, it’s a journey to redefine who you want to serve.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

There have been many exciting moments, but the one that comes to mind is when I was helping implement EOS for an engineering firm in northern New Jersey. They were about 1 million dollars in revenue, and the owner was working about 80 hours a week due to scaling the company and hiring new employees. The most significant change happened because the entrepreneur started delegating and elevating his time from 80 hours to 60 hours to 40 hours. He eventually got down to 20 hours per week to adopt his two children from China and Haiti, and he now donates a lot of his time to charity. I thought that was an exciting example because it makes it worthwhile to help entrepreneurs improve their lives and their businesses.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I took on the role of Visionary here at EOS Worldwide, we realized that we had to become a franchise. I was new to the role, having the responsibility not to mess up. We knew we would have to go through an extensive change management process with all these people who have livelihoods and families that depend on EOS, which was not fun as that’s not something we wanted to do.

Based on your experience, can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I kept going one foot at a time, moving forward, focusing on our core values as an organization. I had to remember our real vision, as it’s easy to lose focus in that disruption quickly. When I refocused on remembering that we’re here to help entrepreneurs live their ideal lives, I realized we have to go through this hiccup even if it meant we went from 400 people down to 10 people. We had to start back up the mission, the vision of where we’re going, how we’re going to get there, the impact we’re going to have on the world, and feel energized when you’re ready to go again.

OK super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Have a clear vision for the future. Measure yourself against the progress you’ve made. Keep striving forward. Find your mentor. Build a team you trust.

Your vision for your company’s future is always moving; therefore, it’s never the idea once you achieve your vision, do you stop all your vision planning moving forward. Dan Sullivan, my mentor, and his co-writer, Dr. Benjamin Hardy, have a new book coming out called “The Gap and the Gain: The High Achievers’ Guide to Happiness, Confidence, and Success.” The whole idea is if you live in “the gap,” like some entrepreneurs are, you’re always looking to the horizon at the vision for their future. These entrepreneurs always measure themselves forward; therefore, the price levels of depression occur more frequently with entrepreneurs than any other group. The reasoning is their vision is so far out there that they’re never achieving it, so they’re perpetually unhappy. The solution is, if you measure yourself from the progress you’ve made (the gain), that will be the source of happiness because you see where you need to go next and keep striving forward. Part of why there are highs and lows in entrepreneurship is that you feel low when you measure yourself toward your vision. When you measure back from where you came, you’ll see the progress.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

The number one thing resilient people do is they are crystal clear on their vision of where they’re going and how they’re going to get there. They have their sights set on the horizon, the setbacks, the difficulties that come up; therefore, they can plan for the small inconveniences. Resilient people have a strong sense of belief and optimism that, in the end, they’re going to prevail. Adm. Jim Stockdale created the Stockdale paradox: You accept the brutal facts of where you are today, yet you have the undying faith that you will prevail in the end. I believe optimism is an interesting and different way to accept what you know you will take specific, consistent steps into the future to achieve the goal.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My childhood was fascinating because I moved around a ton, and I was in a new school every year. We moved around different cities, from the Northeast to the South, to the Midwest to Ireland. I moved around so often that by the time I was in eighth grade, my parents started homeschooling my brother, sister, and me. One other component that is personal is my mom had depression. My dad was at work, and my mom was at home most often in her room, so my brother and I were by ourselves. We knew if we needed money, we would get a paper route or a job by asking to do something for a neighbor. The ability to move to a new place, have little parental supervision, and try to figure it out on our own led to a high level of resiliency and creativity. It also led me to the desire and capability of taking 100% responsibility for all my outcomes. I essentially grew up in a way where no one was going to help me do anything. I had to take full responsibility for whatever my outcomes are, and then later in life, my dad helped tremendously starting my career and with my businesses.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

We recently transitioned at EOS with our franchise model, and I believe most people would say I kept a positive attitude and kept moving forward. I stay positive because when I’m facing trying or difficult times, I give myself permission to be happy and have fun. I am always striving to get to the next level and get better. I do fall into the trap of working too hard, too much, too often, but I do stay positive during trying times. I know from experience it will work out fine in the end and there’s no reason for me to have a negative attitude.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact, both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Yes, I’ll start with an example of the Stockdale paradox. In his book, “Good to Great,” Jim Collins interviewed Adm. Jim Stockdale, who was the highest-ranking U.S. military officer in the Hanoi Hilton prison-of-war camp during the Vietnam War. Stockdale’s leadership, discipline, personal responsibility, and accountability spread to others in the prison-of-war camp to help them survive. This is a great example of consistent discipline to have undying faith that you will prevail in the end, yet accepting the brutal facts of where you are now.

There are many situations where I realized the rest of the organization reflects my energy in many ways. If I’m upbeat and smiling, the rest of the team, the rest of the organization will be upbeat and smiling no matter what we’re dealing with at the time. We do town halls with all the EOS implementers, and if the leadership team is not smiling or having fun, then no one else will be, either. It’s a reflection on our leadership to set the tone of the organization.

OK. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My favorite inspirational quote is from Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher. He said, “How long are you going to wait before you demand the best for yourself and in no instance bypass the discriminations of reason?”

This quote is a mantra for me because last year, as a head coach and EOS implementer, I made a significant impact, but I had a personal mission to help a million people live a life they love. What kept coming back to me is: “How long are you going to wait?”

Kelly Knight, integrator and president of EOS Worldwide, and CJ Dubé, community leader at EOS Worldwide, encouraged me to put my name in to become the next visionary, but I hesitated at first. I had always been an entrepreneur and knew I wanted to keep my implementer business, but I also wanted to start other companies. After hearing this quote in my head, I decided to put my name in to become Visionary at EOS Worldwide. I was holding back in terms of what was possible for me and the impact I could have on the world by helping millions of people live a life they love and living their ideal life at scale. I knew that was not going to be possible with my implementer business alone.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You learn more about EOS Worldwide at our blog, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter. You can find me on LinkedIn as well.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!